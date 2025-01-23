The Night Agent Season 2 Ending, Explained: Does Peter Go to Prison?

Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ follows Peter Sutherland into uncharted territory as he takes up the mantle of an agent of Night Action, the agency whose existence was revealed to him in the previous season. The last time, he had the simple job of picking up a phone that was never supposed to ring. However, his entire life takes a turn, for better or for worse, when the phone rings. At the beginning of the second season, Peter finds himself deep in a mission that is supposed to draw out a mole in the FBI. His job is to find out who the mole has been feeding info to. What is supposed to be a simple mission Peter and his partner are supposed to do nothing but observe turns awry, and once again, Peter finds himself questioning every person he has ever trusted.

Rose Larkin comes into the picture when she receives a call from an unknown person asking her about Peter. They have been out of touch for months and she becomes concerned about him. To find him, she uses AdVerse, an app that she has been working for but whose true potential is not yet revealed to anyone. Once she finds Peter, she becomes embroiled in his investigation, which leads him to Foxglove. The only person that Peter and Rose can trust (and not without initial inhibitions) is Catherine Weaver, who believes that Peter is not ready to be a Night Agent. She struggles to trust him, especially after what happened with his father, but in the end, she has to accept that he is the best option she has especially considering the dire circumstances.

By the end of the season, it is revealed that a terror attack is being planned. Viktor Bala, a dictator who is serving time after being accused of killing his own people with a lethal bioweapon, has put his best men on the job to wreak havoc on New York, especially the UN, by releasing KX, a potent chemical agent that leads to a horrifying death for its victims. The job is to stop the terror attack at all costs, and sure enough, Peter pays a heavy price for it. SPOILERS AHEAD

How is the Terror Attack Stopped? Is Markus Dead?

The first thing that Peter and Catherine need to figure out is where KX is being manufactured. They know that Markus, Viktor Bala’s cousin and main man, has set camp somewhere and has abducted Professor Wilfred, who worked on Foxglove, to create the chemical agent. Rose is also being kept with the professor and the only reason she hasn’t been killed so far is because Markus and his men think that she is Wilfred’s assistant. Rose and the professor make a few batches of the chemical, which is enough to wreak havoc in New York, but eventually, they come to a point where they have to accept that they are going to die, so they might as well plan an escape.

While Markus is away, the duo cleverly releases the chemical outside of their lab, killing several of the armed guards. Once the opportunity presents itself, they escape the lab along with Wilfred’s wife and daughter. Around the same time, Peter arrives there as well and everyone is saved. Still, Markus and his men still have enough of KX to get the job done. The problem is that no one knows where they plan to attack. Rose reveals that she saw them smuggling in uniforms pertaining to the UN, which means that the building is their main target. This makes sense because Viktor Bala holds a grudge against them for turning him into a villain while the US’ hands are wiped clean of Foxglove and their involvement in making and selling KX to him.

A team of officers is sent to the UN building, where they track down as many canisters of KX as possible. At the same time, Rose helps them identify Markus and his men, almost all of whom are either arrested or killed. In the end, all but one canister is accounted for, and Markus is still in the wind, and he can still do a lot of damage with whatever KX he has. Considering that there are only a couple of places he can go, it is decided to split the team and find him as quickly as possible. Peter and Rose go after Sloane, Tomas Bala’s girlfriend, and sure enough, Markus turns out to be there.

Markus’ plan was to fly away while the last canister of KX did its job. Peter and Rose’s arrival puts a huge hurdle in his path, and he is shot dead by Peter after he tries to use Sloane as a shield. That still leaves the question of the KX. Rose notices a repairman who reveals that some trouble has been reported in the air vents. To clear her suspicion, she follows the repairman, and it turns out that Markus had put a canister in the vents, which would go off the moment a certain mark was reached. The only way to close off the vents is to start to fire within one of them, and with only seconds left to spare, Rose and Peter light a fire that sets off an alarm that closes off all the vents before the KX can spread out and kill each and every person in the hotel.

