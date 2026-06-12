14 Shows Like The Sopranos on Netflix Right Now

Created by David Chase, HBO’s ‘The Sopranos’ is the story of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a powerful and dangerous New Jersey mob boss who begins experiencing panic attacks. Seeking help to manage this unusual situation, he starts attending therapy sessions with Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), where he is forced to confront the pressures and anxieties that play a major role in determining the course of his complex life. While overseeing his criminal organization, Tony must also deal with constant problems at home involving his wife, children, mother, and other relatives, each with their own agendas and varying roles in his life.

As conflicts arise within both his family and the Mafia, he struggles to balance his personal responsibilities with the demands of his position. Through Tony’s experiences, the popular and masterful series explores power, loyalty, family relationships, and the emotional toll of living a double life. The visual charm, unpredictability, the criminal element, and the character dynamics of the crime drama series are reflected in these shows, similar to ‘The Sopranos,’ streaming on Netflix, which are engaging and intense.

14. A Man in Full (2024)

Based on Tom Wolfe’s eponymous novel, ‘A Man in Full’ is a Netflix drama series that centers on Charlie Croker (Jeff Daniels), a wealthy Atlanta real estate developer whose life begins to unravel when his business empire is threatened by mounting debt and the prospect of bankruptcy. Once a celebrated college football star and one of the city’s most influential businessmen, Charlie is now a shadow of his past. As financial troubles mount and rivals seek to profit from his downfall, he is forced to fight to protect both his reputation and his empire.

Set against the backdrop of Atlanta’s business and political circles, the narrative explores the challenges Charlie faces as he struggles to regain control of his future at any cost. With David E. Kelley at the creative helm, the show complements the world of ‘The Sopranos’ through its tense and engaging depiction of the secrets of the world of money, the shadow of ethical dilemmas, the responsibilities of a patriarch, and the consequences of choices. It is streaming on Netflix.

13. The Town (2025)

Directed by Seren Yüce, Netflix’s ‘The Town’ or ‘Kasaba’ follows brothers Efe (Okan Yalabık) and Selim, their friend Ahmet, and Selim’s wife Begüm, whose lives are dominated by financial difficulties and everyday struggles. Everything changes when they come across bags of cash and decide to keep the money, believing it could solve their problems. Instead, their decision draws the attention of dangerous criminals, including a ruthless assassin and a powerful crime family determined to recover the missing cash.

With no experience in the criminal underworld, the group suddenly finds itself on the run from gangsters, the police, and other threats, forcing them to do whatever they can to survive. The familial emotions in the shadow of crime and secrets are the driving force of the Turkish crime drama series, much like ‘The Sopranos.’ The American and Turkish shows are set within their cultural contexts and examine similar themes in different settings, making them complementary. Watch the show here.

12. House of Guinness (2025-)

Crafted by the vision of Steven Knight, ‘House of Guinness’ is a Netflix drama series set in the late 19th century. It follows the powerful Guinness family in the aftermath of the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the businessman who transformed the Guinness brewery into a major enterprise. With the family patriarch gone, the future of the brewery falls into the hands of his four adult children, including Arthur (James Norton), Edward (Jack Gleeson), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Dónal Finn).

As they navigate ambitions, rivalries, and secrets, they must also deal with the consequences of Benjamin’s will and its impact on the Guinness empire in Ireland and beyond. The British-Irish show is a deep dive into the complexities of the intertwining worlds of business and crime, narrated through the personal experiences and tribulations of morally complex family members, akin to ‘The Sopranos.’ The story unfolds here.

11. Snabba Cash (2021-2022)

‘Snabba Cash’ chronicles the life of Leya (Evin Ahmad), a single mother determined to build a successful artificial intelligence startup despite her limited resources. In search of funding for her business, Leya meets with Ravy (Dada Fungula Bozela), a figure connected to Stockholm’s criminal underworld. What begins as an opportunity to secure financial backing soon pulls her into a dangerous world where crime and business become increasingly intertwined. As Leya and Ravy pursue success and financial freedom, they discover that both the corporate world and the criminal world are far more ruthless and complicated than they imagined.

Oskar Söderlund and Jesper Ganslandt steer this Netflix Swedish crime drama series, which is based on Jens Lapidus’s ‘The Stockholm Noir’ trilogy. The show’s engaging and intense portrayal of the consequences of crime in the lives of ambitious individuals makes it complementary to the world of ‘The Sopranos’ and its character arcs. The shows feature similar visual elements, despite taking place in completely different spaces. It can be found on Netflix.

