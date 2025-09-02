The Last of Us Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

Since it first aired on HBO Max in 2023, ‘The Last of Us’ has become something of a dystopian phenomenon. The series, set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a Cordyceps infection that turns humans into monsters, revolves around the cyclic nature of love and grief. After a poignant survival journey in season 1 with found family at the end of the line, Joel Miller and Ellie Williams settle into something close to a domestic life in the town of Jackson in season 2. Nonetheless, trouble brews beneath the surface in the form of hidden secrets of the past and a vengeful Abby Anderson.

As such, the story settles into a groundshaking tragedy that launches Ellie on her own path of revenge. Eventually, after following the protagonist down a damning arc, season 2 comes to a grim conclusion that leaves fans with many questions about the future. Fortunately, the show was renewed for a third season in April 2025, promising a continuation for the series. With the new season currently under development, HBO content chief Casey Bloys has confirmed that The Last of Us season 3 will release sometime in 2027.

The Last of Us Season 3 Will Likely Sport a Longer Runtime Than Season 2

As a TV adaptation of a video game, ‘The Last of Us’ remains faithful to the source material for the most part. While season 1 takes the scenic route through the story that unravels in Naughty Dog’s eponymous game, season 2 covers part of the plot from its sequel, ‘The Last of Us Part II.’ The narrative accompanies Ellie Williams’ character as she loses her father figure, Joel Miller, and embarks on a quest for revenge, going down several dark paths in the process. Ultimately, she’s brought to a fateful encounter with Abby Anderson, which ends with the protagonist on the wrong end of a fired gun. Although the conclusion is jarring and wraps up the season’s themes with precision, fans of the video game series will eagerly realize that there’s still much of the story left to explore.

This is because the show’s creators, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, have always imagined the adaptation of ‘The Last of Us Part II’ to be a multi-season affair. In a conversation with Collider, Mazin, who has always wanted four seasons for this project, spoke about his vision for the next installment. He said, “I think there’s a decent chance that Season 3 will be longer than Season 2, just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different.” Therefore, fans can expect the show to leave its seven-episode template with season, perhaps returning to the nine-episode format of season 1 or even further. With the narrative likely shifting gears to delve deeper into Abby’s character, in accordance with the video game’s storyline, this opens up a world of possibilities for the next season.

A Familiar Face Will Play a Central Role in The Last of Us Season 3

As the tides of the story continue to change in ‘The Last of Us,’ forgoing plot armor for even the protagonists, we can expect some major changes in season 3. Off-the-bat, creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have shared that the next season will move the limelight from Ellie’s narrative and instead focus on Abby’s story. Thus, Kaitlyn Dever will be reprising her role as Abby, only this time around as a protagonist rather than the antagonist. This also means we will be seeing many new faces who are connected to Abby’s story in one way or another. Jerry Anderson, the character’s father whose death jump-started her search for vengeance, will be one notable addition to look forward to. Although Darren Dolynski briefly helms the role in season 1, it’s unclear whether he would return for season 3 or simply be recast.

On the other hand, Bella Ramsey’s Ellie is still expected to return to her protagonist role for the next season. However, unfortunately, the same cannot be confidently said for Pedro Pascal’s fan favorite Joel Miller. Given his demise in season 2, it is likely that he won’t be returning to the series in any significant way. The most we can expect from Joel is a flashback sequence. On the other hand, there’s a tentative expectation for Isabela Merced (Dina), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Danny Ramirez (Manny), and Jeffrey Wright (Isaac) to make a comeback. Nonetheless, fans will be disheartened to learn of a major exit that is happening behind the scenes for the upcoming season. Reportedly, co-creator and showrunner Neil Druckmann is parting ways with the project in order to focus more on his Naughty Dog projects. Thus, with Craig Mazin at the solo helm as the showrunner, the show’s future seems to be in for a change.

The Last of Us Season 3 Will Foray Into Abby’s Side of the Story

Since the script for season 3 seems to still be in development, at the time of writing, details about the plot remain ambiguous. Still, it’s likely that the show will follow in the game’s footsteps and turn the limelight on Abby Anderson’s character. Consequently, the story is expected to revert back to the start of “Seattle Day One,” but this time with the surgeon’s daughter at the storyline’s helm. Thus, much like how the later part of season 2 follows Ellie’s perspective, season 3 will likely accompany Abby through the motions on the same day.

As such, the fans will get to know the character a little bit better, allowing the narrative to empathize with her own unique plight. Simultaneously, the season will likely also confirm Ellie’s survival after the cliffhanger of season 2. Whether or not her story will progress further beyond her notable confrontation with Abby in the theater remains up for speculation. Ultimately, the new season will serve as fertile ground for Abby’s character development, allowing viewers to look past her violent act of revenge. Thus, the show will continue to focus on its central themes of grief as it manifests in the absence of love.

