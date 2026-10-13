12 Shows Like The Diplomat on Netflix Right Now

Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ is a political thriller series created by Debora Cahn that follows Katherine Wyler, AKA Kate (Keri Russell). She is a middle-aged woman who serves as the US ambassador to the UK while struggling with her troubled marriage to Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), a skilled political strategist and former diplomat. Her new assignment quickly becomes more complicated when an anonymous attack on a British aircraft carrier sparks an international crisis. Caught between diplomatic negotiations and her personal problems, Kate must work with British officials to uncover the truth behind the incident and prevent the situation from escalating into a wider conflict.

As she moves through the corridors of political power, she faces difficult moral choices and handles sensitive information that could affect relations between nations. Meanwhile, the demands of her position put further pressure on her marriage, even as she navigates the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated political world. Balancing public responsibilities with private struggles, Kate must make decisions that could have serious consequences for both her career and international stability. If the premise appealed to you, these shows on Netflix, similar to ‘The Diplomat,’ feature crises, individuals in power, politicking, negotiations, secrets, and more that will keep you entertained from beginning to end.

12. The Recruit (2022-2025)

‘The Recruit’ centers on Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a newly hired CIA lawyer whose introduction to the agency quickly turns into a dangerous ordeal. His troubles begin when he discovers a threatening letter from former CIA asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who threatens to expose her connection to the agency unless she is cleared of a serious crime. Owen attempts to manage the situation, but he becomes entangled in international power struggles involving dangerous individuals and competing political interests.

With little experience handling covert operations, he is pushed into increasingly risky assignments that take him into foreign territories. His new job soon becomes a test of his ability to survive and win. Both ‘The Recruit’ and ‘The Diplomat’ explore how sensitive information, competing interests, and secret operations can turn routine professional duties into international crises and lead to unforeseen chaos. Access the spy drama series from the creative mind of Alexi Hawley on Netflix.

11. The Spy (2019)

‘The Spy’ is a political thriller drama series inspired by the true story of Israeli intelligence operative Eli Cohen and the book ‘L’espion qui venait d’Israël’ by Uri Dan and Yeshayahu Ben Porat. In 1959, Mossad recruits Eli Cohen (Sacha Baron Cohen), an accountant whose patriotism makes him a candidate for a dangerous mission. After extensive training, he adopts the identity of Kamel Amin Thaabet and uses the cover to enter Syria. Gradually gaining the trust of influential figures, Cohen establishes himself and builds relationships with people who eventually rise to power. His growing influence in the 1960s earns him an appointment as Syria’s Deputy Defense Minister and brings him into close contact with future president Amin al-Hafiz.

When tensions between Israel and Syria build toward the Six-Day War, Cohen’s mission places him at the heart of a dangerous and puzzling political landscape. ‘The Spy’ depicts the risks of operating undercover in a hostile territory, while ‘The Diplomat’ similarly examines the challenges of handling an international crisis through negotiations, intelligence, and political strategy. Watch the English-language French show from creator Gideon Raff here.

10. The Night Agent (2023-)

Based on Matthew Quirk’s eponymous novel, ‘The Night Agent’ is the story of Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), an FBI agent assigned to monitor an emergency phone inside the White House, who expects a mundane job until the line finally rings. The call draws him into a dangerous conspiracy involving a traitor operating within the highest levels of government. Seeking answers, Peter joins forces with Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), a former tech CEO and computer expert, as they investigate the hidden connections behind the threat.

Their search soon puts them in danger, forcing Peter to navigate the complicated world of covert operations. The investigation unravels a plan that threatens national security, and Peter must do everything in his power to stop it. Along the lines of ‘The Diplomat,’ the Shawn Ryan creation explores how secretive operations, sensitive information, and competing political interests can turn government responsibilities into dangerous investigations. The action thriller series is available on Netflix.

