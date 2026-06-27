10 Shows Like Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix Right Now

Created by Shonda Rhimes, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is an ABC medical drama series that chronicles the professional and personal lives of doctors working at Seattle Grace Hospital. The narrative chronicles the trials and tribulations of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), the daughter of renowned surgeon Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), as she enters the hospital’s highly demanding surgical residency program. Alongside her fellow interns, residents, and attending physicians, Meredith navigates the pressures of medical training while striving to become an accomplished surgeon. The doctors handle complex surgeries and make life-altering decisions for their patients, but they also struggle to balance their careers with complicated relationships and emotional challenges that threaten to slow them down.

To evolve from inexperienced interns to seasoned and respected medical professionals, the characters may have to embark on an unpredictable journey marked by personal sacrifices at every turn. The journey undertaken by Meredith and her colleagues becomes more than just a struggle for success, but also alters their perspectives on life. The shows on this list, streaming on Netflix, are similar to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and capture its essence through meaningful storylines, characters, and poignant life moments.

10. Firefly Lane (2021-2023)

‘Firefly Lane’ is a drama series that explores the enduring friendship between Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl). Their relationship begins during their teenage years, when the two form a deep connection that continues to shape their lives for decades. As Kate and Tully grow into adulthood, they stand by each other through career successes, personal struggles, and major turning points. Their friendship remains a constant source of support despite the many changes that occur around them. However, the passage of time and a tragic event force both women to confront difficult choices.

Shaped by the creative vision of Maggie Friedman and adapted from Kristin Hannah’s eponymous novel, the show, akin to ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ is a slice-of-life story focusing on the evolution of its characters through various stages of emotional complications and layered relationships. The narratives of the shows explore the tender and troubling sides of life, while also commenting on the value of deeply held bonds. Enjoy the show here.

9. Northern Rescue (2019)

‘Northern Rescue’ follows John West (William Baldwin), who relocates to a small town with his three children after the devastating loss of his wife. The move forces the family to leave behind their familiar urban life and adapt to a quieter environment while struggling to cope with their grief. While John adjusts to his new role as leader of the local search-and-rescue service, his children grapple with their own emotional challenges. During this difficult period, Charlie Anders (Kathleen Robertson), John’s late wife’s sister, becomes an important source of support for the family.

Through moments of conflict, misunderstanding, and emotional vulnerability, the West family attempts to heal against the odds. The drama series is brought to life by the creative team of David Cormican, Dwayne Hill, and Mark Bacci. Familial relationships, professional and personal struggles, grief, empathy, layered characters, and the larger meaning of life are ideas that both ‘Northern Rescue’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ explore. Watch the show on Netflix.

8. Virgin River (2019-)

Adapted from Robyn Carr’s eponymous novel series, ‘Virgin River’ is a romantic drama series from the mind of Sue Tenney. It centers on Melinda Monroe Sheridan, AKA Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner from LA who relocates to the small town of Virgin River, hoping to leave behind a painful chapter of her life. As Mel attempts to build a fresh start and establish herself professionally, she becomes acquainted with the residents of the community, including local bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

While trying to come to terms with her past, Mel gradually develops complicated feelings for Jack as their lives become increasingly intertwined. Mel’s journey as a woman in the medical world, combined with her personal and familial issues, is comparable to the experiences of Meredith in ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The characters not only hope to achieve meaning in their lives, but also face unexpected challenges that shape who they are. It is available on Netflix.

7. The Nurse (2023)

Shaped by the vision of Kasper Barfoed, ‘The Nurse’ is the story of Pernille Kurzmann Larsen (Fanny Louise Bernth), a single mother who begins working as a nurse at a local hospital. Early in her career there, she is taken under the wing of the experienced Christina Aistrup Hansen (Josephine Park), and the two quickly develop a close professional relationship. However, Pernille’s trust in her mentor begins to fade when she notices a disturbing pattern involving a series of patient deaths. Convinced that Christina may be connected to these incidents, she starts conducting her own investigation.

When the suspicion turns into obsession, Pernille is forced to separate her personal feelings from her search for the truth. The Danish crime drama series is based on real events and the eponymous book by Kristian Corfixen. Although ‘The Nurse’ takes place in a very different setting compared to ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ it explores the intricacies and secrets of the medical system through the experiences of its main characters. Both shows depict the struggles faced by doctors, while also shedding light on the patients’ lives. The story unfolds on Netflix.

6. Lenox Hill (2020)

‘Lenox Hill’ is a documentary series that offers an intimate look at the lives of four medical professionals working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC. Helmed by the creative team of Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash, the series follows two neurosurgeons, an emergency room physician, and a chief resident in obstetrics and gynecology at work, recording crucial moments. The show focuses on the doctors’ efforts to balance their intense professional responsibilities with their personal lives while dealing with complex cases such as brain surgeries.

