The Guiribiteys’ Net Worth: How Rich Are the Million Dollar Nannies Stars?

Although the Guiribiteys were referred to as “rich and out of touch” in Hulu’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies,’ the truth is they simply enjoy the comforts, freedom, and luxuries of their status. The Cuban-Americans have worked unwaveringly hard to achieve the American dream, so they ensure to utilize their platform to not only fulfill their own desires but also help others. They may be enjoying the fruits of their labor a little too much as a “new money family,” but they are also conscious about their impact, influence, and identity within their community.

How Did The Guiribiteys Earn Their Money?

The Guiribitey family comprises 4 key individuals: proud matriarch Tatiana “Taty,” devoted patriarch Pedro, their loving daughter Camila, and their caring daughter Patricia. Camila and her husband, Juan “Jay” Carlos, also have two adorable little girls – Alma and Aurora – who are an equal part of the lineage, but they are both less than 3 years old as of writing. From what we can tell, the elders were born and raised in Havana, Cuba, before they ultimately found themselves immigrating to the United States and building a forever home in Miami, Florida.

While not a lot of information about Pedro is available as of writing, we do know that Taty initially moved from Cuba to Baku, Azerbaijan, to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering. It was then that the young hard worker realized she had a deep desire to attain stability for both herself and her loved ones, driving her to relocate to the far west for good. She even tied the knot with business enthusiast, marketing specialist, and trained doctor Pedro, with whom she built an empire as well as welcomed a beautiful daughter.

According to Taty’s accounts in an exclusive interview with ‘Destino Talk,’ the family dabbled in various fields over time to establish a name for themselves, but their fortune came from real estate. Since Pedro was a doctor and they both had quite an entrepreneurial mindset, they founded dental clinics, invested in hospitals, and helped launch aesthetic surgical centers. Among them is the Guiribitey Cosmetic & Beauty Institute (founded in Florida in 1999), under the banner of which businesses such as CG Cosmetic Surgery still operate.

“Little by little, our businesses began to grow, and with what we earned, we didn’t go to a nightclub,” Taty candidly said on ‘Destino Talk.’ …We saved everything we had and started to invest it.” She then revealed this investment was poured back into not only their own ventures but also real estate, the stock market, and cryptocurrencies to ensure they had a good portfolio of assets. However, she claimed it was their dabbling in both commercial and residential properties that earned them the most fortune, making them one of the wealthiest Cuban-American families.

The fact that Taty and Camila are major philanthropists likely also plays a significant role in how money interacts with the family, especially because they do not shy away from giving back. After all, they are the founders of the Guiribitey Family Foundation (launched in 2013), through which they provide child welfare, educational, and food programs in several communities/countries. Moreover, over the past few years, they have also been focusing on mental health facilities and hospital development projects to ensure an overall growth in people’s standard of living.

It’s thus no surprise that Taty was honored with the Distinguished Humanitarian Award by Angels of Humanity in 2023 and was celebrated at the Fashion and Art Awards in 2024. She was even esteemed with the titles of Woman in Philanthropy and Personality of the Year by the Orion Cannes Star Awards in 2024. Coming to Camila and Jay’s contributions, it appears as if they are both trained doctors (dentists), renowned in their specialization in aesthetic, implant, and reconstructive dentistry. As if that’s not enough, the now-mother of two is also a content creator with a YouTube channel named El Mundo de Camila, which spans all things travel, luxury, fashion, and beauty. On the other hand, her sister Patricia is a board-certified Psychiatrist.

The Guiribiteys’ Net Worth

With a legacy of over 5 decades, starting with $10 and some great ideas before drawing on a variety of fields, the Guiribitey family has undeniably managed to accumulate generational wealth. While their precise earnings over the years can not be calculated due to private details about their assets, business sales, and overall operations, it’s evident that their fortune grew gradually. Nevertheless, Taty is making the most of it now by being a board member of The Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University and serving as the President of her family’s philanthropic Foundation. She even sponsors various events for good causes, including the Red Cross Gala, the Breakthrough Miami Annual Luncheon, and more.

As for Camila, it has been reported that her personal wealth itself is in the multi-millions, thanks to her career as a dentist and an influencer. That’s because YouTube’s monetization policies enable a creator to earn up to $5 per 1,000 views, whereas Instagram and TikTok’s Creator Programs offer $0.4-$0.6 per 1,000 views. Therefore, with over 261 million views on YouTube, 18.7 million likes on TikTok, and millions more on Instagram, along with potential brand deals as well as paid promotions, her income from these platforms exceeds $15 million. After all, she has over 3 million followers across all platforms as of writing.

It’s also imperative to note that the Guiribiteys allegedly inherited noble titles from Spain in the early 2020s, with Taty having stated the same on ‘Destino Talk.’ According to her account, one of their ancestors was a Spanish Baron who owned a lot of land, so even though they reportedly currently belong to Italy, they have technically inherited it. Taking all these aspects into account, along with the family’s 4 dental clinics, investments in hospitals/surgical centers, houses in almost every continent, their private plane, yacht, massive car collection, and collection of hundreds of designer handbags, we estimate the family’s net worth to be more than $500 million.

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