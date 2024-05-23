Donald Sutherland’s ‘The Panic’ Starts Filming in Buffalo Next Month

Daniel Adams will recreate the Panic of 1907 in Buffalo, New York! The filming of the financial thriller ‘The Panic’ will start in the city on June 3. Donald Sutherland headlines the cast, which also includes Carey Elwes, Malcolm McDowell, Justin Chatwin, and Cristiana Dell’Anna. Adams is directing the project based on his own screenplay.

The plot of the film unfolds against the backdrop of New York City in 1907, delving into the true story of renowned bankers J.P. Morgan and Charles Barney. Their world is rocked by a financial crisis triggered by Barney’s ill-fated scheme to manipulate the copper market. As Morgan fights to protect his vast empire, he finds himself drawn into a clandestine power struggle, with his enigmatic mistress, Belle da Costa Greene, who runs his world-famous library. Meanwhile, Giovanni, a young Italian immigrant, faces devastation when he loses his life savings. Desperate for recourse and help, he turns to a stalwart Italian-American institution: The Black Hand.

Adams most recently wrote and directed ‘The Walk,’ which follows a Boston Irish cop who confronts fierce social pressure after being assigned to protect Black high school students as they are bussed into all-white South Boston High. The period drama featured McDowell and Chatwin, who will also appear in ‘The Panic.’ Adams also co-wrote and directed ‘An L.A. Minute,’ which offers a satirical look at fame, success, the star-making machinery, and the karma that attaches to all those who worship at the altar of celebrity.

Sutherland’s recent roles include Judge Parker in ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves,’ a Paramount+ series chronicling the life of the legendary lawman Bass Reeves, one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals who protected the West of the Mississippi River. In Netflix’s adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,’ he embodied the titular character, Mr. Harrigan, whose unexpected connection with a teen protagonist sparks a supernatural mystery. His credits include ‘Trust,’ which revolves around the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III by the Italian Mafia as they seek ransom from the oil tycoon’s family. Dell’Anna had previously worked alongside Sutherland in ‘Trust,’ portraying Lucia in the show.

Elwes most recently starred as Pistol Pete Whipple in ‘Knuckles.’ He also portrayed Brigadier Gubbins ‘M’ in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’ McDowell’s recent works include ‘Cellphone’ and ‘Thelma.’ Chatwin was last seen in ‘The Walk’ and the science fiction series ‘Another Life.’ Dell’Anna took on the titular role in the biographical film ‘Cabrini,’ which centers on Italian immigrant Francesca Cabrini as she witnesses disease and poverty in the slums of New York, leading her on a courageous journey to convince the resistant mayor to provide housing and healthcare for hundreds of orphaned children.

Buffalo has provided the backdrop for several noteworthy projects, including Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley‘ and the mystery thriller ‘American Hangman,’ starring Sutherland.

Read More: Vince Vaughn and Adrien Brody’s ‘The Bookie & the Bruiser’ Begins Filming in LA in September