The Eminence in Shadow Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ or ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!’ episode 20 titled ‘Advent of the Demon,’ Beatrix and Princess Iris fight an all-out war against Shadow after the conclusion of the Bushin Festival. Meanwhile, the King of the Midgar Kingdom orders his troops to investigate the ongoing crisis and treat King Gerek’s dead body with the utmost respect. Perv Asshat is traumatized by his confrontation with Shadow and runs back to the Oriana Kingdom as soon as he finds an opportunity. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ episode 20. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Eminence in Shadow Season 1 Finale Recap

After Beatrix attacks Shadow, it is immediately classified as a terrorist attack. Although the guests of honor are taken to safety, the soldiers know that the battle would be tough to be confined only to the stadium. The King considers declaring martial law for the safety of the civilians. Perv Asshat escapes immediately and is expected to return to the Oriana Kingdom. Meanwhile, the dead body of King Gerek is safely put in custody and King orders that it should be treated with utmost respect and care.

The preparations for the fortification of the Kingdom also started because of the fear of a civil war breaking out. While the King is busy giving official orders to his men, Beatrix is busy fighting Shadow. Soon Princess Iris also shows up with a Mythril blade. Although the two of them together try to take down Shadow, he is still proficient enough to deal with both of them at the same time. He deliberately keeps Princess Iris and Beatrix in the fight and ingeniously makes them optimistic about a win. But this is merely a way of tricking them just so that he can break their confidence in the long run.

When Shadow has tested the two of them to their limits, he eventually shows off his ultimate atomic abilities and leaves them dumbfounded. The light from his power is so bright that Iris and Beatrix lose sight of Shadow and they soon realize that he managed to escape. Princess Iris struggles to come to terms with the defeat and ends up crying on her knees. The following day, Beatrix returns disappointed that she could not find his niece, Alpha.

The King Order starts a frantic investigation into the tragic event and the hunt for Shadow soon begins. It turns out that Shadow was merely using himself as a decoy to distract the Midgar Kingdom. This prevented their involvement in trouble in Oriana. Meanwhile, some members of the Shadow Garden start investigating the Lawless City, to keep a close eye on the Major Corporate Alliance, an alliance of legacy merchants. Elsewhere, Cid learns that Mitsugoshi Ltd is funding the reconstruction of the school.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 1 Finale Ending: Does Rose Join Shadow Garden?

After escaping the guards in the Midgar Kingdom following the murder of Raphael Oriana, Rose is clueless about her future and walks alone in the dark alleys to avoid getting caught. As she is considering what to do next, she is confronted by Alpha. Looking at her present circumstances, Alpha tells Princess Rose that she only has two choices. She can continue to fight alone or she can join Shadow Garden. Princess Rose enquires if Alpha is interested in saving the Oriana Kingdom.

Alpha does not lie and tells her that it ultimately depends if she is able to prove her true worth to the Shadow Garden. She elaborates further that by worth she means not only what Rose brings to the table but also the worth of the Oriana Kingdom. Princess Rose recalls everything that has happened recently and on the promise that the Oriana Kingdom will be saved because of her decision, she pledges allegiance to the Shadow Garden.

In the following days, Rose travels with Alpha until they reach a town from where they have to walk on foot. They go through the therianthropy territory and cross several mountains to reach the ancient capital Alexandria, which serves as Shadow Garden’s base of operations. There Rose meets Lambda, who is entrusted with the responsibility to train her. The Princess is then officially recruited by the shadowy organization and is stripped of all her personal belongings along with her identity before being turned into a nameless soldier 666.