9. Treason (2022)

Creator Matt Charman’s ‘Treason’ is a British spy thriller series about Adam Lawrence (Charlie Cox), an MI6 operative whose professional and personal lives become increasingly difficult to keep separate. Adam’s career takes a dangerous turn when Kara (Olga Kurylenko), a Russian spy from his past, suddenly reappears and draws him into a complicated web of espionage and hidden agendas. When the situation grows more dangerous, Adam’s relationship with his wife, Maddy Lawrence (Oona Chaplin), comes under strain.

While Kara’s involvement pulls him deeper into trouble, Adam must work out where his loyalties lie while trying to protect those closest to him and prevent his life from falling apart. Both ‘Treason’ and ‘The Diplomat’ follow professionals operating in high-stakes political environments, where personal decisions can have serious consequences for their careers and national interests. It can be streamed here.

8. Black Doves (2024-)

‘Black Doves’ deals with Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a former secret agent whose double life begins to unravel after a personal tragedy. Helen has spent years hiding her past while being married to the UK’s Secretary of State for Defense. Her carefully maintained existence falls apart when her lover is murdered by individuals connected to London’s criminal underworld. With assassins pursuing her, Helen returns to the dangerous world of espionage to uncover who is responsible. She seeks help from Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), a former colleague and friend whose own secrets complicate their investigation.

Helen must confront dangerous enemies, protect her family, and prevent the truth about her hidden identity from coming to light. A woman with political influence, marital complications, corridors of power, negotiations, discreet missions, and the cost of peace are themes that both ‘Black Doves’ and ‘The Diplomat’ explore. With Joe Barton providing the creative vision, the action-thriller series is available on Netflix.

7. Bodyguard (2018)

‘Bodyguard’ is a British political thriller series that places a former soldier at the center of a dangerous political landscape. Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), still dealing with the effects of his military service and personal difficulties, is assigned to protect UK Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). The job becomes more complicated as David develops a romantic connection with the very politician he is tasked with guarding. Caught between his feelings for Julia and the demands of his position, he finds himself increasingly entangled in a political conspiracy that threatens national security.

What begins as a protection assignment soon puts David in a difficult position, forcing him to navigate the risks surrounding a powerful government figure while managing the personal struggles that continue to affect his life. David Budd in ‘Bodyguard’ and Kate Wyler in ‘The Diplomat’ must navigate intense pressure while dealing with personal complications that could affect their ability to fulfill their responsibilities. Enjoy the Jed Mercurio creation here.

6. House of Cards (2013-2018)

Creator Beau Willimon’s ‘House of Cards’ is the saga of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a Democratic congressman from South Carolina. He serves as House Majority Whip and has spent years navigating Washington’s political machinery, only to be denied the Secretary of State position he was promised. Rather than accept the betrayal, Frank begins plotting his revenge and devising ways to climb higher within the government. His wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), shares his ambition and becomes an influential partner in their pursuit of power. The couple manipulates political alliances, exploits private information, and their schemes threaten the careers of those around them.

Through secret meetings, shifting loyalties, and personal relationships shaped by ambition, the series examines the darker side of political life and the lengths people will go to secure influence. Frank Underwood in ‘House of Cards’ and Kate Wyler in ‘The Diplomat’ use their political experience and negotiation skills to navigate high-pressure situations, though Frank pursues greater personal power while Kate primarily manages diplomatic responsibilities. The political thriller series based on Michael Dobbs’ eponymous novel and the British series of the same title is streaming on Netflix.

5. Designated Survivor (2016-2019)

‘Designated Survivor,’ from creator David Guggenheim, begins with a catastrophe that leaves the US without most of its leadership. During the State of the Union address, an explosion destroys the Capitol Building, killing the president and everyone else in the line of succession except Thomas Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, who has been assigned the role of designated survivor. A relatively junior cabinet member, Kirkman is suddenly made president and tasked with keeping the country from descending into chaos.

As he struggles to lead a shaken nation while protecting his own family, he must also navigate Washington’s volatile political landscape and help uncover who orchestrated the devastating attack on the Capitol Building. With the country’s future uncertain, Kirkman faces the challenge of proving himself in a position he never expected to hold. The political thriller drama series, akin to ‘The Diplomat,’ unfolds in the halls of power, includes secret negotiations, turns policies on their head, delves into bilateral tensions, and comments on the psychological cost of holding power. It can be found here.