What was in the UN File? Does Hagan Become President?

Everything comes at a price, especially information, and Peter finds the true meaning of such a deal when he finds himself in a position that would compromise his ethics. As Viktor Bala’s plan regarding KX becomes clear, Peter realizes that Rose is in much greater danger, and he must save her before everyone else. She is the only person he cares about, which is why he is ready to do whatever it takes to save her. The only problem is that saving her means condemning himself. Jacob Monroe is ready to tell him where Markus has been keeping Rose, but in return for that, Peter has to steal a file from the UN from him. Once that is done, Monroe will remove all evidence of Peter ever being in the UN building, but he will keep that evidence for himself and hold it over Peter’s head for the rest of his life.

Even though he knows that his entire reputation and his career would be ruined if he stole the file, Peter still does it to save Rose. It isn’t until much later that he discovers what the file contains and why Monroe wanted it so badly. It turns out that one of the candidates for the presidency of the US once used to be the chief of the CIA, and he was the one who ran Foxglove and gave KX to Viktor Bala to commit a massacre of his own people. When Bala was arrested for war crimes, the UN hid the evidence of the CIA chief’s involvement, and for a minute, it looked like the whole thing was buried for good. His interview during the investigation into the case was kept in the UN’s archive, and that is what Peter got for Monroe.

Monroe gave the file to Hagan, the other prime candidate for the presidency. With such a piece of condemning evidence against his competitor’s character, Hagan couldn’t help but leak it to the media. Once the truth about his involvement came out, the ex-CIA chief and President-hopeful had to withdraw his nomination, leaving Hagan as the only choice for being the next President of the United States. By the end of Season 2, Hagan is yet to assume office, but it is inevitable. This also means that Jacob Monroe will be in a much more powerful position, which opens the door for Peter to redeem himself.

What Happens to Peter? Does He Continue Working as a Night Agent?

In the heat of the moment, Peter had to make some very difficult choices. He didn’t have much time to think, which meant he had to choose his priorities, and at the time, nothing seemed more important than saving Rose. She had been abducted by Markus and was forced to make KX with Professor Wilfred, whose family was at risk. With the clock ticking on the terror attack that Peter knew was coming, he didn’t have much time to find Rose and get her out of harm’s way. So, he made a deal with the devil. On the surface, it would have looked like a one-time deal, but Peter knew that once he did the favor for Jacob Monroe, he would be owned by the intelligence broker.

When the terror attack is thwarted, and Rose is safe and sound, Peter decides to give himself up. He knows better than to continue working in Night Action and feeding Monroe more information to save his skin. It would be a terrible cycle that he could never be free of, so he chooses to come clean, even though he knows it might mean ending up in prison. And that’s what happens for a while. Given the track record of his family, with his father also having turned out to be a mole whose actions led to a breach in the Pentagon, Peter’s superiors are not so keen to let him go so easily. He spends weeks in a cell, and then the bombshell drops.

It turns out that the recording he gave to Monroe was used to throw Hagan’s competition out of the race, clearing his way to the White House. This is worse than the Pentagon breach because it means that the President himself is compromised, which means none of the state secrets are safe. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Catherine knows that the only way they can salvage the situation is by using Peter. If Monroe had his man in the government, then there should be a government man in his ranks, spying on him and balancing the scales. Because Peter is already under Monroe’s hold, it makes no sense to send him to prison.

So, Peter is let go under the condition of serving as a double agent. Monroe thinks he has an inside man in Night Action, the only agency that had been out of his reach for so long. However, only Catherine and a couple of other people know that Peter is actually going to infiltrate his entire operation and weed out everyone who has been secretly working for him. This is the only way they can make sure that all the bad guys are out of the government’s system, at least the ones working for Monroe, and the country can be saved from being sold out to the highest bidder.

