6 Best Pandemic Movies On Netflix (August 2024)

A pandemic outbreak in movies captivates audiences by immersing them in scenarios where deadly diseases disrupt normal life. These narratives delve into intense human drama and survival struggles, drawing from genres like horror, thought-provoking science fiction, and adrenaline-driven action. The genre showcases a range of settings, including post-apocalyptic worlds, dystopian futures, zombie invasions, or real-life viral outbreaks, while a metaphorical time bomb keeps ticking in the background.

Such an environment is bound to result in heightened suspense and fast-paced narratives where characters face life-threatening challenges. The stakes keep rising with the desperate quests to escape death or look for an antidote, placing characters in a race against time and keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. For those intrigued by such intense and engaging experiences, here are some films about pandemics to watch on Netflix.

6. Stuck Together (2021)

Directed by Dany Boon, this comedy-drama is set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike typical apocalyptic films, ‘Stuck Together’ explores the changing behaviors and hilarious confrontations among residents in an apartment building. The story focuses on seven families, including a bistro owner, an ambitious scientist seeking neighbors for experiments, a hypochondriac lawyer couple, an anxious sports coach, a viral pregnant singer, and a successful businessman.

Originally titled ‘8 Rue de l’Humanite,’ the French film offers a realistic portrayal of living in a lockdown, capturing the human psyche’s coping mechanisms in a confined setting. It humorously examines the conflicts and emotions that arise when people are forced into close quarters. The film stands out for its fresh perspective on pandemic life and its comedic take on claustrophobic scenarios. You can watch ‘Stuck Together’ here.

5. #Alive (2020)

Helmed by Cho Il-hyung, ‘Alive’ is a Korean thriller adapted from Matt Naylor’s initial draft for ‘Alone.’ Originally ‘Saraitda,’ the horror film depicts a major city spiraling out of control due to a mysterious infection, turning people into zombies. The protagonist, Oh Joon-woo (Yoo Ah-in), uses his rational thinking and observational skills to survive. Unlike many zombie films with grand CGI battles, ‘Alive’ focuses on the suspense and tension of survival. A gamer, Joon-woo employs everyday items to stay hidden and one step ahead of the undead, creating a gripping narrative where the audience feels trapped alongside him. Painted red in blood, the movie’s use of gore and body horror elements enhances the visceral experience of the zombie outbreak. Viewers can enjoy ‘Alive’ here.

4. Cargo (2017)

Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, ‘Cargo’ is an Australian film that offers a grounded take on a pandemic scenario. An expansion of the directors’ short film of the same name, it stars Martin Freeman as Andy Rose, a father who must protect his daughter Rosie amid a country devastated by a deadly disease that turns people rabid within days. ‘Cargo’ explores the heartwarming relationship between the father and the daughter as they navigate a post-apocalyptic landscape.

The movie focuses on character-driven drama and the emotional challenges faced by the pair, providing a realistic portrayal of societal collapse and personal struggle. Its slow-burn approach to depicting the breakdown of society and the deep emotional bonds strained by the epidemic adds significant depth to the narrative, creating a discomforting viewing experience. You can watch the movie here.

3. Awake (2021)

In ‘Awake,’ former U.S. Army medic Jill Adams (Gina Rodriguez) grapples with the aftermath of a mysterious cosmic event that causes widespread insomnia. Directed by Mark Raso, the thrilling plot follows Jill as she navigates the chaos, struggling to protect her two children, Noah and Matilda. With the surviving population having lost the ability to run their minds and plan a solution, Jill must rely on her military background to explore labs for a potential cure.

The post-apocalyptic thriller complements its sci-fi elements with a personal story of survival and family dynamics. The absence of sleep creates an anxious environment where societal breakdown and personal challenges are intertwined, and everything appears to have already been lost. The movie effectively uses its premise to build suspense and explore the impact of a global crisis on individual lives. You can stream ‘Awake’ on Netflix.

2. World War Z (2013)

Based on Max Brooks’ eponymous novel, ‘World War Z‘ is one of the most successful critical and commercial achievements in Brad Pitt’s filmography. The actor appears as Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator tasked with finding the source of a global zombie pandemic. The Marc Forster-directed film follows Lane’s journey across various countries as he searches for a potential cure while the virus spreads unstoppably, impacting military and other administrative powers.

The enormous scope of the virus depicted in ‘World War Z‘ remains one of the deadliest portrayals of epidemics in modern fiction, focusing on large-scale disasters as humans into highly aggressive zombies. The movie combines high-stakes action with a global perspective, offering a thrilling experience that captures the scale and chaos beyond political borders. Viewers can find ‘World War Z’ here.

1. Bird Box (2018)

This screen adaptation of Josh Malerman’s eponymous novel stars Sandra Bullock as Malorie Hayes, a mother trying to protect her children in a world where mysterious entities cause mass suicides. ‘Bird Box’ follows Malorie five years after the phenomenon, as she familiarizes herself with the post-apocalyptic atmosphere while blindfolded to avoid seeing the entities. As its main character summons her courage following years of oppression, the horror film introduces themes of survival, motherhood, and the lengths a parent will go to protect their family.

The narrative combines suspense with psychological tension, creating an unnerving experience as Malorie faces the challenges of a world on the brink of utter disaster. The film’s original premise, focusing on the dangers of sight and the necessity of blindness for survival, brings a fresh twist to the genre without relying on the visibility of its evil forces. One of the most-watched movies in the history of the streaming platform, ‘Bird Box’ is exclusively available on Netflix.

