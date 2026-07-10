Is Hollis Shaw Based on a Real Influencer? Is Hungry with Hollis a Real Account? Is Everyday Special a Real Cookbook?

Hollis Shaw, a food influencer with a flourishing career in the public eye, helms the narrative of the series ‘The Five-Star Weekend.’ Ever since losing her husband to a tragic car accident, the blogger hasn’t been able to return to her old groove, putting her life, socially and professionally, on an inadvertent hold. Therefore, six months later, her agent advises her to host a weekend getaway with her closest friends in an effort to reach out and find support in her grief.

This is how Hollis finds herself in her Nantucket beach house, preparing for a girls’ weekend with four of her closest friends, who have been there for her through different stages of her life. However, a house full of people who have nothing in common but their grieving friend, and a secret brewing beneath the surface, leads the group down unexpected roads. In the series, Hollis’ career as an influencer, Hungry With Hollis, who is currently in the middle of a rollout for her new cookbook, Everyday Special, contributes significantly to creating a well-rounded and grounded narrative for the character.

Hollis Shaw is a Fictional Character Created by Elin Hilderbrand

‘The Five-Star Weekend’ is an on-screen adaptation of the eponymous fiction novel by Elin Hilderbrand, published in 2023. As a result, the storylines explored in the series and the characters piloting these narratives all become similar works of fiction. Consequently, Hollis Shaw is rendered a fictional character with a literary counterpart but no tangible roots in real life. Author Hilderbrand got the idea for Hollis’ storyline after hearing about one of her fellow writer friends’ experiences with a “five-star weekend” that went on to become an inspiration for the titular Nantucket vacation in the book. Nonetheless, while the premise for the weekend itself was partially inspired by reality, the host of the event retains no direct off-screen counterparts.

Hollis’ identity as a chef does find some real-life basis in Hilderbrand’s own love for cooking. Nonetheless, outside of these small similarities bled into the character by the creator, the protagonist bears no basis in real life. Even so, her storyline strives to engage in themes that are bound to resonate with the audience in compelling and authentic ways. As we find Hollis at the start of the series, she’s a grieving widow who is finding it difficult to move on from his life-changing tragedy. As the story progresses, she undertakes a journey of self-discovery where her friends become the biggest proponents of this cause. Therefore, through her, the show gets to engage in a unique coming-of-age narrative where self-actualization and growth remain a never-ending story, even undertaken in one’s 50s.

Hungry With Hollis and Everyday Special Depict the Protagonist’s Relationship With Fame

Hollis’ personal journey with grief and her interpersonal dynamics with her friends notably inform her characterization and narrative. However, on the flipside, her professional life also contributes greatly to her storyline. The protagonist is a good blogger who found her footing in the online cooking community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has managed to work her way to the top, establishing herself as a certified influencer, Hungry With Hollois. Her latest cookbook, Everyday Special, is an instrumental reason behind her desire to move on from her slump and find a way back to her life despite the recent tragedy. In real life, these elements, much like the character itself, are fictitious.

Yet, their authentic depiction and realistic impact on Hollis’ life allow the protagonist to feel more grounded in her world. Furthermore, it has a unique influence on her relationship with her grief, exploring the reality of such tough times while in the public eye. In a conversation with USA Today, Jennifer Garner spoke about the same and said, “Hollis does, though, have to go through losing her husband and figuring out how to navigate grief publicly, how to come back. How do you come back into the world once you’ve suffered some kind of huge loss or moment of grief in your life? And I have had to go through some hard things in the public eye. And I can tell you, Hollis has it right: you call your friends.”

Read More: Is The Five-Star Weekend Based on a True Story?