Where is The Real Housewives of Potomac Filmed?

Created by Scott Dunlop and Tom Ciaccio, Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ (also known as ‘RHOP’) is a reality series that chronicles the personal and professional lives of six women living in Potomac, Maryland. Each of them is in a different stage of life as they try to shape the community and their respective selves for the better. The drama that ensues between the women and their acquaintances throughout the series makes for an entertaining watch.

The eighth installment of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise, ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ features an interesting group, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. In addition, the appearance of different locations where they travel to, for business and personal purposes, keeps you guessing where ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ is actually filmed. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Filming Locations

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ is filmed in Maryland, Virginia, and Louisiana, specifically in Potomac, Washington, Bethesda, Catonsville, Chevy Chase, Baltimore, Alexandria, Arlington, Richmond, and New Orleans. Since the inception of the reality show, the filming unit has traveled to various locations, especially across Potomac and the surrounding areas. So, let’s take a look at all the major specific sites that appear in the Bravo series!

Maryland

A majority of the sequences for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ are lensed across Maryland, a state in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Mix Bar and Grille at 9812 Falls Road in Potomac is where Katie and her boyfriend have their lunch in the first episode of the inaugural iteration. Apart from Potomac, which is the primary filming site of the series, the production team utilizes the locales of several other cities in Maryland, including Saint Michaels.

Sax Restaurant & Lounge at 734 11th Street Northwest and The Willard Intercontinental Hotel at 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue, both in Washington, serve as pivotal production locations for the series. Moreover, the cast and crew members also tape several important sequences on location in and around Equinox Bethesda at 4905 Elm Street in Bethesda, Kier M. Johnson, LCPC at 10 Winters Lane in Catonsville (temporarily closed), Lia’s at 4435 Willard Avenue in Chevy Chase, and Limoncello Baltimore at 900 East Fort Avenue Suite 101 in Baltimore.

Virginia

Several pivotal scenes for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ are also recorded in Virginia, a state in the Southeastern region of the United States. The filming unit sets up camp in Blackwall Hitch at 5 Cameron Street and Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbeque at 220 North Lee Street, both in Alexandria, to shoot a number of important sequences for the reality show. Many other sites across Virginia are utilized for the production of the Bravo series, including Mt Zion Baptist Church at 3500 19th Street South in Arlington, Oz Restaurant and Bar at 2950 Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington, and Candy Valley Cake Company at 710 Lafayette Street in Richmond.

New Orleans, Louisiana

For shooting additional portions of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ the cast and crew members travel to New Orleans, a consolidated city-parish in the southeastern region of Louisiana. A couple of locations that are a regular feature in the reality show are Café Du Monde at 800 Decatur Street and Cajun Encounters Tour Company at 941 Decatur Street Suite 101, both in New Orleans.

New York City, New York

A few portions of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ are also lensed across New York City, the most populous city in the United States. In May 2022, the housewives were spotted taping many scenes on location in the Radio City Music Hall at 1260 6th Avenue in New York.

