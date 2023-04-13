The Last Alaskans: Where Are They Now?

Discovery Channel’s ‘The Last Alaskans’ is a documentary series that features the lives of individuals who live in Alaska, one of the most isolated parts of America. The show focuses on these last remaining people who thrive in the untouched wilderness and try to adapt to uncanny lifestyles hundreds of miles away from civilization. Over the four seasons, viewers developed a newfound respect for these lone survivors. After all these years, they are still eager to learn their whereabouts, and if you’re one of these fans who need an update about the Alaskan folks while waiting for season 5, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Bob Harte Die?

At the age of 66, Bob Harte was battling cancer. Finally, in 2017, his long battle ended. He spent 40 years in the Alaskan Wilderness, and his journey was featured in the 2018 season. The fans supported the family after his death, and his wife Nancy thanked them a few months after that. Bob’s legacy still lives on through ‘The Last Alaskans,’ and we hope he rests in peace.

Where is Heimo Korth Now?

Heimo is one of the rare permanent residents of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He is almost 68 and continues to live an independent life in Alaska. Much like most residents of the region, he doesn’t have an active social media account, but he undoubtedly has many fans who are waiting for an update about him.

Where is Edna Korth Now?

Edna is Heimo’s wife, and the pair has raised four beautiful daughters who are all grown up and married now. The couple lives alone in their cabin along the Coleen River, approximately 400 miles away from the hustle and bustle of civilization. They briefly change their abode during summers but ultimately return to their home.

Where is Ray Lewis Now?

Ray is the patriarch of the Lewis family. In season 3, they weren’t seen anywhere near their previous settlement. As reports suggest, Ray and his family decided to spend their time on the new houseboat they built together. It’s been more than 40 years since Ray left his usual lifestyle to find a place in Alaska, but now he has moved on to his new muse.

Where is Cindy Lewis Now?

Cindy also accompanies her husband on the houseboat they built together in season 2. They left without warning but have been living a life of peace and quiet. Their elder daughter Molly, is purportedly a wilderness guide in Oregon, while Sarah, their younger one, still resides with them. The duo is not active on any social media, but still, their fans have been waiting for an update.

Where is Tyler Selden Now?

Tyler is still living off-grid with his family. They annually migrate to a remote trap line and spend most of their months closer to the wilderness. During summers, he moves with his family to Fairbanks and prepares for the next winter. Tyler sells their acquired fur to begin their garden, which can be transformed into pickled and canned food that lasts them long after the harvest. As an old-fashioned man, he keeps to himself and doesn’t indulge in sharing his life with the public on social platforms.

Where is Ashley Selden Now?

Ashley co-parents her two children along with her husband, Tyler. She runs a blog where she constantly shares updates about their current status. Moreover, she also sells multiple handmade items to sustain herself as a stay-at-home mom. She hands stitches hats, warm mittens, fur poms, and fur ruffs. Ashley also sells her wood crafts, trapline chatter, bone chimes, and beaver koozies on her blog cum online shop.

