The House with a Clock in Its Walls Ending Explained: How Does Lewis Defeat Isaac?

Helmed by Eli Roth, ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’ follows Lewis Barnavelt, a child traumatized by the death of his parents, who is forced to relocate to a new and unwelcoming town. To make things worse, his uncle, Jonathan, doesn’t exactly seem pleased to be his new guardian, and with each passing night, it becomes clear that he is hiding a big secret. What starts as an inexplicable ticking that reverberates through the house’s walls soon turns into a grand showcase of supernatural ups and downs, leading to the grand discovery that Jonathan is actually a secret warlock.

Lewis, too, appears to have the potential for magic, and as he tries to develop his own skills, he ends up flying too close to the sun. At the end of this fantasy comedy movie, based on John Bellairs’ book of the same name, Lewis has to find the true meaning of magic to vanquish great evil, even if that process entails a complete transformation of the mind and the soul. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls Plot Synopsis

‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’ begins with ten-year-old Lewis Barnavelt moving into the strange and unfamiliar town of New Zebedee after the death of his parents in a car accident. Lewis’ uncle, Jonathan, is there to pick him up, and from their first interaction, it becomes clear that Jonathan is a man with secrets. As an estranged member of the family, Jonathan lives alone in a huge but creepy mansion, which is always lit by jack-o-lanterns and a cacophony of talking toys and chiming wall clocks. Lewis’ first night at this new house turns out to be too difficult, in no small part due to the constant sound of ticking that keeps him awake. It seems that Jonathan knows about this sound too, and though he spends night after night looking for the source, he fails to find one.

While Jonathan doesn’t have much of a social life, he shares an unshakeable bond with his best friend, Florence, who regularly comes to his house and takes part in his shenanigans. As Lewis tries his best to find his place at the house and at school, he becomes increasingly suspicious of Jonathan’s nighttime excursions, and soon chances upon the truth: Jonathan is actually a warlock, whereas Florence is a witch. Together, they practice the magical arts to keep harm at bay, and it appears that Lewis himself is capable of practicing magic just like them. When both the adults refuse to teach him, Lewis takes to self-learning, and soon gets the hang of basic magic spells and techniques, much to Jonathan’s anxiousness.

Throughout his time in this new town, Lewis is visited by his deceased mother in the form of dreams, and she slowly guides him towards a forbidden text in the house, one connected to necromancy, or the art of bringing back the dead. Emboldened by these dreams, Lewis sneaks the book out to a graveyard and uses the spell to bring a body back to life, not knowing that he has just brought doom to the world. As it turns out, this revived person is Isaac, Jonathan’s former best friend and a practitioner of the dark arts, who was working on a magical clock that can rewind time and bring humanity back to a state of nothingness, all so that he can live in his dreamland. It is also revealed that Lewis’ mother in his dreams is actually Selena, Isaac’s wife and co-conspirator, meaning that Lewis now has to fight a battle on two fronts, potentially all by himself.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls Ending: How Does Lewis Destroy the Clock? Is Isaac Defeated?

‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls’ ends with Lewis triumphing over Isaac and Selena by moving on from his traumatic past. While the clock initially appears to be an unstoppable force of nature, hell-bent on rewinding the world into a clean slate, Lewis figures out a way to break it down for good. On a symbolic level, the clock feeds on people’s traumas and their need to return to the past at its most romanticized and idyllic. Within the story, the two characters who are perhaps the most deeply affected by the clock’s charms are Lewis and Isaac, and while the latter gives his all to bring the device to life, it is ultimately Lewis who manages to break free and save the world. The key to his victory turns out to be the Magic 8 Ball, which goes from being his guiding angel in spirit to even in real life.

Throughout the movie, the Magic 8 Ball holds special significance as the last thing Lewis associates with his deceased family. However, with every turn in the plot, the ball goes from being a symbol of warmth to a sort of trap that holds Lewis back in a world of traumatic memories. The fact that he is tricked into reviving Isaac from the dead is the clearest indicator of how he is willing to go against the natural order of things just to get his loved ones back. In a way, the narrative severely punishes him for this mistake, but it is ultimately the ball that helps him learn from it. In the end, the ball leaves him with a single message: “Say goodbye,” signalling that it is time for Lewis to move on from the memories of the past that hold him back from becoming the best version of himself.

