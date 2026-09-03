The Gentlemen Season 2: Who Killed Lord Hawthorne?

The second season of Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen’ opens a whole new world of crime and violence to Eddie Horniman. While the first season followed him trying to find a way to get out of the criminal world his father had pulled their family into, this time around, Eddie finds himself clawing his way to the top of the criminal empire. Still, the idea of going legitimate doesn’t sound too bad to him, which is why he is deeply invested in ensuring that the upcoming vote on marijuana legalization in the country goes well. The problem is that Bobby Glass doesn’t agree with this, which is where Lord Richard Hawthorne comes into the picture. He is Eddie’s ticket to the control of business, but things don’t go as planned, and Lord Hawthorne has to pay the price for it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lord Hawthorne Lands Himself in an Impossible Situation With Eddie and Bobby Glass

Even though he helps Eddie and Susie significantly, Lord Richard Hawthorne has no idea about the games going on within the organization. In fact, when he meets Bobby Glass, he is under the impression that the plan is to make sure the vote is swayed against legalization. At least, that’s what he thinks the boss of a criminal empire that runs on weed would want. He is right, for the most part. Bobby Glass is keen on keeping marijuana illegal. He is focused on the bigger picture, which he doesn’t reveal to Eddie or Susie, who seem to have formed a picture of their future. So, after the meeting with Bobby, they tell Richard that the new plan is to make sure the vote goes their way.

Feeling obliged to work for them because they saved him from a bad situation (which he has no idea they created), Richard gives them the overall situation, including the current count. The vote seems to be split so sharply that it could go any which way. However, there is one way they can ensure it falls on their side. He points them towards the bishop, whose son needs rescuing from a particularly tricky situation. In return, the bishop would ensure that her group votes in favor of legalization, even though the religious lot has been known to have a moral quandary when it comes to weed. In any case, Eddie and Susie get busy saving the bishop’s son. In the meantime, Jack visits Richard to find out how the effort to defeat the bill is going.

By now, a lot has happened, and it has started to take a visible toll on Richard. Previously, when he found himself in bed with a dead body, he thought he had killed a man. Eddie and Susie had swooped in to help with the situation, which led Richard to get Eddie the peerage he so desperately desired. However, the thought of having taken a person’s life weighed so heavily on him that he started to break down. It comes to a point where Susie has to tell him the truth to assuage his conscience and get him back to work. While he is glad to know he is not damned to hell, it also makes him deeply unhappy about the kind of people he has inadvertently gotten in bed with. And it is in this state of distress that he says something that costs him his life.

Bobby Glass Makes Sure Lord Hawthorne’s Fate Sends a Strong Statement

Jack notes that Richard is not in a good mental state, and he becomes even more alarmed when Richard says they are working to pass the bill. While the lord apologizes for his choice of words, saying he got confused because he is under so much pressure, Jack is not entirely convinced. He relays this concern to Bobby, who realizes exactly what is going on. He calls Susie, who assures him that everything is going according to plan and realizes that his own daughter is working against him. So, he decides to nip the whole thing in the bud once and for all. He sends Organ John, the infamous mercenary who had been name-dropped previously in the season, to see Lord Hawthorne. The next day, Richard’s dead body is found outside his house.

According to the official statement, he had a heart attack, and then he fell out of the window. Since there is nothing else to prove otherwise, the cops don’t look into it any further. However, anyone who is stepping out to vote on the bill knows what this means. The news breaks on the morning of the vote, meaning every single person has been warned about what their fate would be if they don’t vote against the bill. So, even as Eddie and Susie hold up their end of the deal and save the bishop’s son, she cannot help them anymore because the message has come loud and clear to her as well. With that, the bill to legalize marijuana is quashed, with poor Richard paying the price for Eddie and Susie’s scheming behind Bobby’s back.

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