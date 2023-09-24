The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ or ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ is a romantic-comedy anime inspired by the manga series of the same name written by Koharu Inoue. The series follows a young duke whose life is turned upside down after he is cursed by a witch to kill anything that he touches. Because of his misfortune, everyone turns against him and he is forced to live in isolation far away from his family. Luckily for him, in his moment of tragedy, Bocchan finds the support and care of his flirtatious maid Alice and dutiful butler Rob who stick to his side despite personal risks. This marks the beginning of a heartwarming story that focuses on the romance between a duke and his maid along with the mysteries about his curse.

First released on July 4, 2021, ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ or ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ is a well-liked rom-com series that comes with its own unique spin. The show is quite popular with anime fans around the world and boasts a decent fan following. After the conclusion of its second season, these fans are now eager to learn when their favorite show will return with another installment. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Release Date

‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid 2nd Season’ or ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ season 2 released on July 9, 2023, with the finale airing on September 24, 2023. The show comprises twelve episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Yoshiki Yamakawa, the show features talented voice actors such as Ayumi Mano (Alice), Natsuki Hanae (Bocchan), Wakana Kuramochi (Cuff), Hiroshi Kamiya (Zain), Houchu Ootsuka (Rob), Inori Minase (Viola), Youko Hikasa (Daleth), and Yuuma Uchida (Walter).

As far as the second season of the anime is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. A few hours before the premiere of the season 2 finale, it was officially announced that the show had been renewed for its third installment. The update was given on the anime’s official website. Furthermore, there are also rumors that the upcoming season will adapt manga to the end, if this is true it will mean that the third installment of the rom-com series will also be its last.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Officially Announced for 2024! ✨More: https://t.co/NXFneKFe0i pic.twitter.com/jm097A2ka0 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 24, 2023

Another surprising news about ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid 3rd Season’ or ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ season 3 is that it will be released in 2024. However, the creators, studio, or any other company involved in the production or distribution of the anime has not officially announced a release date. Since there is more than enough material for the upcoming season, Studio J.C.Staff will not have to wait for new volumes of the manga to start production. This would mean that the entire process will be much faster. Assuming there are no unforeseen delays and things go as planned, ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid 3rd Season’ or ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ season 3 will premiere sometime in Q3 2024.

