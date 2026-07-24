12 Shows Like The Pitt on Netflix Right Now

Created by R. Scott Gemmill, HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt’ takes place over a single 15-hour shift inside the busy emergency department of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, also called “The Pitt.” The medical drama series follows senior attending physician Dr. Michael Robinavitch, AKA Robby (Noah Wyle), as he leads the hospital staff through a constant stream of medical emergencies while mentoring a new group of trainee doctors. While they race to treat patients in an ER that has too many patients and too few funds, each of them faces the emotional weight of the job. At the same time, Robby is challenged by PTSD and struggles to cope with a tragedy that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, making every hour of the shift even more challenging.

Robby also finds himself dealing with fainting trainees, administrative demands, and the possibility that not everyone can be saved. Along with the experiences of the medical professionals, the experiences of the patients are also integral to the story. Featured in this list are shows on Netflix, similar to ‘The Pitt,’ that dive into the heart of the medical world and all its complexities through the journeys of layered characters.

12. The Nurse (2023)

‘The Nurse‘ follows Pernille Kurzmann Larsen (Fanny Louise Bernth), a single mother who starts working as a nurse at a local hospital. She quickly bonds with her mentor, Christina Aistrup Hansen (Josephine Park), an experienced nurse who helps her settle into the job. But after noticing a series of suspicious patient deaths, Pernille begins to question Christina’s actions. Her doubts grow, and she sets out to uncover the truth, forcing herself to choose between loyalty to her mentor and her duty as a nurse.

The Danish crime drama series is based on real events and Kristian Corfixen’s book of the same name. Fans of ‘The Pitt’ will appreciate ‘The Nurse’ for its grounded hospital setting and the moral challenges faced by healthcare workers. While one is a medical drama and the other a crime story, both explore the pressures of working in healthcare and the difficult choices that can arise behind hospital doors. The Kasper Barfoed creation is streaming on Netflix.

11. Call the Midwife (2012-)

Based on Jennifer Worth’s memoirs, ‘Call the Midwife‘ centers on Jennifer Lee, AKA Jenny (Jessica Raine), a midwife who moves to London’s East End in 1957 to begin her career. She joins the nurses and nuns of Nonnatus House, a nursing convent that cares for the local community. Jenny helps mothers through pregnancy and childbirth, witnessing the hardships of poverty and changing times in one of London’s roughest neighborhoods. Crafted by Heidi Thomas, the British period drama series continues to follow the lives of the midwives and the community they serve during the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

Akin to ‘The Pitt,’ the show compassionately portrays healthcare workers devoted to their patients. While the American series unfolds in a modern emergency department and the British show in post-war London, both highlight the emotional demands of medicine and the strong bonds formed among healthcare workers. It can be watched here.

10. Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023)

‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ or ‘Jeongsinbyeongdongedo achimi wayo’ is the tale of Jung Da-eun (Park Bo-young), a nurse who is transferred to the neuropsychiatry department. Although she struggles to adjust to the unfamiliar ward, Da-eun is determined to support her patients with the guidance of Chief Nurse Song Hyo-shin (Lee Jung-eun). While she settles into her new role, she grows closer to proctologist Dong Go-yun (Yeon Woo-jin), while her longtime friend Song Yu-chan (Jang Dong-yoon) quietly deals with his own emotional struggles. Facing difficult choices and a world she doesn’t yet fully comprehend, Da-eun may have to work beyond her limits to find a sense of purpose.

Brought to life by Lee JQ, Kim Nam-su, and Lee Nam-kyu, the Korean drama series is based on Lee Ra-ha’s webtoon of the same name. Although it focuses on mental health instead of emergency medicine, ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ captures themes like empathy, dedication, and team dynamics that make ‘The Pitt’ compelling. Both shows offer an honest look at life inside a hospital, where every patient and every decision leaves a lasting impact. Enjoy the show on Netflix.

9. Doc (2025-)

‘Doc’ is a Barbie Kligman creation that chronicles the life of Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker), the chief of internal medicine at Westside Hospital, whose life changes after a car accident leaves her with a brain injury. Unable to remember the past eight years, Amy returns to a hospital where everything feels completely unfamiliar. With the support of her teenage daughter and a few trusted friends, she tries to rebuild her life while finding a way to continue practicing medicine despite losing years of experience.

Much like Robby in ‘The Pitt,’ Amy is a medical professional whose personal struggles shape the way she approaches medicine. While Robby battles the emotional scars of his past and Amy fights to rebuild a life she no longer remembers, both remain deeply committed to caring for their patients despite overwhelming challenges. Based on the Italian series ‘Doc – Nelle tue mani,’ the medical drama series is available on Netflix.

8. Resident Playbook (2025)

Created by Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung, ‘Resident Playbook’ or ‘Eonjenganeun seulgiroul jeongonguisaenghwal’ is a medical comedy drama series that serves as a spin-off of ‘Hospital Playlist.’ It is set at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center and sheds light on the struggles of first-year obstetrics and gynecology resident Oh Yi-young (Ko Yoon-jung) and her fellow residents as they begin their medical careers. While learning from experienced professors, they juggle demanding hospital duties, build lasting friendships, and deal with the ups and downs of life inside one of the hospital’s least popular departments.

In their quest to become good doctors, the new residents learn valuable life lessons that shape their identity. ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Resident Playbook’ capture the demanding reality of life inside a busy hospital through character-driven storytelling. The two shows also feature characters who are at the very start of their careers, highlighting the teamwork, long hours, and personal sacrifices that they make. The Korean show can be watched here.

