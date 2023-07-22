The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 3 titled ‘The Girl I Like Picked Up a Love Letter’ Komura continues to stick to Mie-san’s side despite her ignorance and helps her avoid potentially embarrassing situations. One day, when she is alarmed by the presence of cockroaches near her, Mie-san ends up hugging Komura which leaves him embarrassed. Mie-san later finds a love letter addressed to Azuma-kun and after learning it is for him, she goes to hand it over to him not realizing what others might make of the situation. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta’ or ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 3 Recap

Komura is walking to the school one ordinary morning when he notices Mie-san crouched in front of a black polythene bag. It soon becomes obvious to him that she has forgotten her glasses and thinks that she is talking to a cat. In order to ensure that she does not feel embarrassed, Komura makes cat noises and even distracts her when the polythene flies off. The following day in class, Komura finds Mie-san complaining about forgetting her glasses again.

It turns out that she has them right on her head and is actually not aware of it. When she moves it falls on the floor and Komura picks it up. Mie-san asks him to put it on her. Komura is taken aback momentarily but then gathers all his courage to do as he is told. Although it’s nothing special to Mie-san, Komura really feels overwhelmed by her beauty. Another day when Mie-san has forgotten her glasses, she continues to perform her duties as a student. She is sweeping the hall next to Komura when the latter notices a cockroach on the wall.

In order to protect her, he calls her closer to him. Mie-san listens to him and it appears that he has successfully avoided a potentially dangerous situation. But one of the students screams after noticing the cockroach and Mie-san ends up hugging Komura asking him to help her. This is another romantic moment in Komura’s mind that leaves him with butterflies in his stomach. Later that day, Mie-san finds a letter and asks Komura who is it addressed to. Komura obliges and notices that it is a love letter addressed to Azuma.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 3 Ending: Does Komura Clarify the Misunderstanding About the Love Letter?

After Mie-san learns that the letter is for Azuma, she takes it from Komura and heads back to the class. It soon begins to dawn on Komura that she is going to deliver the letter to Azuma in front of everyone in the class which will lead to a huge misunderstanding. Although Komura tries to catch up to her, Mie-san eventually gives the love letter to Azuma while the rest of the class notices with shock. Komura stands helplessly at the door as he fears the worst. Interestingly, Azuma notices him but remains quiet.

When Mie-san goes back to her seat, other girls from the class ask her if she is also going after Azuma-kun, she does not really understand the question. But when they further inquire if she likes him, Mie-san gives an affirmative answer. Komura watches everything from his seat realizing how bad everything looks now because of a misunderstanding. But he is also confused about Mie-san’s confession that she likes Azuma-kun. Komura is unsure what exactly she meant by liking him.

Meanwhile, Azuma tells his friends not to follow him and goes out of the class. Komura notices him and runs outside as well hoping to clarify the entire misunderstanding. Azuma reads the entire letter alone and Komura hopes that the sender has at least mentioned her name. He returns to the class and sits next to Mie-san’s seat quietly. Meanwhile, Mie-san is puzzled by the girls enquiring about Azuma as she feels that it would make more sense for them to ask whether she likes Komura.

Komura is shocked to hear Mie-san say that but she goes on to confess that she has become really attached to him and actually likes him a lot now. That’s when Azuma returns to the class with a reply letter to Mie-san. Since she can’t read it, she hands it over to Komura and asks him to read it for her. Komura is scared but he gathers courage to eventually see what Azuma thinks. To his surprise, he has written that Mie-san, Komura likes you too. Azuma then returns to his seat and tells other students that Mie-san was delivering someone else’s letter.

