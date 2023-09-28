The Real World Season 12 (Las Vegas): Where Are They Now?

Created by Jonathan Murray and Mary-Ellis Bunim, MTV’s ‘The Real World’ is a groundbreaking show that premiered its twelfth season in September 2002. The 12th season took the cast to the glitzy city of Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the first time the show ventured into the Mountain States region of the country. ‘The Real World: Las Vegas’ quickly captured the attention of audiences with its compelling mix of diverse individuals living under one roof, showcasing their interpersonal dynamics, struggles, and personal growth. For those who want a glimpse into the lives and journeys of the cast members from season 12 and explore what they’ve been up to since their time on the show, we have gathered everything. So, let’s dive into it!

Where is Arissa Hill Now?

Arissa Hill, a resilient and determined individual, left a lasting impression on ‘The Real World: Las Vegas’ with her tough exterior and heart of gold. Raised by a single mother, her early life experiences cultivated her self-sufficiency, a quality that would play a crucial role in her transition to adulthood. Following her stint on the season, Arissa made a significant move to Las Vegas and ventured into a whirlwind romance, marrying a bodyguard she met in Vegas. However, the relationship eventually faltered, in part due to her decision to participate in ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2.’

In the competition, Arissa demonstrated her resilience by making it to the final three women, although she ultimately lost to the men. In addition to her foray into the cannabis industry, Arissa made appearances on subsequent reality TV series, including ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ in 2021, where she once again demonstrated her competitive spirit and determination. Currently, she is the owner of Mofo Foods and Mojo Gourmet, a company that specializes in organizing exclusive cannabis gatherings and producing organic delicacies.

Where is Frank Roessler Now?

Frank Roessler, hailing from Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, brought his affable and open personality to ‘The Real World: Las Vegas.’ Growing up in a traditional family with a father who owned a local pizzeria, his charm, and ability to make friends easily quickly endeared him to both viewers and fellow cast members. After the season concluded, Frank decided to embark on a new adventure by relocating to Los Angeles. There, he continued his reality TV journey by participating in several seasons of ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge,’ including ‘Battle of the Sexes 2’ and ‘The Gauntlet 3.’

During this time, he also began a relationship with fellow contestant Angela Trimbur and even moved in with her. Additionally, Frank ventured into the world of residential real estate, founding Birchstone Residential in 2013, where he serves as the CEO and Owner. His entrepreneurial spirit eventually led him to establish another company, Ashcroft Capital, in 2014. Throughout his post-show journey, Frank’s personal life remained relatively private, but his professional success is a testament to his determination and adaptability in the ever-evolving world of investments and real estate.

Where is Trishelle Cannatella Now?

Trishelle Cannatella, hailing from Cut Off, Louisiana, brought a unique perspective to ‘The Real World: Las Vegas.’ Raised in a small, conservative town with a devout Christian mother, Trishelle faced the tragic loss of her mother to a brain tumor at the tender age of 14. Following her time on season 12, Trishelle took her journey to Los Angeles, where she appeared on various seasons of ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge,’ including ‘The Gauntlet’ and ‘The Inferno,’ where she began dating Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin. She posed nude for Playboy magazine and the online Playboy Cyber Club, showcasing her confidence and versatility.

In 2012, she returned to the competitive reality scene by participating in ‘The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons’ and ‘The Challenge: Rivals II’ in 2013. However, Trishelle’s ventures extended beyond reality TV. She was a part of the reality show ‘Kill Reality,’ chronicling the making of the movie ‘The Scorned.’ Trishelle also ventured into pranking celebrities as she appeared on Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Punk’d.’ Her fearless spirit even led her to compete on ‘Fear Factor’ in a special reality-themed episode, where she and her ex-boyfriend Mike Mizanin emerged as the victorious team.

Trishelle’s foray into professional wrestling marked another exciting chapter in her post-show life. She underwent intensive training to become a professional wrestler known as ‘The Red Hot Redneck.’ The multi-talented reality TV star also continued her journey as a model and played quarterback for the New York Euphoria in Lingerie Bowl III, earning the MVP title in their victory. Trishelle also made appearances in music videos, including William Hung’s ‘She Bangs.’

