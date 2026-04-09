Do Dolores the Bird and Magoo the Cat Die in The Miniature Wife?

In ‘The Miniature Wife,’ the Littlejohns have a strained marriage, a complicated relationship with their daughter, and a St. Louis house that they share with their two pets, Dolores the Bird and Magoo the Cat. Once Lindy Littlejohn gets exposed to Les’ scientific experiment, a chemical that miniaturizes things, all of these aspects of her life suddenly take a new shape of their own. As a six-inch-tall person who has to live in a dollhouse and wait for her husband to find a cure to bring her back to her original size, the titular character has many challenges to face. Yet, her house pets prove to be the biggest material threat of them all. However, tensions in the couple’s marriage, and subsequently marriage, grow, the animals themselves also become exposed to certain potential threats, leaving them in dangerous predicaments. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Richie the Physicist Enters a Deathly Skirmish With Dolores the Bird

Early on in Lindy’s miniaturization, she manages to get word of her new predicament to Richie, the man she has been having an emotional love affair with for the past few months. She’s hoping that the physicist, who is working for her husband on his project, would be able to help her out since she doesn’t trust Les to share the entire truth with her. However, her lover’s genius solution ends up being less well-thought-out than she had expected it to be. Richie ends up shrinking himself down to join Lindy in her personal hell without bringing any real solution to rescue her from the situation. Eventually, this ends up influencing a series of rapidly escalating incidents. First, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author discovers that her husband had actually shrunk her down with his invention on purpose.

Consequently, Lindy becomes overcome with anger toward Les. As a result, she tries to get back at him by doling out similar hurt for him. She stages for her husband to find her in bed with Richie in the doll house as a way of enacting petty revenge against him. However, this only serves to drive Les insane, leading him to make morally dubious decisions. In ways of punishment, Les, the only full-sized person in this love triangle, covers Richie in honey and oats and shoves him inside Dolores’ birdcage. Thus, the physicist and the bird end up pushed into an impossible confrontation, from which only one can emerge victorious. In the end, Richie ends up mournfully slaying Dolores and leaves her body in Les’ bed as a warning and a threat.

Magoo the Cat Survives Les and Vivian’s Shrinking Experimentation

Initially, as a housecat, Magoo poses a much bigger threat to Lindy than Dolores, who usually remains confined in her cage. However, more importantly than that, the feline offers a solution to one of Les’ central problems. While he continues trying to figure out the formula that will help him reverse his shrinking technology, he also needs to run tests specifically on living beings before he can confidently use the cure to restore his wife to her original size. Therefore, taking Magoo to the laboratory with him ends up killing two birds with one stone. There’s no predator animal in the house that can target Lindy, and Les gets to examine an animal test subject to ensure the shrinking solution won’t have any adverse effects on his wife.

Soon after Les shrinks down the cat, Vivian ends up discovering his experimentation. However, instead of being against the idea, she quickly falls in favor of it. Her decision is largely influenced by the fact that she easily grows fond of the pocket-sized pet. As such, she and Les end up conducting their own private experiment with Magoo behind Hilton’s back. Eventually, when the cat begins experiencing unexpected seizures, the duo becomes scared that it could be a side effect of using the shrinking tech on a living being. Nonetheless, Vivian soon realizes the seizures were only a result of Magoo’s existing diabetes problem. Throughout his shrunken state, Magoo remains safe and is inevitably restored to his original size without any complications. Thus, this Littlejohn pet ends up emerging on the other side alive and well.

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