The Pitt Season 2 Episode 11: What Happens to Emma?

With only a few episodes left in the second season of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt,’ a few heartbreaks and shocks are delivered in the eleventh episode. It begins with Roxie receiving the final dose of morphine with her family members surrounding her. Victoria is visibly shaken by this turn of events, and she wonders how long it will take for the drug to take effect. McKay doesn’t know how long, but she knows this is Roxie’s decision and perhaps the only thing she could control in her life. The question of what people can or can’t control comes up again and again throughout the episode, and the ending reminds the audience of one of the harshest moments from Season 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mel Tries to Get Becca to Confide in Her

With the deposition out of the way, Mel turns her attention towards her sister, Becca, who has shocked her by revealing that not only does she have a boyfriend, named Adam, but also a thriving sex life. At first, Mel is confused, and when she learns that Becca has been seeing the mysterious Adam for about 6 months, she becomes angry. She is concerned that her sister may have been manipulated by this unknown man, but is also hurt that she didn’t share all these things with Mel before. A conversation with Langdon helps her understand that Becca is free to make her own choices. Later, Mel tries to make it up with her sister, hoping they can catch fireworks together, but Becca has plans with Adam and his family in the park.

Mel asks her for Adam’s or his parents’ phone number, which irritates Becca even further, and she leaves. As the number of patients at the hospital keeps increasing, Robby wonders if he will be able to leave on time. Dana counters that they can handle it on their own, so the question is whether Robby will let them. Meanwhile, Dr. Mohan is back on duty, but when Joy tries to share her experience of having panic attacks and the meds she takes for them, Mohan disregards her. She is also irritated when others keep asking her how she is doing. Later, Mr. Green, attended by Mohan and Ogilvie and on the verge of discharge, becomes unresponsive.

Ogilvie’s Oversight Leads to a Blunder

It turns out that Ogilvie made a huge error in checking off all the boxes when attending to him. Since Mohan was supervising him, she should have paid attention to that detail, for which she later hears an earful from Robby. It also makes her wonder if she is not cut out for the pressure of her profession after all. Meanwhile, Ogilvie wishes that the next patient he chooses needs an intubation, while Joy wants someone easier. Ogilvie’s wish comes true when Mr. Green’s health deteriorates, but he is too shaken up by his blunder to jump at the opportunity of intubation, which goes to Victoria. Mr. Green’s sudden fall brings Victoria’s mom to the Pitt, and when she discovers a major error in the patient’s initial treatment, she wonders if this was Victoria’s doing.

Before this, Ogilvie gets to tend to another patient, a drug addict named Kiki. He accompanies McKay, who volunteers for the street team, which means the doctors have to leave the hospital and meet the patients outside. Ogilvie starts to talk about how he cannot understand why people turn towards drugs and addiction, which makes McKay give him a whole host of reasons about the personal struggles that people go through. She asks him to be more compassionate, considering the line of work he’s in. While they step out to treat Kiki, Roxie passes away.

A Mother Brings in Her Son in Critical Condition

Whitaker checks in on Santos, seeing that she is bothered by Langdon being around. He also tries to tell her about Robby’s offer, but their conversation is cut short when Dana assigns a patient with food poisoning to her, and she leaves without making a snarky remark. While Mel and Langdon are outside talking about Becca, a car comes screeching in front of them. A woman has her unconscious son in the back of her car. Langdon rushes in with the child, whose temperature is off the charts. He is severely heatstroked and to bring down his temperature, he is placed inside an ice bath. The woman, named Brenda, reveals that she had been working outside while her son, Micah, was playing. She didn’t realise when, but he must have gotten inside the car and fallen asleep.

By the time she noticed, he was already unconscious. Joy wonders why the car was unlocked and how it took the mother so long to notice her son was gone. She believes something is fishy about the story, but Robby tells her to focus on the patient and leave the rest for the child protective services. Joy’s reasoning is that the mother doesn’t seem to be more concerned about her son’s condition, considering that he may have brain damage because of the heatstroke. But it turns out that Brenda’s mental state is much worse when she almost walks in front of a truck, saved in the nick of time by Dr. Al-Hashimi. She is put up in a secure ward where Dr. Al and Robby talk to her.

As the mother breaks down over guilt, we see a flicker of pain in Robby’s eyes, hinting that he may relate to her on a certain level. Santos and Whitaker attend to Mr. Roberto, who has a dislocated shoulder. He refuses to take any sedative because he doesn’t want to let the ball (that he caught in a baseball game, and which is very precious to him because it came from his favorite player) out of his hands. For this, he is ready to get the shoulder pushed back into place without any meds, but the process is much more painful than he imagined. Meanwhile, another patient, named Curtis, is brought in heavily sedated because he was too violent to be treated otherwise.

ICE’s Arrival Causes a Stir at the PTMC

Things shake up at the Pitt when two ICE officers walk in with a woman, named Pranita, who has injuries on her shoulder. They say she fell, but no one believes that there is more to the story. They won’t let the patient make a call to anyone unless she is booked, and Robby thinks her case should be fast-tracked because the presence of ICE is rattling everyone, patients and staff alike. Sure enough, a lot of patients, who had been waiting in line for hours, suddenly walked away. Some staff members, too, decide to leave because they don’t want to get entangled in anything that makes things worse for them.

When Robby comes in to check on Micah, Dr. Al asks if they have found a lawyer for their detainee. He says they are working on it, and she asks to be kept posted. With the disruption becoming too much, Robby tells the ICE officers to stay in one place, preferably out of sight, so that the patients don’t run away after seeing them. This leads the officers to try to get Pranita out of the hospital, since by that time, it has been established that she has no fractures or any other serious injury. The staff tries to stop the officers because they are not done treating the patient yet, but things escalate so quickly that it ends with the officers arresting Jesse and taking him away.

Langdon’s Effort to Patch Up With Santos Backfires

What makes the situation worse is that the lawyers are still busy with the cyberattack, so it might be a while before they come for Jesse. Because there is nothing they can do, Robby asks everyone to go back to their work. Dr. Al asks Langdon if there is a history between him and Dr. Santos, and he confesses that he didn’t treat her well on her first day at the hospital. He wishes to clear things up, and sure enough, he finds Santos and apologizes to her. She, however, is in no mood to cut him any slack. She believes he shouldn’t be allowed to return to work, and what makes matters worse is that no one actually knows what he did.

She says she will think about forgiving him when he tells everyone that he stole meds from the hospital. While she walks away, we see Dr. Al in the background, having witnessed the entire conversation. The episode ends with Emma checking up on the sedated Curtis, who wakes up with no recollection of what happened to him and where he is. His anger from the golf club, which led him to be sedated and brought to the hospital, is still intact, and he takes it out on Emma by getting her in a headlock, with no one around to help her.

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