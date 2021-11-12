The Morning Show Season 2 Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘The Morning Show’ is a drama series created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin. It follows the staff and anchors of the eponymous breakfast news program, which airs from Manhattan on the UBA network. In season 2 of the web series, Alex Levy returns to the host seat amidst the dipping ratings but ultimately becomes distracted by the impending release of a book detailing her relationship with Mitch Kessler. Meanwhile, the past comes to visit Bradley Jackson in the form of her troubled brother, just when she seems to have found some happiness in her present with Laura Peterson. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the season 2 finale of ‘The Morning Show,’ we got you covered.

The Morning Show Season 2 Finale Release Date

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 finale is set to premiere on November 19, 2021, at 12 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. Like season 1, season 2 has ten episodes, which are set to air every Friday.

Where to Watch the Morning Show Season 2 Finale Online?

‘The Morning Show’ season 2 finale can be watched exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch ‘The Morning Show’ or any other Apple TV+ series on the platform with the 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 per month.

The Morning Show Season 2 Finale Spoilers

The season 2 finale, titled ‘Fever,’ is probably set during the days when the COVID-19 pandemic has just arrived on the American shore. It will be revealed that Alex has the disease, contracted probably during her stay in Italy or after coming to America. Either way, this will lead to the network asking its employees to work from home. Cory, who is trying to launch the UBA streaming service, is bound to face unprecedented roadblocks due to the pandemic.

With Alex’s speech at Mitch’s memorial going public, she is now all but canceled. But Chip will convince Cory to let Alex host a show where she documents her life with COVID. Meanwhile, Bradley will desperately try to find Hal, but nothing she does proves to be effective. Stella and Mia might ask Daniel to fill in for Alex at the Morning Show and use his expertise on COVID from the time he was in China reporting on the outbreak to educate the audience. However, Daniel is most likely to refuse, once more realizing that he is not as valued as he should be at UBA.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

In episode 9, titled ‘Testimony,’ Bradley and her brother Hal have a long conversation after the latter’s drug-induced meltdown at the UBA headquarters, and Hal agrees to go to a rehab to earn his sister’s forgiveness. However, he later goes missing. Alex and Doug meet up with Stella and Cory. And Alex tells them she will quit the show a day before Maggie’s book comes out. Later in private, she admits to Cory that the book contains information about her sexual relationship with Mitch.

Paige comes to the UBA headquarters and requests Mitch’s former colleagues to come to his memorial. Alex and Laura are paired together on the Morning Show, and they get along quite well, much to the surprise of many. They later have a talk about why their friendship fell apart. Elsewhere, Yanko runs into Claire. Their union initially goes well, but Claire leaves immediately after learning that Yanko will attend Mitch’s memorial.

Bradley interviews Maggie before the launch of her book and turns the entire situation around, projecting Alex as a victim and Maggie as a persecutor without sympathy and morality, which initially turns public opinion in Alex’s favor. However, her impassioned speech at Mitch’s memorial gets leaked, and she subsequently faces widespread criticism.

