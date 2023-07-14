The Nun 2 Plot Details: Focus on Frenchie and a New Character

‘The Nun II’ (stylized as †HE NUИ II), the sequel to the 2018 horror film ‘The Nun’ and the ninth entry in the ‘The Conjuring Universe’ franchise, will focus heavily on the relationship between Frenchie and a new character, according to the plot details revealed following the movie’s latest test screening. The said character, Sophia, is a student at a Catholic boarding school in France that serves as an important setting of the film. A member test-screening audience reportedly revealed that the character, portrayed by Katelyn Rose Downey (‘The Princess’), will share a deep bond with Frenchie, who is one of the characters returning from the first film and is portrayed by Jonas Bloquet (‘Father & Soldier’).

Taissa Farmiga (‘The Mule’) and Bonnie Aarons (‘Jakob’s Wife’) are also set to reprise their roles as Sister Irene and Valak or the eponymous Nun, respectively. Among the new cast members are Anna Popplewell (‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ films) as Kate and Storm Reid (‘Missing’). Directed by Michael Chaves (‘The Curse of La Llorona’), ‘The Nun II’ takes place four years after the events of the first film and follows Sister Irene as she again confronts the titular evil entity. The script was developed by Ian Goldberg (‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’), Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper (‘Malignant’) from a story by Cooper and is based on the characters created by James Wan (‘The Conjuring’) and Gary Dauberman (‘Annabelle Comes Home’). The film is slated to be released on September 8, 2023, in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures.

According to the above-mentioned member of the test-screening audience, ‘The Nun II’ is a better film than the first one but still a disappointing entry in the franchise. The viewer went on to be critical of the pacing, plot, and the ultimate stakes in the narrative. Frenchie continues serving as a conduit for Valak, allowing the demon nun to traverse the country in search of an ancient relic. The film reportedly begins with a cold opening depicting the gruesome death of a priest, setting the tone. ‘The Nun II’ offers more details than the first on Sister Irene’s past and her visions. Moreover, Valak’s goals are apparently more explicit in this film, though her motivations leave much to be desired. The film builds toward a plot twist, but according to the viewer, it doesn’t necessarily have that big of an impact as there is no subtlety in the plot leading up to it.

Upon its release, the first movie did poorly with the critics, receiving an approval rating of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it was a massive commercial hit, earning $365.6 million at the box office against a $22 million budget. Chronologically, ‘The Nun’ is predominantly set before the events of the main ‘Conjuring’ films. With its 1956 setting, ‘The Nun II’ appears to be the same. The filming for the project took place in France. In the coming months, we can expect more updates on casting and plot.

