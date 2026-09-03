The Gentlemen: Is Bella’s Palazzo a Real Place?

Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen‘ follows the story of Eddie Horniman, an aristocrat who is pushed into the world of crime, only to discover that he has a knack and a taste for it. The second season takes him and his business to Italy, where more aristocrats have been roped in to give their estates for the weed business. One of those people is Countess Isabella, aka Bella, and her palazzo becomes a recurring location in Season 2, especially as her and Eddie’s interests align in more ways than one. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Contessa’s Fictional Home is a Real Location in Lake Maggiore

Countess Isabella is a fictional character, and her home is a fictional location in the second season of ‘The Gentlemen.’ However, to bring her beautiful lakeside house to life, the show’s creators found a real location on the shore of Lake Maggiore. Villa Rusconi Clerici serves as the countess’ palazzo, where some key scenes of the season unfold. Located at 12 Via Vittorio Veneto in Pallanza, Italy, it was built in the early 19th century and is now primarily used as a wedding venue. Additionally, receptions and conventions, among other events, are also regularly organized at the Palazzo. Apart from direct access to the lake, the building also has a lavish English-style garden where beautiful flowers and historic statues add to its charm.

With the story’s significant move to Italy in Season 2, production designer Martyn John revealed that the idea was to find a location that could stand in for Halstead Manor. Much like Halstead, the contessa’s palazzo is an aristocratic property used to further the Glass’ weed enterprise. So, while it might look beautiful and regal on the outside, many dangerous things are bubbling under the surface. In a conversation with Country and Town House magazine, John explained, “[Villa Rusconi Clerici] had the scale, it had the grandeur, it had the religious connotations that Halstead had, but a bit more muted. And in Italy they go for it, with pictures of Madonnas, sculptures on the staircase, the way it’s all carved … it was the perfect fit.”

As the season progresses, the palazzo becomes much more than just a means to an end for Eddie. He develops a romantic relationship with the owner, Bella, which eventually leads to their wedding. The palazzo becomes an important setting for Eddie and Bella’s burgeoning romance, serving as a beautiful promise of their life together while also echoing the danger that surrounds them both. Like Halstead is a reflection of Eddie, the palazzo also represents the conflicting (though a bit lesser in comparison to Eddie) nature of the countess. For Eddie, it transforms from a business opportunity to a quiet escape with a woman he loves and a reminder of the one he loses.

Read More: Do Eddie and Susie Get Together in The Gentlemen Season 2?