The Real Housewives of Potomac Renewed For Season 9 at Bravo

Bravo has renewed ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ for a ninth season. The eighth installment of the reality series proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by the return of Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and the arrival of newcomer Keiana Stewart, who previously appeared in season 5 as a guest. The season centers on the intense feud between Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo, exploring conflicts ranging from parenting styles to business ventures.

A pivotal development occurred during a group dinner as Gizelle and Wendy engaged in a heated argument, leaving the other housewives stunned. Additionally, the season delved into the legal challenges faced by Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael Darby, who had been accused of sexual misconduct. The allegations cast a shadow over the entire season, impacting Ashley’s relationship. Nevertheless, season 8 continues to offer the signature drama, humor, and heartfelt moments that fans expect from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

The ninth installment of the show is expected to continue its exploration of the personal and professional lives of the Potomac housewives, delivering ample doses of drama, glamour, and engaging moments. The events that will be a part of the upcoming season will depend on how the lives of the housewives get altered and affected in the rest of the eighth season. Fans can anticipate several unexpected twists and turns that have become a hallmark of the series.

Season 9 is anticipated to feature a familiar cast, with most members returning from the ensemble of the eighth installment. The admirers of the series can look forward to the continued presence of favorites such as Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim.

The show is backed by a team of executive producers that includes Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Kemar Bassaragh, Bianca Barnes-Williams, Ashley McFarlin Buie, and Andy Cohen. Nora Devin and Eric Fuller also serve as executive producers. The production is under the banner of Endemol Shine North America’s Truly Original. Although the release date of the ninth installment is yet to be disclosed, we can expect the season towards the end of this year. True to its name, the filming location remains set in Potomac, Maryland.

