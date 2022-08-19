The Next 365 Days Soundtrack: Where to Listen to Its Songs?

Netflix’s ‘The Next 365 Days’ is an erotic romance film. It is the third entry in the ‘365 Days’ movie series and is based on the namesake book by Polish cosmetologist and author Blanka Lipińska. Set some months after the events of the second film, the story revolves around the increasingly complex love triangle between Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), and Nacho (Simone Susinna). Laura gradually realizes that the ordeal she endured has fundamentally changed her. She isn’t entirely sure whether she loves Massimo any longer and has developed romantic feelings for Nacho.

As with other films in the series, music plays an important role in ‘The Next 365 Days,’ enhancing the effects of almost all the important scenes. If you are wondering where you can listen to all the songs in ‘The Next 365 Days’ soundtrack, we got you covered.

Where to Listen to the Songs in The Next 365 Days Soundtrack?

The soundtrack of ‘The Next 365 Days’ includes songs from the likes of J.J. Abel, Marissa, and Jhn McFly. The songs seem to have been exclusively developed for the film.

26. Prey

EMO performed “Prey” for ‘The Next 365 Days’ soundtrack.

25. Look at Us

Bryska performed “Look at Us.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

24. Someday

“Someday” was performed by EMO. You can find the track on Spotify and iTunes

23. Mykonos

J.J. Abel, Kuinvi, and Daniel Randon performed “Mykonos.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

22. Stop Stressing

JJ Abel and Mimaa collaborated on “Stop Stressing.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

21. Ghost

Marissa performed “Ghost” for ‘The Next 365 Days’ soundtrack. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

20. Stranger

Jhn McFly and Marissa performed “Stranger.” You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

19. Call My Name

“Call My Name” is performed by EMO and YOLO. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

18. Closer

“Closer” is sung by Jhn McFly. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

17. Bye Bye

“Bye Bye” is performed by JJ Abel and Adame. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

16. Hey

“Hey” is performed by Marissa. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

15. Dancing with the Devil

“Dancing with the Devil” is performed by EMO. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

14. Lovesick

“Lovesick” is an original song performed by Jhn McFly and KUBA. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

13. All Alone

EMO and Marissa’s “All Alone” is an original track from ‘The Next 365 Days. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

12. Kill This Love

“Kill This Love” by Jozefina is an original track from the movie. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

11. Casual

“Casual” by Bryska is one of the original tracks from the film. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

10. Wallows

“Wallows” by Tommy Docherty is one of the original tracks from the film. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

9. Choose

“Choose” by Ian Scott is one of the original tracks from the film. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

8. Whole Life

“Whole Life” is one of the original songs from the film. It was performed by Tommy Docherty and Marissa. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

7. Addictions

“Addictions” is performed by EMO. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

6. Learn to Love Again

“Learn to Love Again” by Tommy Docherty seems to be one of the original tracks from the film. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

5. On Me

“On Me” is one of the songs from the film. It was performed by EMO and Marissa. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

4. All I Have

“All I Have” is one of the songs from the film. It was performed by Oskar Cyms and EMO. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

3. Angels

Released in 2022, “Angels” is a song by Michele Morrone, the actor who plays Massimo in ‘The Next 365 Days.’ You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

2. Control

Performed by Natalia Krakowiak, “Control” seems to be one of the original tracks in the film. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.

1. Heartbeat

Performed by Ian Scott, “Heartbeat” seems to be one of the original tracks in the film. You can find the track here on Spotify and iTunes.