6 Movies Like The Voyeurs You Must See

Writer-director Michael Mohan brings a raunchy and cerebral erotic thriller movie to fruition in Amazon Studios’ original venture, ‘The Voyeurs.’ The story revolves around hitched couples, Thomas and Pippa, who move into a vibrant neighborhood in Montreal. As their prying eyes catch their neighbors in steamy romance, their interest turns into an obsession, and their relationship takes a fall for it. But Pippa makes some unpopular decisions and is in for a couple of shocks as it comes. Although the movie, unfortunately, received mixed critical reviews, it still holds some thrills for the budding genre fans. If you have liked the passionate and perverse cocktail of a romance in the movie, we have some suggestions that may well be worth checking out. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘The Voyeurs’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. Fatal Attraction (1987)

Director Adrian Lyne brings a dark and ominous drama-thriller in the suggestive exploration of consequences, ‘Fatal Attraction.’ Well-established and married lawyer Dan Gallagher embarks upon an extramarital relationship with his colleague Alex. However, little does he know that he will have to pay a hefty price for his choice. Alex gradually becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy the decorated marriage life of Dan. Like in ‘The Voyeurs,’ the drama is a morality tale wrapped around an erotic thriller. You must add this movie to your bucket list since it was also an inspiration for ‘The Voyeurs.’

5. Basic Instinct (1992)

Helmed by Paul Verhoeven based on a screenplay written by Joe Eszterhas, ‘Basic Instinct’ is a neo-noir erotic thriller that slowly builds on suggestions. Detective Nick Curran investigates the death of a rock star. His instinct suggests that the murder was carried out by the rock star’s bisexual girlfriend, Catherine Tramell.

As he probes into the case, he gets plunged into a deeper liaison with Catherine. The movie is a solid exploration of the human psyche, and Sharon Stone’s commendable performance in the leading role keeps things interesting. If you are fond of the genre of an erotic thriller as a whole, you must go back to one of the most popular examples from the genre.

4. The Conversation (1974)

With Francis Ford Coppola at the director’s chair, mystery-thriller ‘The Conversation’ weaves a gripping story based on the theme of voyeur and obsession. A mysterious client’s aide hires surveillance specialist Harry Caul to follow Mark and Ann, a young couple. Caul and his associate spy on the couple in a busy city square and record a cryptic conversation.

He becomes obsessed with the tape, trying to decode the conversation. Although the movie requires a tranquil mind, it is gratifying in the end. It is a puzzle of a movie that gives away new meanings every time you watch it. If you have loved the theme of voyeurism that guides the ‘The Voyeurs,’ this is a movie that will be well up to your liking.

3. Blow-up (1966)

Speaking of eccentric and hedonistic photographers who remain full of life, have you seen Italian enigmatic auteur Michael Antonioni’s breakthrough English-language erotic thriller ‘Blow-up’? David Hemmings delivers an idiosyncratic performance in the role of Thomas, who unwittingly gets plunged into a murder mystery.

The Italian auteur broke his neo-realist roots and ushered in an era of still frames and discordant montages. The movie comes directly from the hedonistic counterculture of the subversive and rebellious youth that dazed America in the 60s. If you have liked the complex and eccentric character of Seb in ‘The Voyeurs,’ this movie is a landmark in cinema that you must revisit.

2. Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)

The 1989 Sundance hit indie drama ‘Sex, Lies, and Videotape’ was also the debut feature of auteur director Steven Soderbergh. In the brooding and suggestive exploration of a dysfunctional middle-class family, James Spader delivers a charismatic performance in the leading role of a disruptive and playful stranger who changes all family equations.

Ann Bishop Mullany is unhappily married to John Mullany, but along comes Ann’s sister’s friend Graham Dalton. Written on a roll and filmed on a small budget, the movie creates its compelling ambiance by using videography to indicate a new era. If you have liked Seb’s artistic perversion on ‘The Voyeurs,’ this indie gem is bound to empty your popcorn bucket.

1. Rear Window (1954)

You may be intrigued by the concepts of voyeurism and gaze. When it comes to probing and prying, perhaps no directors used the outsider perspective as uncannily as Alfred Hitchcock. His mystery thriller ‘Rear Window’ sees James Stewart taking up the garb of Jeff, whose prying interests in his jewelry salesman neighbor and the neighbor’s bedridden wife reveal a sinister truth.

As he takes more than an interest, the pursuit takes him to the brink of an expose. Regarded as one of the best ones spun out of Hitchcock’s sprawling oeuvre, the movie is also considered one of the ideal examples of scopophilia in cinema. If you are interested in your neighbor’s business, like Pippa and Thomas in ‘The Voyeurs,’ you must check out this Hollywood classic.

