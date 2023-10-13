The Love Experiment: Where Are They Now?

The journey to find love can often be hard, but perhaps it can be slightly more easy when embarking on the path with your best friends. This is what we get to see in MTV’s ‘The Love Experiment’ when three gorgeous women decided to come together and help each other in order to find their potential future partner. However, in doing so, they also gained the attention and love of the public, who could not help but fall in love with their easy charm and captivating personalities. Needless to say, fans are quite curious about where their favorites are these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Where is Tamara Now?

We are starting off with Tamara, one of the three leading ladies of the show who has established quite a presence in the hearts of the viewers. Though she is a flight attendant by profession, the reality TV star has also embraced her inner entrepreneur through her brand, Nicole Collection LLC. The company provides a variety of clothing options to women who can purchase what they want through an online website. As for her personal life, Tamara enjoys spending time in the company of her loved ones, especially her best friends with whom she took part in the MTV show. She was certainly ecstatic to celebrate her birthday on September 8, 2023, and was looking forward to all that life would bring next in her life. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Tamara also enjoys traveling and often posts pictures of her outings on social media.

Where is Marcia Now?

A huge fan of traveling and glamour, Marcia, AKA Marz, has easily created a space for herself in the hearts of the viewers. Given the platform that the MTV show has provided her and her friends with, her excitement towards her television career is certainly quite evident. The fact that she has embarked on this journey with her best friends is something she considers yet another blessing in life. Just like Tamara, Marz is also a flight attendant and certainly takes joy in her work.

Where is Paige Shari Now?

Adwoa Paige Shari’ Addison is the third part of the golden trio that led the first season of the MTV show. She is an event host and business owner who is proud to have helped establish brands like SoulFull Bowls. The company in question often hosts pop-ups that one can go to in order to enjoy hearty and delicious meals. Paige is also the mind behind Strictly RNB, a platform dedicated to helping RnB artists. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Paige loves spending time with her friends as much as possible.