But Trishelle’s journey didn’t stop at entertainment. She ventured into the world of poker, finishing third in the 2010 WPT Invitational Tournament, where she won $20,000. Currently, Trishelle has taken on the role of a Medical Representative Face for NeuroMetrix, Inc. She is also married to John Hensz, a fighter pilot from Louisiana, and the two had a New Orleans wedding, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

Where is Brynn Smith Now?

Brynn Smith, a 21-year-old woman from Portland, Oregon, made a lasting impression on viewers with her razor-sharp wit and fearless attitude during her time on ‘The Real World: Las Vegas.’ Newly single, Brynn entered the Las Vegas house with a readiness to flirt and enjoy life. After the series concluded, Brynn returned to her hometown of Portland. There, she found love and began a serious relationship with Austin Cain, who had visited her during the original series’ filming. The couple eventually tied the knot and started a family, welcoming two sons, Halen and Nash, into their lives. Their family grew further with the birth of their baby girl, Jovi.

Brynn and Austin settled into a peaceful suburban life in California, enjoying their lives with their beautiful pets in a mansion. Not one to be defined by a single career, Brynn has since embarked on various professional paths. She is currently a mixologist in Los Angeles, serving as an independent bar consultant for Bartending Pretty and holding the position of Beverage Director at All Bright before her current role. Apart from this, she is also an Advanced Aesthetician and an Orthodontic Tech.

Where is Alton Williams Now?

Alton Williams, aged 22 at the time of ‘The Real World: Las Vegas,’ brought a unique background to the season. Growing up as a Navy brat, he had experienced life in various parts of the country. His close relationships with his extended family and a positive outlook on life made him a standout cast member. During the season, he was dating Irulan Wilson, and the two continued dating for three years and even moved to Los Angeles together. He also made appearances on various reality shows, including ‘The Gauntlet’ and ‘Kill Reality’ with Irulan. Notably, he won ‘The Gauntlet 2,’ showcasing his competitive spirit.

Following his breakup with Irulan, Alton returned to his roots in San Diego and made a comeback to ‘The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons’ in 2012. Alton’s journey took an unexpected turn as he transitioned into a fitness-focused career. He founded T.R.A.P Fitness, where he serves as the CEO and a trainer. His expertise encompasses CPT, heavy lifting, and the PPSC, establishing himself as a fitness guru. Today, Alton resides in Tennessee, maintaining a life far from the reality TV spotlight.

Where is Steven Hill Now?

Raised by himself since the age of 16, Steven faced challenges that pushed him to grow up quickly. During his time in business school, he supported himself by working as a topless bartender at a gay bar in his hometown of San Marcos, Texas. During the season, he had a relationship with his roommate, Trishelle. His journey on reality TV continued with appearances on ‘Battle of the Sexes 2’ and other MTV shows, showcasing his dynamic personality. Despite facing challenges, Steven’s educational pursuits took him from business school to a focus on psychology. He remarried, finding love with a model named Donna, and they became parents to a son named Riley James David, born in April 2008.

However, just two years later, Steven and Donna separated following disagreements. Since his time on the season, Steven has ventured into modeling, authored books, engaged in public speaking, and occasionally pursued acting roles. Additionally, he co-hosted ‘Say What? Karaoke’ during its 2003 run. With a knack for transformation and reinvention, Steven has also ventured into the real estate sector and worked as an acclaimed real estate agent with Coldwell Banker. As of now, he is the co-founder of a company named LA Homestead.

Where is Irulan Wilson Now?

Irulan Wilson, hailing from the Bronx, New York, is an African-American woman who brought a diverse background and a strong connection with her mother to ‘The Real World: Las Vegas.’ Her father’s untimely death at the age of six shaped her life, fostering a deep bond with her mother. Post-show, Irulan’s journey took her in different directions. She continued her creative pursuits, working as a photographer in Queens, New York.

She dated Alton during and after the season for three years until the two broke up before Alton made an appearance on ‘The Gauntlet 2’. After that, she started dating Michael Budabin, and the two have two children together. The whole family lives in the Bayside neighborhood of New York. Irulan also became a fitness fanatic and was captured lifting weights often in the gym. Other than this, the specifics of her personal and professional life have remained largely private.

Read More: The Real World Season 13 (Paris): Where Are They Now?