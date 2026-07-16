Is Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins Based on a Real Golfer? Does Will Ferrell Play Golf in Real Life?

Netflix’s ‘The Hawk’ stars Will Ferrell as the washed-up golf player, Lonnie Hawkins. Twenty years ago, he missed his chance at golf glory by losing the US Open, but his dream to get his name down in the history books as one of the greats continues. After many failed attempts, he finally finds his drive to keep going. This time, things do change, but on a personal level, he still has a lot to learn. His estranged wife and love-starved son become increasingly frustrated with him and his selfish nature. These flaws and fallacies ground the character in reality, making him an even more fascinating, albeit somewhat hated, person. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lonnie Hawkins Presents a Fictional Look at a Golfer Chasing Glory

Lonnie Hawkins is an entirely fictional character created to serve as the flawed protagonist of ‘The Hawk.’ The idea for the character started with Will Ferrell’s desire to do a TV show exploring the ins and outs of a complicated personality. He has previously worked on several sports comedies, and he was looking forward to doing something new along those lines. This is when he found his attention fixated on golf. He noted that “people who play it hate it as much as they love it, and it’s fascinating that people stick with it.” He wished to explore what it means to give oneself completely to the game and what is lost in the process.

Through the lens of the sport, he wanted to explore the effect of a man’s desire for glory on his interpersonal relationships, and, in doing so, the character of Lonnie “the Hawk” Hawkins was born. The writers weren’t introduced by any particular golfer while shaping the character. Instead, it was a team effort, with Ferrell leading the charge, to make Lonnie stand out in the weirdest ways possible. He revealed that they would come up with ideas that didn’t seem too out of bounds while creating Lonnie. This approach delivered details such as Lonnie drinking only white wine and wearing a Livestrong wristband in support of Lance Armstrong. In the same vein, his wardrobe also gravitated towards a particular palette, which reflects his chaotic personality.

Another thing that Ferrell noted was the extreme narcissism he, as well as several other characters in the movie, suffer from. The ‘Anchorman’ actor noted that “we’re living in a time of extreme narcissism,” so it seemed interesting to explore that with Lonnie and his family. Despite all the jokes and whatnot, the filmmakers wanted to present the Hawk and his game with a realistic touch. This is why we see the actors playing at real golf courses in the movie. Ferrell used to play golf even before he took on Lonnie’s role, but he admitted that working on the film refined his skills to a better level. The actors noted that they would sometimes have to play in front of pro golfers, which was a little intimidating.

However, even fake playing lent them more respect for the real players. Ferrell noted that pretending to play it meant they could film the same shot several times until it appeared perfect on the screen. The real players, however, don’t get do-overs and have just one shot to get it right. This appreciation allowed Ferrell and the other actors to dedicate themselves to presenting the sport with the sincerity it deserves. Even though the film is a comedy, the characters and golf are not treated as caricatures. They remain grounded in reality, with their good and bad actions making them relatable despite their fictional nature.

Read More: The Hawk Ending Explained: Did Lonnie Miss the Putt on Purpose?