5 Best Golf Movies and Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

Golf is a unique sport that demands focus, patience, and skill. It requires more than just a club and a ball, and demands absolute perfection from the players. Known worldwide for its slow and intense presence, golf has become a phenomenon. In the early days, it was seen as a sport for the elite, but the streaming era and the increasing interest in the sport have made it accessible to fans, irrespective of their class or background. In terms of cinematic narrative, golf provides unique opportunities to delve into the drama in the minds of golfers, their personal lives, and the way in which they process their targets.

When told effectively, stories related to golf, be it on the big screen or television, can captivate viewers. In the realm of sports dramas, golf remains a fairly underrepresented game, which has potential for more stories. If you are interested in the game, you can check out this list of movies and shows streaming on Netflix that portray the nuances of golf.

5. Happy Gilmore 2 (2025)

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ deals with the experiences of a middle-aged golfer named Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler). The sports comedy film is a sequel to ‘Happy Gilmore,’ and continues the story of Happy, as he strives to redeem himself in a new era nearly three decades later. Despite his past success and unique playing style, the protagonist finds himself in a pickle as he navigates a life of retirement and financial hardship. He is a father to five kids, who have their own demands.

When his daughter Vienna (Sunny Sandler) demands to pursue a course at an elite dance school, Happy is forced to return to golf to earn enough money to facilitate her dreams. Not only must he re-invent his game, but he must also come to terms with his seemingly deteriorating relevance in the sport. As he prepares to hustle again, he comes across various individuals and opponents who shape his destiny. The hilarious moments of the narrative are complemented by intense dialogue, chaotic characters, and a heartwarming tale of family and redemption. The movie is available on Netflix.

4. The Long Game (2023)

‘The Long Game’ follows J.B. Peña (Jay Hernandez), a Mexican-American and a former Marine who has a passion for golf. He comes across Joe Treviño (Julian Works) and a few other Mexican-American boys who show incredible skill in the sport. They work as caddies for rich people in the neighborhood. As it is for Peña, their racial and cultural heritage makes it difficult for them to pursue the sport as active players. To challenge this discrimination and help them realize their dreams, the former Marine starts a difficult journey to convince others to include them in the sport.

In this endeavor, he is helped by Frank Mitchell (Dennis Quaid), a professional golfer. As Peña strives to become a member of the local golf club, Joe and the others face their own challenges on the field. Helmed by Julio Quintana and based on the book ‘Mustang Miracle’ by Humberto G. Garcia, the sports drama movie is a heartfelt exploration of grit and determination. The uplifting stories of the young golfers can be enjoyed here.

3. The Short Game (2013)

‘The Short Game’ is a sports documentary film that sheds light on the extraordinary journeys of Amari Avery and other seven-year-old golfers, who converge at the Pinehurst Golf Course in North Carolina to take part in the world championship. The narrative follows the kids, who come from different parts of the world, as they strive for excellence on the field. The documentary features interviews, on-field chats, and lighthearted moments from the junior-level tournament.

As the kids learn to face new challenges, established professional golfers give their take on the talented youngsters. It is also a navigation of the way in which the young golfers bond through their mutual love for the sport. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the film is a riveting tale of optimism, thirst for greatness, and the relentless energy of youth. You can witness the inspirational stories on Netflix.

2. Rising Impact (2024-)

Created by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘Rising Impact’ or ‘Raijingu Inpakuto’ centers on a young golf prodigy named Gawain Nanaumi, who enrolls in the Camelot Academy. He participates in the Camelot Cup, a prestigious golf tournament, and aspires to achieve greatness. His journey is intertwined with Kiria Nishino, another young golfer who inspires him to do his best. As they come across other talented golfers from different parts of the world, they must rely on their skills and game awareness to achieve their goals.

The sports drama anime series focuses on the ups and downs in the lives of the students as they identify their strengths and weaknesses in the game. Based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Suzuki, the creator, the show is a layered depiction of how kids approach golf and what it means to them. Netflix’s anime can be witnessed here.

1. Full Swing (2023-)

Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ chronicles the trials and tribulations of various professional golfers from the PGA. The sports documentary series intricately looks at moments behind the scenes of major tournaments, as well as the personal lives of the golfers. The main focus of the show is the series of challenges that these golfers face as they risk it all on the field. Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, and Tiger Woods are some of the athletes who find representation in the documentary.

As they participate in tournaments, they face intense public scrutiny and must also learn to manage their emotions in tense situations. The series creatively unravels the hidden feelings of the golfers as they hold on to their courage in the face of professional and personal adversity. The core of the show lies in its coverage of real-life footage, expert opinions, and interviews with the golfers themselves. You can enjoy the action on Netflix.

