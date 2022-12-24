The Real L Word: Where is the Cast Now?

Created by Ilene Chaikin, Showtime’s ‘The Real L Word’ is a reality series that premiered in June of 2010. Initially set in the dazzling city of Los Angeles, California, the show is inspired by the popular drama series ‘The L Word.’ The Showtime project follows a group of lesbian women as they go about their everyday lives. The journey of the cast members is full of everyday struggles but also provides the audience a glimpse into the problems they face for being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

After the first two seasons, the third installment of the show was actually set in Brooklyn, New York. In September 2012, the series completed its run and was able to become a favorite for many. With over a decade since the show last aired, fans are eager to know what their favorites from the show are up to these days. Luckily, we are to explore the same!

Where is Whitney Mixter Now?

As of writing, Whitney Mixer is based in Los Angeles and happily dating Nina Græ. The duo completed the first year of their relationship in November of 2022 and were over the moon about it. Whitney is also a happy mother to Mecca Silas Moon Mixter, who was born in October 2020. The process was possible thanks to the efforts made by Seattle Sperm Bank and Kindbody. The bouncing baby boy has his own Instagram page that is operated by his mother and godmother, Sterling Victorian. Presently, Whitney is a Freelance Event Producer, though she also serves as a Creator for Krave Spring Break LLC. Additionally, she is affiliated with ZOPA Realty Group as a Dream Home and Property Facilitator. The reality TV star also has an impressive social media following which she uses to promote different brands and their products. She has also appeared in different television shows over the years.

Where is Kelsey Grace Chavarria Now?

Next on the list, we have Kelsey Grace Chavarria, a talented filmmaker who now lives in Long Beach, California. Having turned 35 in November 2022, she seems to be in a relationship with Lauren Atchison. As for her professional life, the Showtime star presently serves as an Office Manager for Prometheus Entertainment. The organization is located in West Hollywood, California, and appears to be suiting Kelsey just fine.

Where is Kacy Boccumini Now?

For Kacy Boccumini, the past few years have been quite noteworthy. According to the reality TV star, the Covid-19 lockdown that took place in 2020 provided a perfect opportunity to introspect and experiment. On Valentine’s Day 2021, Kacy was able to fully resolve to himself that he was a man and that he should stop hiding his true self from himself and the world. This kickstarted his period of transition through the 2013 diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) did seem to pose a problem. Fortunately, he was soon able to start the hormone replacement therapy that would not increase his problems related to MS.

From what Kacy has shared, his loved ones have been fully supportive of the process and have had his back throughout. In May 2021, ‘The Real L Word’ star shared the news of his transition with the world and received much love for the same. As of writing, he serves as the Executive Director of Distribution Workflow for Sony Pictures Entertainment. In fact, he has been part of the company’s Culver City, California, branch since July 2007, though he started as a Manager for Worldwide Marketing Production. Additionally, he is affiliated with My Best Guy Productions as a freelance Actor, Writer, and Director. He is also the host of the podcast known as “The Stories We Tell.”

Where is Alyssa Morgan Now?

Alyssa Morgan was one of the fan favorites among the cast members of the Showtime series. Presently, she is a proud Makeup Artist and lives in Los Angeles, California. The reality TV star is a dog lover and apparently has a canine pet named Birdie, whom she adores very much. She also seems to have a vested interest in the fields of writing and magic. Fans will be glad to know that Alyssa is in a happy relationship with Michael Mahon, a tattoo artist. In fact, the couple has been together for over 5 years and got engaged in January 2022. As one can guess, they are quite eager to start a new chapter of their lives. Moreover, Alyssa is still in touch with her fellow cast members and seems especially close to Whitney Mixter.

Where is Cori McGinn Now?

Next, we have Cori McGinn, whose relationship with Kacy Boccumini was one of the highlights of the show. However, the two broke up sometime in 2017 after 11 years of togetherness. Though the news saddened their fans, they did gain much support from their admirers as they tried to adjust to their new norms. The two seem to be on quite amicable terms and often post on each other’s social media posts even now. Since their split, Cori seems to have dated a few more people, though the current status of her relationship is not quite certain. What we do know is that the reality TV star is living life to the fullest and loves her adorable dog very much. Additionally, she serves as a Senior Manager for Localization within Warner Bros. Entertainment and lives in Los Angeles, California.

Where is Romi Klinger Now?

Since her time in ‘The Real L Word,’ Romi Klinger seems to prefer a private life. The reality TV star did appear in an episode of Bravo’s ‘Shahs of Sunset‘ in 2014. It seems that she is still affiliated with Casa Por Vida as a Designer and calls the City of Angels her home. On January 8, 2023, Romi will seemingly celebrate her 41st birthday, and we wish her the very best for the same!

Where is Nikki Weiss Now?

We are delighted to share that Nikki Weiss(AKA Nikki Weiss-Goldstein) is still happily married to her wife, Jill Goldstein. In fact, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in October 2022. The pair has two adorable sons, Adler and Grey, whom they never hesitate to shower with love and affection. For the duo, Marriage Equality and Breast Cancer are two issues they are very passionate about. The latter is, in fact, something that Nikki had to go through herself shortly after the Showtime series stopped airing.

