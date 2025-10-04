The New Force Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

The Swedish police drama series ‘The New Force’ charts an engrossing narrative set against the backdrop of 1958, Stockholm. The story revolves around three young women who are a part of an initiative, experimenting with adding female constables to a local police station in Klara. However, while the women themselves remain enthusiastic about the endeavor, the same cannot be said for most of the male officers who will be working alongside them. Yet, despite the challenges, the new constables, Carin, Siv, and Ingrid, remain determined to achieve their aspirations by proving their worth.

Although they manage to earn an extension for the experiment, the cost of arriving at this location remains high. Carin has to sacrifice the murder case of a young sex worker who has been plaguing her from day one. Meanwhile, Siv gets her heart broken, and Ingrid embarks on an undertaking that could spell out her doom. Thus, with things ending on a fairly inconclusive note, fans are bound to grow intrigued by the possibility of a season 2. However, since there has been no official news of a renewal, we can only speculate and expect a continuation to come out sometime in mid-to-late 2027.

The New Force Season 2 Will Likely Focus on the Impact of Carin’s Pregnancy

Season 1 of ‘The New Force’ ends with plenty of opportunity for various storylines to continue. As the department greenlights another batch of female constables to begin working at the police station, the precinct also sees a crucial change in power. Svärd, the Chief Police, who heralded this experiment, loses his position to one of the most prejudiced and misogynistic officers under his leadership: Fischer. The latter has made it clear from day one that he isn’t on board with challenging tradition and including female officers in the mix. Therefore, even though there will now be more female constables in the station, one can only imagine the regressive management that they would have to function under. Similarly, season 1 leaves the characters’ personal narratives in vague open-ends that serve as ideal set-ups for a continuation.

This would mean an exploration of what the groundbreaking pregnancy news might mean for Carin. Over the course of the first season, the character finds herself stuck in a battle between prioritizing her picture-perfect relationship with Aren and progressing in her career as a law enforcement officer. Even though her boyfriend tries to be understanding and supportive of her dreams, it’s clear that the couple finds it difficult to blend their priorities. For the same reason, Aren ends up breaking up with Carin, no longer willing to put in the effort to build a future together. Still, the fact that the latter still has her job remains a consolation of sorts. Therefore, the news of the pregnancy promises to shake up her future, possibly presenting a threat to her professional career. If a season 2 happens, we can expect the narrative to delve into this aspect of Carin’s story. Depending on the direction that the story decides to take, it’s possible that this will lead to a more critical examination of the police department as a whole.

The New Force Season 2 Will Likely Retain the Original Cast

In season 1 of ‘The New Force,’ the characters play an integral part in the narrative, driving the storyline forward at every turn. Consequently, it would only serve the story best if these characters remain the center of attention in a following season. For the same reason, fans can expect the leading ladies, Josefin Asplund (Carin), Agnes Rase (Siv), and Malin Persson (Ingrid), to reprise their protagonist roles for a potential season 2. Similarly, the characters closest to the female constables, who are active participants in shaping their storylines, can also be expected to make a comeback. This would include characters like Reimer (Christopher Wagelin), Detective Oscar (Hannes Fohlin), Wallin (Jimmy Lindström), and Berg (Cilla Thorell).

On the other hand, there are also some characters who seemed to have served their purpose in season 1, making the possibility of their returns more ambiguous. Thus, actors like Leonard Terfelt (Jack Hellman) and Peter Eriksson (Svärdä) are less likely to reprise their respective roles. However, things are more vague for Rasmus Luthander, whose character Arne might return depending on how Carin’s pregnancy plotline plays out. Additionally, with a new season, there’s always a possibility of the story introducing new faces. Off-the-bat, there’s a high chance that a potential season 2 will include new female constables whose narratives will be instrumental in exploring the future of the experimental co-ed constable program.

Ingrid’s Undercover Work and Siv’s Future in the Detective Department Might Take Center Stage in The New Force Season 2

Alongside Carin, Ingrid, and Siv’s storylines also end on a precarious note with season 1. The latter’s character is notably constructed around her desire to one day become a detective and follow in her father’s footsteps despite his lack of support. This is exactly what compels her to grow closer to Oscar since she hopes to find a mentor in the open-minded officer. Nonetheless, their whirlwind affair and the revelation of the detective’s apparent marriage had hit Siv like a fright train. Thus, in season 2, the narrative can delve deeper into the impact of their heartbreak on the self-assured woman and how it affects her future endeavors to join the detective department.

Such a storyline would also pit Siv in a direct animosity with Fischer, the station’s new head, who seems to hold strictly traditional opinions about gender roles in the police department. Similarly, Ingrid’s more subtle but dangerous approach to fighting for departmental change will allow for dynamic storytelling with the character. At the end of season 1, the constable decides against quitting her job in favor of running a secretive operation to gain Wallin’s trust and collect evidence against his bad apples cop group. Consequently, we can expect to see her narrative expand alongside Berg, her only ally in this adventure. Ultimately, the foundation for the progression of these characters’ arcs has been perfectly laid out by season 1 for a future potential season to pick back up.