The narrative captures the emotional realities of life inside a major medical institution, offering a deeply human perspective on both patients and doctors. Although a documentary, the show is closely connected to the world and characters of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ through its focus on the various battles which doctors fight regularly, giving them a different perspective on life. You may watch it here.

5. Ratched (2020)

‘Ratched’ is a psychological thriller series from creators Evan Romansky and Ryan Murphy, serving as a prequel to Miloš Forman’s popular film ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.’ Set in 1947, the story centers on Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson), who takes a job at a prestigious psychiatric hospital in Northern California, where controversial experiments are conducted. Presenting herself as a compassionate and highly capable nurse, Mildred gradually becomes part of the institution while secretly pursuing a mission of her own.

Beneath her professional demeanor, darker intentions lurk, and her story becomes a larger commentary on the nature of evil. While ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ navigates the everyday lives of medical professionals through various cases and crises, ‘Ratched’ is a deep and harrowing character study of a woman in the medical field whose mind is as mysterious as her actions. The engaging and layered show is streaming here.

4. Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023)

‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ or ‘Jeongsinbyeongdongedo achimi wayo’ is the tale of Jung Da-eun (Park Bo-young), an empathetic nurse who is transferred to the unfamiliar world of neuropsychiatry. Despite finding the new environment challenging and overwhelming, Da-eun remains determined to provide hope to her patients with the guidance of Chief Nurse Song Hyo-jin (Lee Jung-eun). Along the way, she develops a connection with proctologist Dong Go-yun (Yeon Woo-jin), who finds solace in her compassionate nature.

At the same time, Da-eun’s close friend Song Yu-chan (Jang Dong-yoon) struggles with emotional pain for mysterious reasons. Akin to the characters in ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ the medical professionals in ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ observe the vivid experiences of their patients while exploring the challenges and the deeply human touch needed in the realm of mental health care. Based on Lee Ra-ha’s eponymous webtoon, the Korean drama series, crafted by Lee JQ, Kim Nam-su, and Lee Nam-kyu, is available to stream on Netflix.

3. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (2025-)

‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ or ‘Jung-jeung-eui-sang-sen-teo’ captures the workings of a struggling trauma unit at a university hospital. The Korean medical comedy series picks up with the arrival of Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon), a brilliant trauma surgeon with real-world experience. Baek’s unconventional methods immediately create tension within the hospital, especially as the trauma center’s life-saving work places increasing financial strain on the institution. Despite the resistance he faces, Baek gradually earns his colleagues’ trust and hopes to make the trauma team into a unit capable of saving lives under the most challenging circumstances.

Brought to life by Lee Do-yun and Choi Tae-gang, the show is adapted from the web novel ‘Trauma Center: Golden Hour’ by Hansanleega and Hongbichira. The show is essentially a Korean perspective on the themes and issues that ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ deals with in its various episodes. ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ is more than just a medical story, and is a commentary on the realities of hospitals and the efforts required to keep them functional and helpful to those who need it the most. You can watch it here.

2. Breathless (2024-)

Created by Carlos Montero, ‘Breathless’ or ‘Respira’ is a Spanish drama series set in and around the Joaquín Sorolla public hospital in Valencia. It chronicles the experiences of Biel de Felipe (Manu Ríos), a young resident doctor trying to build a career while working in a strained public healthcare system. As Biel and his fellow doctors struggle to find stability, cuts to public healthcare begin to affect the hospital. The arrival of a high-profile patient further exposes the institution’s challenges and intensifies discussions about a potential strike. Amid all the chaos, the medical professionals must navigate difficult choices while continuing to care for their patients.

There is much in common between the journeys of Biel and his colleagues in the show, and those of Meredith and her fellow healthcare professionals in ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Although the two teams in question operate in different countries, their spiritual connection is forged by the personal struggles they face and the efforts they make to save their patients’ lives at any cost. The engrossing story unfolds on Netflix.

1. Pulse (2025)

‘Pulse’ centers on Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald), a third-year resident whose career takes an unexpected turn when Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. The bulk of the action takes place at Maguire Hospital, a busy trauma center in Miami, where Danny faces challenges. With the hospital placed under lockdown due to a hurricane, an overwhelming number of trauma cases arrive. Danny is forced into a leadership role while continuing to work alongside Xander. Their situation becomes even more complicated as details of their secret relationship begin to emerge, even as the other doctors and staff struggle to balance their own personal and professional challenges.

When the crisis intensifies, the team discovers that managing their own lives can be just as difficult as saving their patients. Zoe Robyn is at the creative helm of this medical drama series. The raw, intense scenes, the workings of the medical world, conflicted characters, professional and personal disagreements, patient trauma, and the uncertainty of outcomes in hospitals are among the many commonalities between ‘Pulse’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ You can find the show here.

Read More: Best Grey’s Anatomy Episodes