10. El Chapo (2017-2018)

Netflix’s ‘El Chapo’ is a biographical crime drama series that follows the life of Joaquin Guzmán, AKA El Chapo (Marco de la O). The show narrates his rise from a low-ranking member of the Guadalajara Cartel to one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world. As he climbs the ranks of the criminal underworld, El Chapo faces rival cartels, shifting alliances, and constant pressure from law enforcement. Determined to build his own empire, he eventually establishes the Sinaloa Cartel and expands its influence across Mexico and beyond.

Through his rise and fall, the narrative explores the challenges and personal choices that shape individuals in the crime world. Brought to life by Silvana Aguirre and Carlos Contreras, the show is deeply engaging. Both ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘El Chapo’ are deeply haunting character studies that delve into the very essence of a dangerous criminal boss and the insecurities and ambitions that drive him. El Chapo and Tony Soprano are two characters who are spiritually connected due to the ambitions that drive them. The story of crime is available here.

9. The Gentlemen (2024-)

‘The Gentlemen’ is the tale of Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who unexpectedly inherits his father’s vast country estate, only to discover that it serves as the base of a massive cannabis operation run by powerful figures in the criminal underworld. Thrown into a world he doesn’t know much about, Eddie is forced to deal with dangerous alliances, rivals, and the growing influence of Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone), the man behind the operation. As Eddie becomes more deeply involved in the business alongside Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario), the two work to expand the empire while dealing with threats from all sides.

When their plans and loyalties are tested, they must decide how far they are willing to go to achieve their goals. Crafted by the ideas of Guy Ritchie, the Netflix crime comedy-drama series is based on his eponymous film. The series brings a distinctive British flavor to a story of family, crime, difficult choices, and legacy, which are issues that ‘The Sopranos’ examines with an American lens. Watch the show on Netflix.

8. Black Rabbit (2025)

Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ is set in the world of NYC’s nightlife and revolves around Jake Friedken (Jude Law), the charismatic owner of Black Rabbit, a restaurant and VIP lounge on the verge of becoming one of the city’s preferred destinations. Jake’s carefully built life is thrown into turmoil when his brother, Vince Friedken (Jason Bateman), unexpectedly returns and becomes involved in the business. As old wounds resurface and new threats emerge, the brothers find themselves drawn into a series of dangerous situations that put both their relationship and their livelihood at risk.

What follows is a chaotic turn of events that tests how far the two brothers are willing to go to protect what matters most to them. Shaped by the creative vision of Zach Baylin and Kate Susman, the crime thriller series is dark, gritty, and engaging. Akin to ‘The Sopranos,’ the intertwining of family, crime, and ambition is at the center of the story, testing the morality of the characters as they go through unexpected challenges in unlikely situations. Enjoy the story here.

7. Top Boy (2011-2013 and 2019-2023)

Created by Ronan Bennett, Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ is a British crime drama series set in the housing estates of East London. The story primarily follows Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson), two ambitious drug dealers determined to rise to the top of the local criminal underworld. As they expand their influence, the pair must navigate rival gangs, shifting loyalties, and the constant dangers that come with the drug trade. At the same time, the series explores the impact of crime on the wider community through the lives of residents trying to build honest futures despite their difficult surroundings.

Through its interconnected storylines, the show examines loyalty in a world shaped by violence and poverty. While ‘The Sopranos’ unfolds from the perspectives of a man at the top and focuses more on the legacy of crime and the cost of maintaining it, ‘Top Boy’ is about the process of building a legacy from the ground up and the challenges that come along the way. It is available to stream on Netflix.

6. Narcos: Mexico (2018-2021)

Set in the 1980s, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ explores the origins of Mexico’s modern drug trade. The crime drama series chronicles the trials and tribulations of Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), an ambitious trafficker who brings together several independent drug operations to form the powerful Guadalajara Cartel. At the same time, DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) relocates to Guadalajara with his family and begins investigating the rapidly expanding cartel. As Félix works to strengthen his criminal empire, Kiki becomes increasingly determined to expose the organization’s activities.

Their opposing goals set the stage for a dangerous conflict that might have consequences for both men and the future of the drug war in the country. Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro form the creative team behind this unpredictable and intense story. Expansion of a criminal empire, unintended consequences, moments of personal struggle, the reality of double lives, the secrets of the crime world, and the overwhelming power of ambition are themes that both ‘Narcos: Mexico’ and ‘The Sopranos’ explore. The show can be watched on Netflix.

