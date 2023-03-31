The Ice Cream Canteen Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Avid traveler and entrepreneur Jordan Stern was pretty disappointed when he realized there was no way to keep ice cream chilled for a long time while on the move. However, he believed that if a thermos could keep something hot for hours, it could do the opposite for cold items. That was when he put his brain to the task and came up with The Ice Cream Canteen. While The Ice Cream Canteen became quite popular after its launch, the customer base increased when Jordan presented the product on ‘Shark Tank‘ season 14 episode 15. Well, let’s take a look at the product and trace the company’s growth, shall we?

The Ice Cream Canteen: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Jordan Stern, the mastermind behind The Ice Cream Canteen, graduated from the California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 2012. However, instead of embarking on a traditional professional career, he decided to explore his passion for traveling. Hence, encouraged by his loved ones, Jordan procured a camper van, which was to be his home for the following few years. Subsequently, he traveled to all corners of the country in the van and never stayed in a single place for a long time.

However, even though such a lifestyle promised excitement and adventure, Jordan ran into trouble when it came to storing his perishables. While solutions to storing perishables and hot items while on the move are easy to come by, Jordan soon realized that there was no possible way to store ice cream. Being a massive ice cream fan, Jordan loved consuming it occasionally. Yet, with him constantly on the move, there was no certainty as to when he might get to purchase some next.

That was when Jordan realized that the technology, a thermos used to store hot beverages and food, could be modified into an effective solution to keep items frozen for a long time. Thus, determined to find a solution, he returned to the drawing board and eventually came up with the idea of The Ice Cream Canteen. At its core, The Ice Cream Canteen is a stylish vacuum-insulated container than can keep ice cream frozen for hours. Furthermore, it comes with an air and water-tight seal as well as an insulated cap which keeps the contents fresh and safe.

Jordan mentioned that while the container is designed to fit pints up to 16oz, one can directly scoop ice cream into The Ice Cream Canteen to keep it frozen. On top of it, the entrepreneur also stated that the body is coated with a no-slip grip, making transportation easier.

Where Is The Ice Cream Canteen Now?

Although Jordan Stern came up with the idea of The Ice Cream Canteen while on the road in 2017, he established his company in December 2018, and it took the team two whole years of research and development before they could come up with the first iteration. Even then, Jordan went through several prototypes until he perfected the product from all angles. While the research was still ongoing, Jordan launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2019 and raised $121,218 as an initial investment.

This money helped speed up the process, and by August 2020, the company managed to ship out its first batch to early backers. Incidentally, The Ice Cream Canteen received widespread praise shortly after its release, and Jordan was soon able to build a loyal customer base. Besides, he even takes pride in his business being completely Climate Neutral Certified.

Currently, The Ice Cream Canteen is found in three colors, namely Stainless Steel, Coconut White, and Mint Green, and will set one back by $44.99. Interested customers can get their hands on the product through the company’s official website as well as the online shopping giant Amazon. On top of that, the company offers complete customization on all their canteens and has even partnered up with a few ice cream shops around the United States. It is genuinely inspiring to witness Jordan’s meteoric rise to the top, and we wish him the best in all his future endeavors.

Read More: Happi Floss Shark Tank Update: Where Is Happi Floss Now?