7. Nurse Jackie (2009-2015)

‘Nurse Jackie’ is a medical comedy-drama series that revolves around Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco), a skilled emergency department nurse at NYC’s All Saints’ Hospital. Known for putting her patients first, Jackie works through exhausting shifts while dealing with difficult doctors and an inefficient healthcare system. She often bends the rules to get the job done, but hides a growing dependence on Vicodin and Adderall, a secret that becomes increasingly difficult to keep when the pressure of her demanding job continues to mount.

Akin to ‘The Pitt,’ the narrative unfolds inside a hectic emergency department where every shift brings difficult medical cases and impossible decisions. While Robby leads from the front, Jackie relies on experience and instinct to care for her patients, with both characters doing everything they can to navigate the pressures of an overburdened system. Liz Brixius, Evan Dunsky, and Linda Wallem are the creative voices behind the show, which can be accessed on Netflix.

6. Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)

‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ from the mind of Shonda Rhimes, narrates the story of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), the daughter of renowned surgeon Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), when she begins her surgical residency at Seattle Grace Hospital. Alongside fellow interns, residents, and attending physicians, Meredith learns to handle demanding surgeries, difficult medical decisions, and the pressures of hospital life. While the doctors work toward becoming respected surgeons, they must also navigate complicated relationships, personal setbacks, and emotional challenges that shape both their careers and their lives.

Ultimately, the journey towards success may not be as easy as the doctors think. While ‘The Pitt’ unfolds over intense emergency room shifts, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ follows surgeons across years of their careers. Both shows are driven by compelling hospital dynamics, emotional storytelling, and the lasting impact of life-or-death decisions in claustrophobic spaces. The medical drama series is available to watch on Netflix.

5. Breathless (2024-)

Crafted by Carlos Montero, ‘Breathless‘ or ‘Respira’ is set at Joaquín Sorolla Public Hospital in Valencia and follows Biel de Felipe (Manu Ríos), a young resident doctor trying to build his career in an overstretched healthcare system. As funding cuts place increasing pressure on the hospital, Biel and his colleagues struggle to keep up with their responsibilities. The presence of a high-profile patient adds to the growing tension, sparking debate over a possible strike while forcing the staff to make difficult decisions.

The futures of both the doctors and patients remain uncertain, with the situation seemingly evolving beyond their control. ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Breathless’ explore the realities of working in an overburdened public hospital where medical professionals face mounting pressure in unexpected ways. Both stories balance high stakes and patient care, making the workplace itself a battlefield and the central part of the narrative tension. The Spanish drama series can be enjoyed here.

4. The Resident (2018-2023)

‘The Resident‘ explores the lives of the doctors and staff of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The medical drama series centers on first-year resident Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), whose idealistic view of medicine is challenged when he begins working under the brilliant Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry). Conrad introduces Devon to the realities of modern healthcare, and the doctors must balance patient care with the ethical and professional challenges that characterize life inside the hospital.

Similar to ‘The Pitt,’ the show looks beyond medical cases to examine the realities of working in a tough healthcare system. While Robby leads through experience and compassion, Conrad pushes boundaries with his unconventional methods. Along with the themes, the visual elements also connect the show on a deeper level. With Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi at the creative helm, the show unfolds here.

3. Pulse (2025)

Guided by Zoe Robyn’s vision, ‘Pulse’ is a medical drama series that depicts the experiences of Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald), a third-year resident at Miami’s Maguire Hospital, whose career changes after Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. A hurricane forces the trauma center into lockdown, and Danny steps into a leadership role while the hospital is flooded with critical patients. At the same time, she continues working alongside Xander, with whom she shares a mysterious past. Amid the growing crisis, the doctors and hospital staff must juggle the pressures of emergency medicine with the complications of their personal lives.

‘The Pitt’ and ‘Pulse’ unfold inside a high-pressure trauma center where every shift brings urgent medical emergencies and difficult decisions. The narratives blend intense patient care with the evolving relationships among the hospital staff, showing how personal conflicts and unresolved mental issues can be just as demanding as the cases they face. You may stream it on Netflix.

2. This Is Going to Hurt (2022)

Based on creator Adam Kay’s eponymous memoir, ‘This Is Going to Hurt‘ follows Adam Kay (Ben Whishaw), a junior doctor working in the obstetrics and gynecology ward of a busy NHS hospital in London. Alongside fellow junior doctor Shruti Acharya (Ambika Mod), he navigates exhausting shifts, hospital hierarchy, and the emotional demands of caring for patients. The pressures of the job begin to affect their personal lives in an unforeseen manner.

The British medical comedy-drama series offers an honest look at the sacrifices, lack of support, and emotional toll that come with working in modern healthcare. ‘The Pitt’ and ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ offer unfiltered insights into the realities of hospital life through the eyes of overworked medical professionals, and highlight the emotional strain, relentless pace, and personal sacrifices that come with caring for patients. Watch it here.

1. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (2025-)

‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ or ‘Jung-jeung-eui-sang-sen-teo’ revolves around Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon), a highly skilled trauma surgeon who joins a university hospital’s trauma center undergoing a crisis. His seemingly strange approach to solving the issues in the trauma center quickly puts him at odds with others, especially since the unit’s work adds to the hospital’s financial burden. When Baek proves himself through his actions, he gradually earns the trust of his colleagues while working to transform the trauma team into one capable of handling the toughest medical emergencies.

Lee Do-yun and Choi Tae-gang are the creative team behind this Korean medical comedy series, which is based on the web novel ‘Trauma Center: Golden Hour’ by Hansanleega and Hongbichira. An emergency ward, conflicted characters, the desperation of medical professionals, tense situations, the unpredictability of outcomes, guilt, effort, teamwork, and emotional dynamics are ideas that both ‘The Pitt’ and ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ explore in their own ways. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

Read More: Best Medical Shows on Netflix