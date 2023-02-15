The Eminence in Shadow Season 2: What to Expect?

‘The Eminence in Shadow’ or ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute!’ is an isekai action anime that is based on the light novel series of the same name written by Daisuke Aizawa. The show centers upon Minoru Kagenou, a young adult with a deep-rooted desire to become a vigilante who fights against evil while leading an ordinary life. He trains extremely hard to gain the required physical capabilities for the task but eventually, all of this seems futile when he bleeds to death on a road after being hit by a truck.

Luckily, he is reborn in an alternate world as Cid Kagenou and learns that magic is not only real there but a very common ability that everyone can master. With his hard work and determination, he gains extraordinary control over magic use and establishes an organization named Shadow Garden that is solely dedicated to defeating the evil Cult of Diabolos, which according to Cid only exists in his imagination. But he is hilariously clueless that the Cult of Diabolos not only exists in reality but everyone in Shadow Garden except him is actively fighting against it.

The action-packed and comical misadventures of Cid and his allies have won the hearts of viewers ever since the show released in Fall 2022 anime season. After the premiere of its season 1 finale, the fans are now eager to learn when the anime will return with more episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Release Date

‘The Eminence in Shadow’ season 2 releaed on October 5, 2022, and concluded a few months later on February 15, 2023. The show comprises twenty episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Kazuya Nakanishi, the anime features talented voice actors like Seiichirou Yamashita, Al Fairouz, Asami Seto, Inori Minase, Rina Hidaka, Hisako Kanemoto, and Suzuko Mimori.

As far as the second season of the popular isekai series is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The anime has not been renewed for its next installment by Studio Nexus, Sentai Filmworks, or any other company involved in the production or distribution of the show. When it comes to anime renewals some key factors end up playing a crucial role in determining the decision. Since there is no official comment about the show’s future so far, we could look at these factors to may an educated guess.

One of these crucial determinants is the availability of the source material. Luckily, in the case of ‘The Eminence in Shadow,’ Daisuke Aizawa’s light novel series still has more than enough content for yet another installment. While this in itself is a good sign, on the other hand, the anime has failed to boost the light novel sales following its release. Luckily, the show has been featured on HIDIVE’s Top 10 Most Popular and Trending Now section on several instances in its four-month-long run.

While its viewership did suffer as it released alongside some very popular shows in the Fall 2022 anime season, ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ did manage to leave its own mark at the end of the day. Interestingly, the show has been rated very highly on most online platforms, including MyAnimeList where it boasts an 8.2 rating. Its reviews are also overwhelmingly positive, which indicates that the majority of the audience has loved the show.

So, it should not come as a surprise that there are rumors online that the show is already in-production and official announcements will be made soon. Even if we were to ignore these unverified online reports, the show’s popularity, reviews, ratings, and availability of source material all point to the possibility that the show will be greenlit for production in the coming months. Assuming that this turns out to be true and there are no unforeseen delays, ‘The Eminence of Shadow’ season 2 will premiere sometime in early 2024.

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Plot: What it Can Be About?

In season 2, the story will turn towards the Lawless City Incident following the end of the Bushin festival. Shadow Garden’s arms front Mitsugoshi Ltd will grow to the point that it will become noticeable to legacy merchants’ Major Corporate Alliance that decides to simply use Mitsugoshi’s best practices to their advantage through the introduction of bills and the concept of credit. Unfortunately, MCA struggles to deal with the problem of counterfeit bills appropriately.

Meanwhile, Shadow has been looking for just the right opportunity, and using this knowledge to his advantage he decides to recruit an unlikely ally to create a credit crisis and a bank run to teach the Seven Shadows a lesson. It turns out that the Cult of Diabolos has also made similar plans and the story takes an interesting turn when they set out to achieve their goal in their unique ways.

Read More; The Eminence in Shadow Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained