The Pitt Season 2 Episode 10 Recap: 4:00 PM

A slide at a water park breaks down and brings in more patients with severe injuries in the tenth episode of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt.’ When Langdon tries to come on board to jump on the new patients, Robby disregards him and asks Ogilvie to join him, but he can’t keep Langdon away for long. Dr. Al-Hashimi readily lets him take the lead on the next patient, but she asks Santos to assist, which becomes the breeding ground for the display of Santos’ dislike for him. Meanwhile, Dana tries to get a hold on the recently turned analog systems, but with the unpicked blood tubes and the delay in the arrival of test results, she has a lot more work than usual on her hands. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dr. Mohan Has a Crisis

Dr. McKay prepares to increase Roxie’s morphine dose, while the patient and her family share their final moments together. The emotional weight of the moment leads Victoria to leave the room. She talks about her own relationship with her mother, and McKay advises her to be more forthcoming and tell her mother how she really feels. Though it’s sound advice, Victoria is not convinced that it will do anything to improve things. Sure enough, later in the hour, her mother shows up to chide her about slipping up and almost letting a patient die. Worse, she does it in front of everyone. Meanwhile, Roxie has a heartfelt chat with her younger son, while her elder struggles to muster up the courage to say goodbye to his mother. Dr. Mohan is also reluctant to talk to her mother, who calls the hospital’s phone to get to her, but she stays out of reach.

While waiting for the water park patients to arrive, Robby asks Ogilvie how his day is going, and the young doctor confesses that it is nothing like what he’d imagined, even in the context of his previous work experience. While Robby assures him that this isn’t what a normal day looks like, at least not in an analog setting, Ogilvie wonders if any day is truly normal at the Pitt. Their conversation is cut short when a woman with a severed leg is brought in. She is in a lot of pain, but unaware of her leg’s situation. Ogilvie almost gives it up when Robby stops him and tells him to keep his mouth shut because they don’t want the patient to panic. Patching up the leg would require surgery, so orthopedic surgeon, Park the Shark, comes in to assess the situation.

He gives a green light to the surgery, but his intimidating presence rattles both Whitaker and Ogilvie. Meanwhile, Dana sends Dr. Mohan and Kwon to triage. Before leaving, she has Mohan sign an order for a nicotine patch, explaining that Monica needs it in order to function well, and Dana needs her to function well so she herself can stay sane. The order is also listed under Dana’s name because her insurance can cover it, but Monica’s can’t. Before leaving, Mohan asks about Dr. Abbott, revealing that she had been hoping he’d write her a recommendation for her application. As she heads towards triage, her mom’s calls continue. By the time she comes around to attending to a patient, she starts to break down and has to be hospitalized herself.

Santos Gets a Reality Check in Her Display of Disdain for Langdon

Another water park patient is brought in, attended by Langdon and Santos under Dr. Al’s supervision. It’s a man who fell from a ride, but his own condition is not what concerns him. He is worried about his son, who was with him when the ride broke down. As Langdon takes the lead and tries to perform his job as he would with any other junior doctor, Santos doesn’t hold back from expressing her disdain. This doesn’t go unnoticed by Dr. Al, who supports Langdon’s well-informed decisions. That doesn’t stop Santos from continuing to throw shade at him, even in front of Garcia, who reminds her to respect her senior doctor.

Later, when Santos asks why Garcia “ripped her a new one” in front of Langdon, Garcia reminds her that their relationship is limited to sex and hangouts. If she wants to talk about Langdon, she should see a therapist. Garcia also makes it clear that the issue in this situation is not Langdon, but Santos and her behavior, which doesn’t really make her very popular with the others.

In between this, Langdon tends to Mel’s sister, who is conflicted between telling her sister how she got a urinary tract infection. Eventually, she braces herself and has a talk with her sister about having a boyfriend and a sexual life. Langdon also attends to Mohan, who asks Robby to be called in.

Initially, they send for a few tests, but when Mohan starts to rant about her mother and her job, Robby realises that she had a panic attack because of her crash out. He asks her not to be a liability and to go home. Later, Dr. Al calls him out for his lack of empathy, and while he defends his actions in front of her, he ends up apologizing to Mohan. Meanwhile, Dana calls for more runners, Robby calls for more doctors, and baby Jane Doe is still in the hospital. So is Louie’s body, which makes Langdon concerned. He tells Dana that, in case no one comes for Louie, he will make sure his former patient receives a proper funeral, no matter if he has to pay for it out of his pocket or if he has to crowdfund it.

A Mix of Disappointments and Good Impressions Moves the Day Forward

A boy is brought in with a serious injury to his neck. While it is confirmed that it is not the other patient’s missing son, the doctors try to stabilize his rapidly deteriorating situation. With no other option, Dr. Al decides to perform a high-risk, high-reward procedure, impressing Robby and Langdon, neither of whom knows how to do it. It is when the procedure is successful that she reveals she, too, did it for the first time. Taking a break from the leg patient, Ogilvie visits the English teacher patient, Mr. Green, whom he offers a book that he thought he’d get to read in his free time. He thought he wouldn’t have much to do on his first day, but clearly, he was wrong.

Elsewhere, Robby’s mechanic friend, Duke, finally shows up. They have a little banter, and as Robby hands over the case to Whitaker, it is revealed that Duke has been having trouble with his voice for a while. His heavy smoking and drinking haven’t helped his cause, and he wouldn’t even have come to the hospital if it weren’t for Robby. Meanwhile, Mel returns from her deposition. While we don’t get to see what exactly happened, it is clear that it went worse than Mel had imagined. The lawyer confesses that the other party was much more aggressive with her than with the other doctor.

She assures Mel that things are not as bad as they seem, even if they called Mel incompetent. Once the lawyer is gone, Mel immediately focuses on her sister and realises that there is a difficult, or rather, awkward conversation waiting for her. Her return also brings some relief to Santos, who gives Mel her patients back. Meanwhile, Dana gives Emma the responsibility to track down the wife of the patient with the missing kid. When the usual channels don’t work, Emma does some digging on social media and finds a way to contact the wife. She relays this information to Dana, who is highly impressed with her on yet another front.