In January 2013, Nikki suspected that her left breast may have cancerous lumps and went to the doctor to get answers. She was indeed diagnosed with Bilateral Breast Cancer, AKA Bilateral Breast Carcinoma. After much treatment, double mastectomy, and reconstruction process, the reality TV star is cancer free and is eager to spread as much awareness about the issue as possible. Since 1994, Nikki has been serving as the mind behind Nikki Weiss & Co, an organization that represents filmmakers and other behind-the-camera artists.

Where is Jill Goldstein Now?

Being happily married to Nikki Weiss seems to be suiting Jill Goldstein just fine. In fact, the reality TV couple not only completed 12 years of marriage recently but also celebrated the 10th birthday of their son Adler in October 2022. Their younger son, Grey, turned 7 in November 2022, but to the delight of the Weiss-Goldstein family. Around the same time that her wife was diagnosed with cancer, Jill apparently lost her father to prostate cancer after he had lived with it for about 17 years. Since then, the family has grown very much and seems to celebrate life to the fullest. It seems that Jill is also affiliated with Nikki Weiss & Co as a Writer/Producer.

Where is Tracy Ryerson Now?

Based in Los Angeles, Tracy Ryerson presently serves as Senior Vice-President of Development and Production for Wayfarer Studios. In fact, she has been a part of the organization since November 2020 and seems to be enjoying her work. Her admirers will be delighted to learn that she is still happily in a relationship with Stamie Karakasidis. The couple had four children together, Jagger, Nikos, Dautry, and Milo. Born in 2018, Milo is the youngest of the bunch and is being raised by his two mothers, who love him very much. The family also has two adorable dogs named Izzy and Maxi.

Where is Stamie Karakasidis Now?

As it turns out, Stamie Karakasidis is also thriving in her personal and professional life. The reality TV star has been active in the real estate industry for over 20 years and presently works as an agent for Rodeo Realty. Additionally, she is the co-founder of Mewd Vitamins, an organization that provides vegan vitamin gummies for teenagers. The company was established by herself and her dear friend Mike. Additionally, Stamie has joined forces with partner Tracy Ryerson for the hosting of the “Stamie+Tracy” podcast. She also seems to be active as a stand-up comedian and never misses the chance to make people laugh using her sense of humor. As a mother of three teenagers (Jagger, Nikos, and Dautry), along with a toddler named milo, Stamie is quite thankful for her family.

Where is Lauren Russell Now?

As a woman of many skills, Lauren Russell has been active in many fields over the years. Her time as a jewelry designer started a year before she moved to the City of Angels from New York. Before the move, Lauren was a part of Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry. Presently, she sells most of her products through her own brand, Lauren Russell Jewelry by Design. The company even has a website that one can use to buy products crafted by Lauren. The reality TV star is a proud owner of two adorable dogs named Samson and Delila, who turned 7 in June 2022.

Where is Sada Bettencourt Now?

Known for her romance with Whitney Mixter during ‘The Real L Word,’ Sada Bettencourt (AKA Sara Simone) also seems to have found love in her life. She and Whitney did go to VH1’s ‘Couples Therapy’ in 2014 though it did not seem to help. As of writing, Sada is in a happy relationship with Troy Spino. The couple has a son named Quinn Vieira Spino, who was born on January 21, 2019. Moreover, Sada is presently pregnant with a girl and the family is excited to welcome the new addition to their lives. She is affiliated with HairBae Beauty Bar as a Fitness/Stylist and seems quite passionate about fitness.

Where is Kiyomi McCloskey Now?

As a part of the last season of ‘The Real L Word,’ Kiyomi McCloskey certainly earned a large fan following. As of writing, she seems to be enjoying life to the fullest and in the company of her loved ones. In affiliation with KWNYC Tribeca, Kiyomis is a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson who works within the Greater New York City Area of New York. Her fans will be delighted to know that she has not left her passion for the music behind and is a Singer and Songwriter for Hunter Valentine Music. The reality TV star is in touch with fellow cast members like Lauren Russell.

Where is Amanda Leigh Dunn Now?

Amanda Leigh Dunn appeared in the third iteration of the Showtime series and captivated the viewers with her looks and personality. Presently, she serves as the Head of Design and Development for House of Rolison, a real estate development organization. The reality TV participant often uses her social media accounts to talk about various social issues and is especially vocal about things associated with the LGBTQ+ community.

Where is Somer Bingham Now?

Based in Brooklyn, Somer Bingham has continued her musical journey. She is affiliated with MNR PLSR|Clinical Trials as a Musician, Performer, Producer, and Recording Engineer. Additionally, she is happy to showcase her musical talent as a Producer, Songwriter, and Composer through her own brand, which is named after her. Most of what Somer knows are things she has taught herself, and she is always eager to leave an impact on others. On the personal front, she is a proud mother to her daughter, who can often be seen on the reality TV star’s social media. Additionally, the happy family also has a dog, whom they love very much.

Read More: Is The L Word: Generation Q a True Story?