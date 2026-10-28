What Happened Between Wanda and Leon in The Drop: A Snowfall Saga?

At the beginning of ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,’ Wanda and Leon are far from being on the same page. In the wake of their separation, caused by a number of factors, including the loss of a child, the duo have developed their own separate paths. The former gangster has committed himself to his legal clinic and is dedicated to staying out of trouble. On the other hand, his ex-wife dreams of breaking into the music industry no matter the cost. Wanda earns her first wins by getting her cousin, Lamar, a producer, signed to a record label and by scouting Artillery, an up-and-coming rap artist. However, the world of music proves to be no less dangerous than the shady world Leon previously left behind. As a result, when Wanda finds herself backed into a corner, tensions between the duo inevitably rise, promising a lasting impact on their dynamic. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Leon Returns to His Violent Ways to Protect Wanda

As the first season of ‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ comes to an end, Wanda finds herself in an undesirable position. Now that Daryll has the album he wanted, he is happy to fire his A&R because of their existing bad blood. As such, after putting everything into backing Lamar and Artillery’s careers, Wanda stands to lose everything. However, she refuses to go down without a fight. In the wake of the betrayal, she comes up with a plan that ups the ante and promises to blow this conflict wide open. She wants to steal her artists’ master recordings to use them as leverage against Darryl and Jenny. By holding onto the masters, she can ensure that the record label can’t print any more copies of the album. Therefore, Wanda can use it as a bargaining chip to get Lamar and Artillery out of their contracts under Black Banner.

Lamar and James take the lead on the heist, which involves breaking into Darryl’s office and stealing the recordings. Once the recordings are gone, Jenny insists on cutting a deal with the others because she can’t risk any more illegal activity on the company’s radar. As such, a meeting is set up between them and Wanda for an exchange. During this meeting, the former A&R intentionally goads Darryl, likely as a power play. However, the label executive ends up turning violent, breaking a vase over her head. This compels Jenny to take herself out of the entire equation, firing Darryl on the spot. Perhaps this is exactly what Wanda was aiming for when she poked and prodded at her ex-boss. However, little does she realize that this development only serves to make him more dangerous.

Once Darryl is cut off from Macroscope, he stops playing by the rules. He reverts to his criminal ways and decides to target Wanda and the others. Dara, Artillery’s manager, becomes his first target. He and his men follow her down empty alleyways, waiting to attack. Yet, before they can pounce, Leon attacks them. The latter had realized the situation would turn ugly the second he learned about Wanda’s reckless plan. Therefore, he had set up a trap for Darryl to catch him red-handed and get rid of him in one fell swoop. Nevertheless, just because Leon decides to help his ex doesn’t mean he agrees with her actions. In fact, he grows to resent her for her part in how everything has played out.

Wanda and Leon Lose Their Trust in Each Other

Once the Darryl problem has been dealt with, Wanda has a fresh start. She no longer has to watch her back for a perpetual enemy who has a vendetta against her. She has earned Lamar and Artillery’s loyalty, and she’s in charge of what becomes of their talent in the future. Therefore, it seems like she is well on her way to achieving the goals she set out for herself at the beginning of the story. Yet, in the process, she has also suffered many losses. Her relationship with Leon is a great example of the same. On her path towards success, Wanda has utilized many underhanded and reckless tricks. For the same reason, Leon believes that she orchestrated her conflict with Darryl in order to force his intervention in the matter.

He has been insistent on staying out of the criminal underworld. However, Wanda’s feud with Darryl inevitably pulled Leon back in, and he blamed her for it. In turn, the artist manager has no interest in shouldering the blame for the misdeeds of others. She thinks Darryl and Jenny’s crimes are theirs and shouldn’t be conflated with her own ambitions. Wanda is eager about her passion, and she wants to prove that she can achieve her dreams. Thus, by shifting the blame onto her and discouraging her from continuing down this path, Leon is directly getting in the way of her success. In the end, neither of the former spouses is happy with the other. Thus, they’re prepared to go down their separate paths once again.

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