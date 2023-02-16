Where and When Was Netflix’s Full Swing Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ is an intriguing sport documentary series that dives deep into the world of golf and its professional players. This collaboration with PGA gives us a glimpse into the lives of the top athletes in golf. For golf enthusiasts and novel fans who are curious about the filming aspect, we’ve got all the important details for you. So, let’s probe deeper and learn where most of the series was taped.

Full Swing Filming Locations

The filming began for ‘Full Swing’ began in January 2022, and the crew followed the players all throughout their championships in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Florida, Scotland, Minnesota, and Michigan. Without any further ado, here’s all you need to know about the specific filming locations.

San Diego, California

The crew filmed the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, on January 28, 2022. The tournament occurred at the Torrey Pines Golf Course at 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037, and Luke List took the trophy home.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Next up, the team also set camp at the TPC Scottsdale golf course to tape the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale. The stadium course is situated at 17020 North Hayden Road and was inaugurated in 1986.

Pacific Palisades, California

Another golf tournament captured in the series is the Genesis Invitational, which was held on February 19, 2022, at Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in the west of Los Angeles. The contest took place at a private club named The Riviera Country Club at 1250 Capri Dr.

Austin, Texas

On March 26, 2022, the crew also filmed at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, a golf tournament that has been prominent since its establishment in 1999. The Austin Country Club, which is nearly 124 years old, hosted the tournament, and it stands proud at 4408 Long Champ Dr, Austin.

Augusta, Georgia

The Masters Tournament was filmed by the crew on April 9, 2022. It is one of the most important championships in the sport and is held at the Augusta National Golf Club at 2604 Washington Rd.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

RBC Heritage was another well-known tournament, which featured in the debut episode that explored the rivalry and friendship of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The competition was organized on April 18, 2022, at Harbor Town Golf Links, a public golf course on 11 Lighthouse Ln, Hilton Head Island.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

On May 21, 2022, the crew taped another match at Southern Hills Country Club, a private golf and country club at 2636 E 61st St. It was the PGA Championship, i.e., the Professional Golfers’ Association of America is among the top four tournaments in professional golf.

St. Johns County, Florida

The crew also filmed at The Players Championship, once offered the highest winning price in gold, up to $20 million, and is held annually on March 12, 2022. The tournament takes place at TPC Sawgrass Stadium course at 110 Championship Way near the scenic Ponte Vedra Beach.

Brookline, Massachusetts

The United States Open Championship also graced the show because several sequences were shot here between June 16 and June 19, 2022. The event took place a The Country Club situated at 191 Clyde St, Chestnut Hill.

St Andrews, Scotland

2022 also remarked the 150th Open Championship, and the team lensed the tournament between 14 and 17 July 2022. It took place in St. Andrews, a coastal town in Scotland, at the Old Course at Links House 13 The Links St Andrews, Fife KY16 9JB, U K.

Blaine, Minnesota

They also filmed in the suburban city of Blaine, which lies in the Anoka and Ramsey Counties, for the 3M Open. The tournament was held on July 30, 2022, at a private golf club named TPC Twin Cities, located at 11444 Tournament Players Pkwy.

Detroit, Michigan

On July 2, 2022, the team shot at the newfound tournament in 2019, i.e., Rocket Mortgage Classic, which takes place in Michigan, the largest city of Detroit. The Detroit Golf Club at 17911 Hamilton Rd hosted the last event.

Read More: Best Documentaries Of All Time