5. Narcos (2015-2017)

‘Narcos’ is set against the backdrop of Colombia’s cocaine boom. At its center is Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), whose journey from a small-time smuggler in Medellín to the head of a powerful drug empire reshapes the country’s criminal landscape. As Escobar’s influence grows, DEA agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) is assigned to Colombia to help combat the expanding narcotics trade. Working alongside Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal), he becomes part of a relentless effort to bring down Escobar and the cartel network he has built.

Through the perspectives of both law enforcement and the traffickers they pursue, the Netflix crime drama series explores the violent struggles, alliances, and high-stakes battles of one of the most turbulent periods in the history of the drug trade. Brought to life by the ideas of Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, the show is partly inspired by real events. While ‘Narcos’ is a story that deals with crime across a large geographical area and stakes that are potentially consequential at the international level, ‘The Sopranos’ is a more intimate story and a character study in the shadow of crime. The show is available here.

4. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Created by Steven Knight, BBC’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ is a British crime drama set in the years following World War I. The narrative follows Thomas Shelby, AKA Tommy (Cillian Murphy), a decorated war veteran who returns to Birmingham and takes charge of the Peaky Blinders, a street gang run by his family. While the gang already holds considerable influence in the city, Tommy is determined to expand its reach. He must navigate rival criminals, political unrest, and law enforcement efforts led by Inspector Chester Campbell (Sam Neill), who is sent to crack down on organized crime.

As Tommy’s choices turn the tide for his family, dangers lurk in the shadows. Tommy in the show and Tony Soprano from ‘The Sopranos’ are equally driven men who worry about the future of their family, while also hoping to keep their crime legacy alive. Despite being set in different countries and time periods, the two shows are spiritually, visually, and thematically connected at a deeper level. You may enjoy the story here.

3. Bloodline (2015-2017)

‘Bloodline’ chronicles the experiences of the Rayburns, a respected family living in the Florida Keys. Long-buried tensions resurface when Danny Rayburn (Ben Mendelsohn), the family’s troubled eldest son, returns home and attempts to reconnect with his relatives. Danny’s relationship with his parents, Robert Rayburn (Sam Shepard) and Sally Rayburn (Sissy Spacek), is marked by years of resentment and unresolved issues, leaving him feeling like an outsider within his own family. As old wounds are reopened, the fragile balance holding the Rayburns together begins to unravel.

What starts as a family reunion gradually spirals into a series of difficult choices and dangerous consequences, forcing each member of the family to confront their past and the secrets they have tried to leave behind. Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler, and Daniel Zelman are the creative voices behind this Netflix thriller-drama series. Family, legacy, crime, secrets, secret desires, unintended violence, the consequences of ambition, the American Dream, and the meaning of life are some of the many commonalities between ‘Bloodline’ and ‘The Sopranos.’ You can stream the show on Netflix.

2. Ozark (2017-2022)

Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ is a crime drama series that delves into the life of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial advisor whose life is upended when his dealings with a Mexican drug cartel fail. To avoid deadly consequences and repay a massive debt, Marty is forced to move his family from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and establish a new money-laundering operation. Joined by his wife, Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), and their children, Marty works to keep the family afloat while navigating an increasingly dangerous criminal landscape.

As the Byrdes become entangled with local criminals and other powerful players in the region, they struggle to survive while keeping the family intact. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams steer this show, which is an intimate and detailed study of the transformation, evolution, survival, and legacy of a family in the unpredictable world of crime and deceit. These themes establish a spiritual connection between the Byrdes and the members of the Soprano crime family in ‘The Sopranos.’ It is available to stream on Netflix.

1. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

‘Better Call Saul’ is an AMC crime drama series that serves as a prequel to ‘Breaking Bad.’ The story traces the journey of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a struggling lawyer in Albuquerque whose ambitions and choices gradually lead him toward becoming the flamboyant criminal attorney Saul Goodman. As Jimmy attempts to build a successful legal career, he becomes increasingly involved with the city’s criminal underworld. Along the way, his path crosses with figures such as Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), whose activities pull him deeper into a dangerous world of crime and deception.

As the years pass, Jimmy’s personal and professional decisions slowly reshape his identity, setting the stage for the man he eventually becomes. With Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould at the creative helm, the show is a poignant navigation of the world of crime. While the visual and thematic essence of the narrative is intricately connected to those of ‘The Sopranos,’ the two shows also feature tense moments where one ambitious main character fights against overwhelming odds to keep a legacy alive. Watch the story here.

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