4. Homeland (2011-2020)

In ‘Homeland,’ after carrying out an unauthorized operation in Iraq, CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is reassigned to the Counterterrorism Center in Langley, Virginia. Her attention soon turns to Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), a US Marine sergeant who returns home after being held captive by terrorists since 2003. Celebrated as a war hero following his rescue from a compound belonging to terrorist Abu Nazir, Brody receives a hero’s welcome, but Carrie suspects his loyalties may have changed during his captivity. Convinced that he could be preparing an attack against the US, she pursues the case despite the professional risks involved.

Subsequent seasons of the espionage thriller television series focus on other risky missions that explore Carrie’s trials and tribulations in the world of power and deception. Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa are the creative voices behind this show, which is based on the Israeli TV series ‘Prisoners of War.’ Both ‘Homeland’ and ‘The Diplomat’ follow determined women working in high-stakes government environments, where their judgment and decisions can affect national security and exact personal costs. View the series on Netflix.

3. The West Wing (1999-2006)

‘The West Wing’ explores the political and personal challenges facing President Josiah Bartlet, AKA Jed (Martin Sheen), and the team responsible for running his administration. After winning the presidency, the Democratic leader fills the White House with trusted campaign allies in key cabinet positions and other White House portfolios. As they tackle national issues, political rivalries, scandals, and international threats, the staff must balance their ideals with the compromises demanded by Washington’s power struggles. Their professional responsibilities also spill into their personal lives, placing pressure on relationships and families.

Across Bartlet’s two presidential terms, the political drama series follows the administration’s efforts to govern as it navigates the battles that will ultimately determine who succeeds him. Both ‘The West Wing’ and ‘The Diplomat’ explore the tension between political ideals and practical compromises, showing how competing interests shape decisions within government and the role that negotiations play in such scenarios. With Aaron Sorkin lending his creative voice, the show can be watched here.

2. Hostage (2025)

‘Hostage’ brings two powerful leaders with opposing ideologies into a crisis that threatens both their careers. Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones), the UK PM, faces growing unrest over cancer drug shortages as she prepares for a crucial summit with French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy). Hoping to secure support for her struggling government, Dalton must navigate the political tensions surrounding the meeting. However, the situation takes a dangerous turn when her husband, Alex Anderson (Ashley Thomas), is kidnapped in French Guiana, while Toussaint is blackmailed over a scandal that could cost her the presidential position.

With both women under pressure, their rivalry gives way to an uneasy need for cooperation. They must uncover the conspiracy behind the threats and protect their political futures before the crisis spirals further out of control. The Matt Charman creation is a British political thriller that reflects the essence of ‘The Diplomat’ by focusing on powerful women navigating high-stakes political environments. The shows explore how international tensions force political figures to negotiate, investigate threats, and make difficult decisions under intense pressure. Watch it on Netflix.

1. Borgen – Power & Glory (2022)

‘Borgen – Power & Glory,’ the fourth season of the Danish political drama series ‘Borgen,’ is the saga of former Danish PM Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen). She now serves as the Foreign Minister under a younger female leader. Birgitte’s new position is quickly complicated by the discovery of a massive oil reserve in Greenland, which could generate enormous wealth but threatens her commitment to ending Denmark’s dependence on oil by 2050. With Greenland eager to exploit the resource and its foreign minister, Hans Eliassen (Svend Hardenberg), asserting control over natural resources, Birgitte faces a difficult political dilemma.

Her relationship with PM Signe Kragh (Johanne Louise Schmidt) also deteriorates when Birgitte publicly dismisses the discovery as impractical. Meanwhile, former political rival Michael Laugeson (Peter Mygind) gains influence within Kragh’s government, giving Birgitte another challenge to navigate. Birgitte Nyborg in ‘Borgen – Power & Glory’ and Kate Wyler in ‘The Diplomat’ must navigate complex relationships with other political leaders while advancing their own diplomatic priorities. You can watch the Adam Price creation here.

Read More: Are Kate and Hal Wyler Based on Actual American Diplomats?