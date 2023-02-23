The Real World Season 12: Where is the Cast Now?

Given how well-liked MTV’s ‘The Real World’ franchise has been over the years, it is understandable why viewers have always been interested in the cast members. The possibility of a revival for the 1992 original series has also increased interest in it. The 12th season of the show, also known as ‘The Real World: Los Angeles,’ is likely one of the most popular seasons of the show. Needless to say, fans of the season must be eager to know just what the cast members of this iteration are up to now, and we are here to explore the same!

Where is Arissa Hill Now?

As one of the fan favorites from the show, Arissa Hill’s reality show career did not stop with ‘The Real World.’ She appeared on ‘Reunited: The Real World Las Vegas’ and later on ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2’ also known as ‘The Challenge,’ and on ‘The Challenge: All Star.’ The reality TV star also made an appearance in the 2009 film ‘The Invention of Lying.’ Arissa reportedly was married at one point to a bodyguard, but the marriage didn’t last.

As of writing, the Johnson & Wales University alum is a business owner at Mojo Gourmet. The company plans events for exclusive cannabis events and creates organic edibles. The TV personality is also the Co-Founder of Mojo Foods. For a brief period, she also worked as a Broker and Consultant at Room Deals in 2016. She also has a dormant YouTube channel where she posts videos of her organic edible recipes. From what we can tell, Arissa is currently single and focusing on her business.

Where is Frank Roessler Now?

Frank Howard Roessler appeared on the 12th itineration of the show, along with competing on ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Sexes 2’ also known as ‘The Challenge,’ and ‘The Gauntlet III.’ Frank also appeared in the hit comedy film, ‘American Wedding.’ The reality Tv personality achieved significant fame in the investment business world after starting his successful company, Ashcroft Capital, in 2014.

The company deals with sourcing, acquisitions, financial modeling, and other investment-related concerns. He is also the founder and CEO of Birchstone Residential, a real estate company he started in 2013. Prior to having his own company, the UCLA Anderson School of Management alum worked in the field of Real Estate as an Asset Manager at M&A Real Estate Partners. The entrepreneur also has a YouTube channel where he posts old videos of families. He is currently married to Nicci Roessler since May 5, 2018, and has a beautiful baby boy named James.

Where is Trishelle Cannatella Now?

Trishelle Cannatella gained significant fame after her appearance on the show in 2002. Since then, the reality Tv star has continued to appear on television. She appeared on reality Tv shows such as ‘The Surreal Life,’ ‘Punk’d,’ Kill Reality,’ and ‘Fear Factor.’ Cannatella has posed nude photo shoots for Playboy magazine and the Playboy Cyber Club website. She was featured in a Playboy DVD as well. With the New York Euphoria’s triumph in Lingerie Bowl III, she played quarterback and was named MVP.

Cannatella makes an appearance in the music video for “She Bangs” by William Hung. She co-starred with former WWE Diva Candice Michelle in a commercial for GoDaddy.com that aired during the 2007 Super Bowl. The University of Southern Mississippi alum further made appearances on ‘Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling,’ ‘Married at First Sight,’ ‘The Challenge: All Stars,’ ‘VIP Passport,’ ‘Criminal Monds,’ and others.

The professional poker player finished third in the 2010 WPT Invitational Tournament, and in 2013, she shot a pilot for the poker reality show, ‘Living the Life.’ She was also rumored to have hooked up with Leonardo Di Caprio. The television personality is currently married to fighter pilot John Hensz. As of writing, the poker player works as a Medical Representative at NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Where is Brynn Smith Now?

Brynn Smith was also one of the participants in ‘Reunited: The Real World Las Vegas’ and ‘Road Rules.’ Brynn is currently an LA-based Mixologist who works as a freelancer Bar Consultant at Bartending Pretty. Prior to joining her current job, she was working as Beverage Manager at All Bright. As of writing, Brynn is happily married to her long-term serious partner Austin Cain. The couple has three children together and is living happily in a suburban house in Los Angeles, California, with their beautiful pets.

Where is Alton Williams Now?

Alton Williams II became a fan favorite after his appearance on the show. Three years into their relationship, Alton moved with his then-girlfriend, Irulan, to Los Angeles. He participated in ‘The Gauntlet and Kill Reality with Irulan, and soon after they split up, he competed in and won ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet 2.’ Alton also made an appearance in ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno III.’

Shortly after splitting with Irulan, he relocated to San Diego and currently resides in Memphis, Tennessee. In 2012, Alton came back to take part in ‘The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons.’ The fitness freak has decided to continue to play to his strengths, even on the professional front. He is the Founder, CEO and trainer at T.R.A.P Fitness and is strongly affiliated with CPT, PPSC, and heavy lifting.

Where is Steven Hill Now?

Steven Alfred Hill is a multi-faceted star and is a model, guest speaker, author, and occasional actor. The reality Tv star appeared on other shows, including ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge’ and ‘Reunited: The Real World Las Vegas.’ The Tv personality also made appearances in famous productions including, ‘Passions,’ ‘Drake & Josh,’ ‘The Scorned,’ ‘Half & Half,’ and ‘Chico’s Angels.’

The reality TV star additionally hosted ‘Say What? Karaoke’ in 2003. Hill reportedly was married to the fashion designer Donna Katz in 2007. Riley James David, their only child, was born in April 2008. However, Katz and Hill were divorced in 2010 due to their differences. As of writing, Hill is working as a successful real estate at Coldwell Banker.

Where is Irulan Wilson Now?

After the show ended, Irulan dated Alton for three years, and they reportedly moved in together. She participated in ‘The Gauntlet,’ but she couldn’t go far in the game. Before she made an appearance on ‘The Gauntlet 2,’ Irulan and Alton split up after years of dating. The reality TV star has also appeared in different productions including, ‘Young Cesar,’ ‘The Scorned’ and ‘The Challenge.’

Apart from that, Irulan also works with Wilhelmina Models. The model is currently a photographer working with her boyfriend in Queens, New York. It is likely that the TV personality is married and has a child. Irulan is also a fitness enthusiast and is often caught lifting in the gym.

