The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 4: Why was It Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ (originally titled ‘La legge di Lidia Poët’) transports the audience into the late 19th century, focusing on the protagonist’s fight to become the first female lawyer in Italy. The third season picks up six months after the events of the Season 2 finale, with Lidia taking up the case of a dear friend who could be executed if found guilty. By the end of the season, Lidia not only uncovers the entire truth behind the case but also goes through a massive upheaval in her personal life. The season finale ties up all loose ends, and while Lidia’s fight is nowhere near over, it does wrap up the show. To the disappointment of the fans, there won’t be a fourth season of the show. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 3 was Intended to be Its Last

While the third season of ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ was greelit in late 2024, it wasn’t until some time before its premiere that it was revealed to be the final season as well. Season 3 brings Lidia’s story to a conclusive end by giving the audience a glimpse into her future while establishing that her fight will continue for the next couple of decades. It wasn’t revealed why Netflix decided to end the series, but it may have to do with the drop in ratings in the second season, despite the show’s phenomenal performance on an international scale. It is also possible that the show’s creators felt that they had nothing new left to say with Lidia’s story and decided to end the show on a high note rather than unnecessarily dragging it out for too long.

Receiving a chance to bring the story to a proper conclusion is much better than receiving a premature cancellation and leaving the fates of the characters in a permanent limbo. This also keeps the fans from getting a deserved resolution to major plot points and arcs of their favorite characters. With the final season, ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ makes sure that all of the loose ends are tied up, especially concerning the main conflict: Lidia’s dream of becoming a lawyer. A dream sequence allows the audience to see the exact moment when Lidia finally gets to don the black cloak. Thus, the character gets the symbolic win. Had the show continued with the fourth season, we would have seen Lidia continue her fight for women’s rights.

It could happen through a new case that she and Enrico work on, or through the bill they push for in the Parliament. Meanwhile, more cases and murder mysteries would appear with each new episode, displaying Lidia’s murder solving prowess. The show would also have continued the conflict in her romantic life. Perhaps, she and Forneau would not have broken up so early, and a more nuanced look into their relationship would have been presented. Or, Lidia could have received a new love interest who would have challenged her in new ways, leading her to reconsider her perspective on certain things. For now, the show has been wrapped up for good, with Lidia’s case being closed with the Season 3 finale.

The Law According to Lidia Poët Season 4 Would Have Brought Back the Main Cast

If ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’ received an unexpected renewal for Season 4, it would not be without the return of Matilda De Angelis as Lidia Poët. Since her work with her brother, Enrico, is at the core of the story, Pier Luigi Pasino would have reprised his role. Season 3 ends with Lidia and Jacopo getting back together, which means that Eduardo Scarpetta would have returned in his role as the socialist journalist madly in love with Lidia.

Speaking of love interests, Fourneau’s job at the prosecutors would have continued to put him in the crosshairs with Lidia and Enrico, which means we would see Gianmarco Saurino again. Sara Lazzaro’s Teresa Poët would also remain an important part of the story. In addition to this, new cast members would be added either as Lidia’s adversaries or as the clients whom she and Enrico represent and save by solving the crimes.

Read More: Did Lidia Poët Become a Lawyer in Real Life? How Did She Die?