Just as he figures out the meaning behind the Magic 8 Ball’s final message, Lewis drops it right into the heart of the clock, following which the ball gets stuck in one of its many gears, forcing the clock to a standstill and eventually triggering a breakdown. Ironically, it is the last remnants of Lewis’ past that become the final wall between Isaac and victory, and though Isaac and Selena try to get the clock going again, it is too late, as Lewis and company manage to overpower them by magic. In the chaos, the clock begins to malfunction and hits Isaac and Selena with all of its magical abilities, forcing them to aggressively age back until all that is left of them are their clothes. For Isaac, whose entire plan was to rule over a new world with new identities, a complete regression to his past marks the most fitting conclusion.

Does Jonathan Return to Normal? Why Did He Transform Into a Baby?

With the defeat of Isaac and Selena, all of their evil magical deeds come undone at once, including the transformation of Jonathan into a baby. While the scene of his age regression feels bizarre at first, it is charged with symbolism, with all of it connecting to his past with Isaac. In a flashback sequence, Jonathan and Isaac are described as best friends of the past, with their rupture coming when Isaac decides to participate in World War II. While Jonathan is saved from experiencing the horrors of that era, in a way, he too is caged by the past, specifically in how his once joyous life is now taken over by a constant state of fear and paranoia. As such, his sudden transformation into a baby, itself a result of the clock, also comes as a moment of psychological soothing, even if it is artificial.

The fact that Jonathan turns into a baby is also foreshadowed by his fear of clocks throughout the movie. From the scene of his introduction, he appears to be transfixed by the mere sight of a clock. Following this, he spends much of the story looking for a clock trapped inside his house, and even though all of his actions seem to be in the hopes of preventing Isaac’s return, fate simply has other plans. This thorough defeat in the face of causality is one of many reasons that he turns into a baby the moment he interacts with the clock, but it is also why Lewis, and not he, is the one to save the day. While both characters start out as kindred spirits burdened by their respective pasts, it is only Lewis who manages to get past it so quickly, earning his victory in the process.

Notably, Jonathan’s transformation is not a complete defeat per se, as his enchanted cards end up protecting his face, resulting in a grotesque mix of an adult face on top of a human body. Although Jonathan sets out to do the job convinced that the cards are all he needs for defense, the clock ultimately proves him wrong. This mix-up is key for Lewis to realize the secret to undoing the clock, as the bone key, which Jonathan has been protecting with his life this entire time, merely has a surface-level connection to the clock. In reality, what fuels it is human memories and desires, and only someone who can overcome their weaknesses can bring the clock down.

Will Lewis Become a Warlock? What’s Next For Florence and Jonathan?

‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’ ends with Lewis regaining his control over magic, following which he holds his own at school against Tarby. While this may just be the start of Lewis’ magical journey, he has already proven himself to be on par with the very best, at least when it comes to his spiritual grasp over the supernatural. Having learnt how the past can be a suffocating agent in life, Lewis now gains a fresh perspective on life, and that is naturally bound to inspire his approach towards magic. In the same vein, it is also hinted that Lewis is now friends with Rose Rita, a girl who has a crush on him. With this, Lewis technically has his first friend of similar age, which also means a step forward in his social acclimatization in the town of New Zebedee, which he calls home.

In the final moments of the movie, we see Jonathan and Florence make their way to pick up Lewis from school. While the two aren’t exactly a romantic couple, both Jonathan and Florence now act as parent figures for Lewis, also doubling as his mentors in the craft of magic. As shown in earlier sequences, the duo isn’t always the best equipped to train a prodigy, but with the Isaac saga of the story now behind them, all three characters appear to have metamorphosed in their own ways. For Florence, this is also a moment of personal growth, as the final stretch confirms that she can use all of her abilities again, having found her new family in the form of Lewis and Jonathan. The ending confirms that Lewis, Jonathan, and Florence now live together, bidding goodbye to the bad parts of their past and starting a new life together, bringing a happy conclusion to Lewis’ arc as a budding magician.

Read More: Is 56 Days a True Story? Are Oliver and Ciara Based on Real People?