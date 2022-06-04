The Perfect Mother Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Mother’ follows the story of a woman whose perfect life is left in tatters after a phone call from her daughter. Helene had been expecting Anya’s call to wish her birthday. However, the night before, Anya landed herself in a serious mess. She tells Helene that a man has been murdered and that the police suspect her of the crime. Helene immediately comes to her daughter’s rescue and is ready to do whatever it takes to save her. But then, one by one, Anya’s secrets come to light, and Helene is left wondering if she ever really knew her daughter.

Written by Thomas Boulle and Carol Noble, the Netflix series was created in collaboration with TF1. All episodes of the series are directed by Fred Carson. The show was received well critically and created a stir among the audience, especially regarding the themes of a child-parent relationship. Its commentary on a parent’s blind love for their child has resulted in a lot of people wondering if the show has more to add to the discussion. Here’s all that we know about Season 2 of ‘The Perfect Mother’.

The Perfect Mother Season 2 Release Date

‘The Perfect Mother’ Season 1 was released on June 3, 2022, on Netflix in its entirety. It comprises four episodes that have a runtime of around 50-minutes each. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Nina Darnton and was conceived as a miniseries. Darnton’s novel was originally published in 2014, and she never wrote a follow-up to it. The series sticks close to the book and gives a satisfying end to the mystery around which its story revolves.

The show ends on a note that doesn’t bode well for the relationships between the characters, which makes it seem like an open ending, inviting cause for another season. However, the story was supposed to end that way. It resulted in a more gut-punching emotional impact, leaving the audience to do some thinking of their own. Because all intentions of the story were fulfilled in its first season, it is highly unlikely that there would be a second season of ‘The Perfect Mother’.

Netflix is known to be ruthless when it comes to the renewal and cancellation of TV shows. It has also been very careful about not uselessly stretching the shows that were otherwise highly popular. For example, despite its immense popularity and the scope of further stories, ‘Mindhunter’ is on indefinite hold by the streaming service. However, ‘The Perfect Mother’ has a possibility of continuing the story and diving deeper into Anya’s troubled psyche. If the creators of the show find it best, there could be another season. Even if that happens, there’d still be some time before the show returns on Netflix. Hence, in the possibility that the series is renewed, we expect it to premiere sometime in the latter half of 2023, or later.

