The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

In the season 1 finale of ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’, the disgraced athlete does not succeed in his years-long mission of redeeming his name and getting a spot in the Football Hall of Fame. However, having somehow secured four nomination votes, he gets closer than he ever has before, which is reason enough to celebrate. On the other hand, Arthur Tobin, the documentarian brought in to help Reggie’s career, comes to terms with the fact that no matter how much he wants it to be, this isn’t an ordinary project.

Somewhere along the line of trying to rehabilitate Reggie’s public image, and subsequently his own, he has become a part of the Dinkins clan for better or for worse. Thus, even though the family puts this chapter of their lives behind them, the next phase of their future eagerly awaits them. However, unfortunately for the fans, the show has yet to greenlight this next chapter. Still, if the renewal for season 2 comes soon enough, Reggie Dinkins and his family can return to the TV screens sometime in 2028.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2 Might Explore a Romeo-Juliet Plotline

‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ season 1 ends on a fairly conclusive note, where storylines are wrapped up, but still retain enough space for future continuation. However, the finale introduces one particular plot point that promises to have a huge impact on the characters in the future. Throughout the first season, Carmelo, Reggie’s son with his first wife, now agent, Monica, is portrayed as a goody-two-shoes who rarely causes much mayhem. However, as the season comes to an end, an expected reveal arrives about his love life. As it turns out, Carmelo is dating Olivia, who happens to be the daughter of Jerry Basmati, his dad’s biggest rival.

Basmati and Reggie’s enmity goes far back, wherein the former uses his disdain for the latter as a self-motivating fuel. He wants to constantly prove that he is comparatively better than Reggie, the former prodigy of the Football world. Therefore, as Reggie tries to force a redemption arc on his career and public perception, Basmati consistently tries to undermine him and foil his plans. In fact, he orchestrates the events that lead him to become a member of the Hall of Fame voting committee, explicitly so he can undo the Dinkins family’s efforts at securing a spot for the ex-player. As such, there’s no doubt that once Carmelo and Olivia’s secret relationship inevitably comes out in the open, it will trigger a huge conflict between the two families, allowing potential for some star-crossed hijinks.

The Creators Want Jon Hamm in Season 2 of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ is putting together the perfect building blocks for a beloved sitcom. This means that the show will likely want to carry forward the characterizations and interpersonal dynamics that the first season introduces into the narrative. As such, fans can rest assured that most of their favorite characters will be making a comeback in the event of a renewal. Actors like Tracy Morgan (Reggie), Daniel Radcliffe (Tobin), Erika Alexander (Monica), Precious Way (Brina), Jalyn Hall (Carmelo), and Bobby Moynihan (Rusty) can all be expected to return as regulars.

On the other hand, some of the other characters with strong ties to the central Dinkins clan might also reprise their roles in accordance with the needs of the plot. Among these individuals, Jerry Basmati (Craig Robinson), his wife Tisha (Heidi Gardner), and Olivia are most likely to return. Additionally, Barry (Ronny Chieng), Shane (Drew Scheid), and Narcissa (Anna Camp) might also stick around for another season. Lastly, much like how season 1 features a host of exciting cameos, fans can expect the same out of season 2. Notably, the show’s creators, Robert Carlock and Sam Means, have expressed their interest in having actor Jon Hamm on the show.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Will Continue to Center the Family’s Uphill Battles

The inciting premise of ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ revolves around the titular character’s search for redemption after a cultural cancellation. Nonetheless, as the narrative expands, each character’s personal struggles begin to be highlighted. Tobin’s storyline is more or less identical to Reggie’s in that both individuals are trying to recover from one misguided mistake that has ruined their legacy. Similarly, Monica, who has been putting her attention toward keeping Reggie afloat all this time, is starting to realize she needs to branch out in her industry and grow her own identity.

On the other hand, Brina, Reggie’s fiancée, is in the early stages of her career. As such, she’s still finding her footing and ensuring that she succeeds in her endeavors. Carmelo is on a similar path, wherein he’s balancing fulfilling his own dreams alongside carrying forward the Dinkins legacy in the world of football. As for Rusty, his most pressing concerns lie in ensuring he’s doing his best as Reggie’s ride-or-die best friend. In season 2, these same character-driven storylines can be expected to further evolve, allowing the Dinkins clan to grow and eventually achieve the success they are craving.

Read More: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Episode 3 Recap: Put it on Your Cabbage!