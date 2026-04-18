The Law According to Lidia Poët: Is Grazia Based on a Real Person?

Netflix’s ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët‘ Season 3 features a deeply personal case for Lidia. While her bar membership is still revoked and she cannot practice law, she joins her brother, Enrico, in defending her best friend, Grazia. She is accused of killing her husband in cold blood, while she claims that she did it in self-defense. Considering the deeply rooted misogyny of the justice system, all odds seem stacked against Grazia, but Lidia is not going to give up. Her dedication to the case represents the true fighting spirit of the real Lidia Poët and the cases that she fought for the underprivileged people. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Grazia Represents the Real Cases Lidia Poët Fought

‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ is a fictional rendering of the real Lidia Poët’s story. The show uses well-known facts from her life but adds fictional elements to add more drama and intrigue. Grazia is also one of the fictional elements that serves as the main plot point of the third season. The character was added to give a personal stake to Lidia’s struggle while also keeping up with the feminist themes of the show. The case focuses on Grazia’s claim of having killed her abusive husband in self-defense, while the prosecution claims that the murder was premeditated and done in cold blood. While it is clear that Grazia did kill her husband, the main question is who the victim is. Is the victim the man who attempted to kill his wife, whom he had been abusing for years?

Or is the woman, who suffered the abuse for years and fought back only when she knew that she would die if she didn’t? Lidia knows that the system is stacked against her friend because, by default, a man is given the benefit of the doubt, especially after it comes to light that his wife had been cheating on him. As the case unfolds over the course of six episodes, the fallacies of the system come to light, proving that getting justice is more difficult for a woman. The real-life Lidia Poët also fought against such injustices her entire life. While she was not allowed to practice law herself, she collaborated with her brother, Enrico, to fight for the ones who could not fight for themselves. She was a major force not just in court but also in political circles.

She pushed for laws that allowed equal rights for women, including the right to vote, and continued to raise her voice through different platforms. She spent her entire life trying to change the world for the better, and while the show could not portray all of her achievements, it does show her relentless fighting spirit, especially when it comes to the people she cares about. The fictional character of Grazia gives a personal edge to her professional challenges. This makes the story more compelling while also incorporating Lidia’s fighting spirit into the story.

Read More: The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 4: Why was It Cancelled?