The Real World Season 15 (Philadelphia): Where Are They Now?

‘The Real World: Philadelphia’ was a groundbreaking season for many reasons. Premiered on MTV, this iconic reality TV series created by Jonathan Murray brought together a diverse group of young individuals to live together in a house in the city of Philadelphia. It’s been nearly two decades since the season aired, and fans are still curious about what the cast members are up to today. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at where each cast member is now, both personally and professionally.

From Karamo’s success on Queer Eye to Landon’s work as a firefighter, the cast of The Real World: Philadelphia has accomplished a lot since their time on the show. But their stories are more than just their successes. They’re also stories of growth, change, and resilience. So if you’re a fan of The Real World: Philadelphia, or you’re just curious to see what the cast members are up to today, read on! We’ll give you the inside scoop on their lives, careers, and families.

Where is Karamo Brown Now?

Karamo Brown, hailing from Houston, Texas, was 23 years old when he appeared on ‘The Real World: Philadelphia.’ During his time on the season, he showcased his passion for charity work and political causes. After the end of the season, Reality TV remained his playground with ‘The Next 15,’ ‘Dr. Drew On Call,’ and more. Then, ‘Queer Eye’ came calling, catapulting him to new heights in 2018. But Karamo doesn’t stop at entertainment. He penned a memoir titled ‘Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope,’ appeared in Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ video, and even hit the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars.

In the realm of education, he’s inspired countless students with his wisdom. His children’s book, ‘I Am Perfectly Designed,’ is a testament to his heartwarming family life. Karamo’s not just a pretty face; he’s a visionary. He co-founded 6in10, battling HIV stigma and championing mental health for the black LGBTQ community. His activism reaches far and wide, from the CDC to the Obama Administration.

He has also received recognition for his work, including the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. He joined the Never Again MSD movement after a school shooting, pushing for gun control legislation. Karamo has made an appearance on HLN and even hosted a show for the Oprah Winfrey Network.

In 2007, his journey took an unexpected turn when he learned that he was the father of a ten-year-old son, Jason, which led to him gaining custody of Jason and later adopting Jason’s half-brother, Chris. Although he was engaged to director Ian Jordan for several years, the couple split amicably in 2020, and Karamo is currently in a relationship with photographer Carlos Medel.

Where is Landon Lueck Now?

Landon Lueck, originally from River Falls, Wisconsin, was 24 years old when he joined the cast of ‘The Real World: Philadelphia.’ With a background in athletics, he was a state champion in doubles tennis and ranked fifth in wrestling during high school. His college years at the University of Wisconsin–Madison saw him participating in water skiing and wakeboarding.

After leaving ‘The Real World,’ Landon delved into the world of reality TV even further, participating in multiple seasons of MTV’s ‘The Challenge.’ He became one of the show’s most notable and successful competitors, making a name for himself in the world of reality competition. Despite his initial attempt to return to normal college life after the show, Landon found himself juggling academic responsibilities with numerous appearances at bars and college campuses.

Landon’s career journey includes roles such as Landscape Designer and Project Manager at Watts Landscape Service and Equipment and Technology Specialist at Henry Schein Dental. In 2015, he ventured into entrepreneurship by founding his own company called Executive Cycling Excursions, although it eventually shut down in 2021. Currently, Landon works as an Equipment Specialist at Benco Dental in the Greater Denver Area.

Throughout his journey, Landon hasn’t disclosed information about his dating life to the public except for the brief encounter he had with fellow cast member Shovanda. Other than this, there were some rumors of him hooking up with Carley Johnson, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Where is Melanie Silcott Now?

Melanie, affectionately known as Mel, entered the Philadelphia house at the age of 21, having been adopted after a challenging start in foster care. During her time on the season, Mel showcased her passion for music, art, and politics. Her wild streak and love for dancing and partying sometimes clashed with her housemates’ sensibilities. Despite occasional conflicts, she remained close to her family and enjoyed her own company at a local tavern.

After the season ended, Mel achieved academic success, finishing her education at UC Santa Cruz and obtaining a master’s degree. She pursued her dream of becoming a high school English teacher. Today, she is happily married and has spent several years working as a teacher and bartender in San Francisco, all while exploring the world through travel.

Where is M.J. Garrett Now?

M.J. Garrett, a 23-year-old graduate from Vanderbilt University, aspired to play professional football but found himself working in marketing at a non-profit organization before a chance meeting led him to the Philadelphia house. His two-month relationship and the challenges of maintaining it long-distance became a focal point of his time on season 14 of ‘The Real World.’

Following his reality TV stint, M.J. made a name for himself as a champion on ‘The Gauntlet 2’ and ‘All Stars 2.’ He also competed on various other reality shows, including seasons 2 and 3 of ‘The Challenge: All Stars,’ solidifying his place in the world of reality TV. In addition to his television success, he founded a Nashville transportation company called Grand Avenue and has two daughters named Emily and Bella.

Where is Sarah Burke Now?

Sarah Burke, hailing from Tampa, Florida, brought a dynamic presence to the Philadelphia house. A graduate of Emory University, she had plans to attend law school at the University of Florida. Her bold personality and outspoken nature made her a memorable cast member. After her time on ‘The Real World,’ Sarah pursued her legal aspirations, graduated from the University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, and worked as an associate for Butler Pappas in Tampa. Currently, she is a partner at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP and lives in Tampa, Florida. Her past TV life is mostly unknown to those who meet her professionally, but her journey on the season remains an important chapter in her life.

Where is Shavonda Billingslea Now?

Shavonda, a 21-year-old party enthusiast from San Diego, California, worked nights at Hooters to put herself through college. She had a boyfriend during the season and struggled with remaining faithful, eventually dating another cast member briefly. In the years following her reality TV stint, she became a contestant on ‘The Inferno II’ and was nominated at the 2008 Real World Awards Bash for “Best Phone Call Gone Wrong.” She married her boyfriend, Shaun, the man she was with before she entered the Philadelphia house, with whom she has two children. She is now a homemaker, embracing the role of a mother and wife while cherishing her family life.

Where is Willie Hernandez Now?

Willie Hernandez, a writer and actor from New York City, left home at a young age due to conflicts with his religious parents. He pursued his passion for the arts and became known for his appearances on children’s television, including the show ‘Ghostwriter.’ After ‘The Real World,’ Willie continued his acting career and appeared in various films such as ‘The Undercover Man,’ ‘The Narrow Gate,’ and ‘A Four Letter Word.’ He remains an avid fan of Madonna and the band Scissor Sisters, staying true to his artistic roots. While he appeared in an interview in New York City in 2012, further details about his current endeavors are limited.

