The Pitt: Who is Park the Shark? Who Plays Him?

The second season of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt‘ increases the pressure on the staff of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center when a tragic accident at a water park brings in grievously injured patients. While the doctors and nurses at the Pitt do their best to help them, the cases turn out to be so severe that they end up requiring surgeries. One of the patients has her leg cleanly cut off, which means a doctor from the orthopedic department is called in, and the audience is introduced to Park the Shark, whose presence gives an interesting edge to the episode. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lou Ferrigno Jr. Portrays the Intimidating Park the Shark

Lou Ferrigno Jr. plays the role of Dr. Park, aka the Shark. He is introduced in the tenth episode of the second season, when his expertise is required in the treatment of a woman whose leg is cut off following an accident at a water park. While little is given away about Park, he immediately comes off as an intimidating, no-nonsense surgeon who is respected by his peers and feared by his juniors. His formidable persona is commendably brought forth by Lou Ferrigno Jr., whose short presence in the episode says a lot. The actor has appeared in a variety of TV shows over the years, like ‘Teen Wolf,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘The Rookie,’ and ‘Outer Banks.’ He is also known for his work on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ ‘Stargirl,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ and ‘9-1-1,’ along with several film projects.

Hailing from Santa Monica, California, Lou grew up in the shadow of his father, Lou Ferrigno, an actor and bodybuilder. His father’s vocation exposed Lou to film sets at an early age. At one point, he was visiting his father on the set of a movie named ‘Cage 2,’ where they required a child actor for a small role. Lou volunteered for the role, which simply required him to walk in and grab the milk. As soon as the scene was done, he had a realisation that this is what he wanted to do with his life. His affiliation with the world of acting wasn’t entirely surprising since his mother was also an actress, and his sister had been involved in theatre since she was in school.

Despite his love for acting, Lou decided to explore other avenues. He worked fifteen different jobs in an effort to find out if there was something else that he loved apart from acting. After graduating from USC and giving some thought to his career choices, including a possibility in athletics, he decided that acting is where his heart had been all along. Additionally, he has also become a well-known figure in the world of fitness, featuring on the cover of Ironman Magazine and appearing in commercials for brands like Subway, Honda, and Dr. Pepper, among others. In his personal time, Lou loves to cook, paint, and spend time with his family and friends.

