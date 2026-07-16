Where is Netflix’s The Hawk Filmed?

From the minds of Will Ferrell, Harper Steele, and Chris Henchy, Netflix’s ‘The Hawk’ is a sports comedy drama series starring Will Ferrell as a golfer named Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins on the back nine of his career. The top golfer of 2004, who is considered a legend of the game, decides to pursue golf’s Grand Slam, hoping to mount a miraculous, almost-impossible comeback. As he tries to recapture his prime late in his career, Lonnie’s new caddie, Sam, keeps him motivated, while his ex-wife and son, Lance, believe that he’s done and dusted. However, his determination and ambition throw everyone around him into chaos. Besides Ferrell, the show also features a talented ensemble cast comprising Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, and Katelyn Tarver. The hilarious tale mostly unfolds in golf courses across the nation as Lonnie tries to prove himself on the big stage yet again.

The Hawk Filming Locations

‘The Hawk’ was reportedly filmed in California and Florida, particularly in Los Angeles and Palm Beach Gardens. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the sports series began in September 2025 and ran for three months before wrapping in December of the same year. As the premiere date approached, the key hair artist, Alexandra Ford, shared her experience of being a part of the project. She stated, “What a wild and crazy last winter it was, touring all the golf courses across La La Land to bring the world this outrageous comedy. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Los Angeles, California

To paint the majority of the visual canvas of ‘The Hawk,’ the cast and crew settled on the sprawling Southern California city of Los Angeles. They chose to film on golf courses and other iconic landmarks to showcase the journey of Lonnie Hawkins, AKA The Hawk, as he strives for his much-awaited comeback. In October 2025, the team was spotted taping some scenes in the heart of Downtown LA. Shooting was particularly carried out in and around the Los Angeles Athletic Club, an exceptional private club, hotel, and athletic facility at 431 West 7th Street.

In November, the lead and co-creator, Will Ferrell, sustained a minor off-set injury. While he eventually recovered, the delay pushed the schedule back a bit, hindering the shoot at Parkwest Bicycle Casino. Formerly The Bicycle Hotel & Casino, it is located at 888 Bicycle Casino Drive in Bell Gardens, just minutes from the City of Angels. The poker cardroom likely served as a fitting backdrop for a few scenes in the sports-themed comedy series.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Filming of the golf-themed Netflix production also took place across several locations in Florida. The cast and crew visited the stunning city of Palm Beach Gardens to lens a portion of the show. Located in Palm Beach County, it is a well-planned city packed with picturesque natural reserves, parks, and lush green spaces. It is frequented by many top golfers, as it is home to world-class golf courses and elite country clubs, including PGA National Resort, BallenIsles Country Club, Eastpointe Country Club, and Sandhill Crane Golf Club. Thus, filming at the area’s golf courses offered the crew a perfect setting that complemented the tone and aesthetic.

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