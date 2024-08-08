The Instigators: Where Was the Apple TV+ Movie Filmed?

Helmed by Doug Liman, ‘The Instigators’ is a crime comedy that follows two very different Boston-area dads as they take on a dangerous heist that brings the wrath of police departments and crime bosses down upon them. Former marine Rory (Matt Damon) is facing money and family problems as he makes the difficult decision to carry out his first heist. Joined by snarky career criminal Cobby (Casey Affleck), he attempts to loot the ill-gotten gains of the corrupt Mayor of Boston. When their plan goes south, the two go on the run across the streets of Boston with Rory’s therapist as their willing hostage. The city and its locales become central to the film’s thrilling narrative, prompting us to dig deeper into its actual shooting sites.

The Instigators Filming Locations

‘The Instigators’ was primarily filmed in its depicted location of the Boston Metropolitan Area, Massachusetts, including Boston, Cambridge, and Quincy. Some locations in Long Island, New York, also stood in for Boston locales. Principal photography began in March 2023 and concluded by the end of the year after pausing in the middle for the 2023 SAG AFTRA protest. Lead actors Matt Damon and Casey Affleck took part in a lot of ribbing both in front of and behind the camera, with Affleck revealing that he improvised many of the roasts aimed at Damon’s character, including the one about his age. During filming, the movie was tentatively titled ‘Quincy’ and included prominent Boston backdrops with a few first-time stunts conducted around the city.

Greater Boston, Massachusetts

A majority of the filming for ‘The Instigators’ took place on location in and around Boston, with the city’s residents likely recognizing its skyline and streets. Before the heist, Rory heads to Fenway Park to set up the robbery. Situated on 4 Jersey Street in Boston, the vast stadium field can be spotted in the background before Roy descends into its structure with Jack Harlow’s Scalvo. Key scenes and stunt sequences were shot on the Charles River Esplanade that runs through the city. “We did a stunt that’s along the Esplanade that runs along the Charles River, which they’ve never shut down,” said producer Kevin J. Walsh. “We did some stuff that you’ll never see in other films. It was challenging but really cool.”

Another beloved spot featured in the film is Bova’s Bakery, where some destruction takes place. Located in North End at 134 Salem Street, the quaint family-owned shop has been open since 1932 and is counted among the top outlets in the city. The owner was happy to have filming taking place at the establishment and closed his shop’s doors to customers for the first time in its 97-year history for three days of filming. “He (police officer) starts smashing all the showcases and food until someone talks, and no one says anything,” revealed Bova’s owner, Ralph Bova, about the scenes shot at his establishment. “They’re taking all my showcases out, and they’re putting in their prop showcases, but they still want my food.”

Just across the Charles River, Cambridge served as another main filming location, and its views along the water body are employed in several scenes. The crew also set up shop near the Squantum Yacht Club at Wollaston Beach in Quincy, where the lead characters have a conversation. Situated at 646 Quincy Shore Drive Wollaston, the late 19th century club hosts sailing events, classes, and private events. Shooting was also carried out in the ocean-side suburban community of Winthrop in Suffolk County. In particular, the Larsen Rink on 45 Pauline Street was employed as a filming site, and its structure can be seen with Rory waiting in his car parked near it.

Long Island, New York

Matt Damon sought to shoot part of ‘The Instigators’ near his home in Brooklyn, New York, and arrangements were made to depict locales around Long Island as urban neighborhoods in Massachusetts. Damon is a producer of the film through Ben Affleck’s and his movie studio, Artists Equity. Chuck MacLean, the co-writer of the film, is known for setting his stories around Boston, and thus, more convenient filming sites in New York are portrayed as a part of its cityscape.

The picturesque village of Valley Stream in Nassau County stood in for some of the suburban locations of Boston. Scenes shot in the region largely revolve around the real-life Larry’s Pub at 156 Rockaway Avenue. The local watering hole and its classic pub charm were employed in the bar scene of the film. The pub can also be seen in the 1980s set TV series ‘Bridge and Tunnel.’ Some other crime comedies and notable productions shot around Long Island include ‘Ocean’s Eight,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Burn After Reading,’ and ‘Bad Education.’

