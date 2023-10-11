The Real World Season 21 (Brooklyn): Where Are They Now?

‘The Real World’ has been a pioneer in the reality TV genre since its debut in 1992. Each season brings together a diverse group of strangers who live together for several months, with cameras capturing their lives and interpersonal relationships. Season 21, set in Brooklyn, was remarkable for several reasons. It introduced an openly transgender cast member, Katelynn Cusanelli, breaking new ground in representation. Additionally, it featured eight housemates living on Pier 41 in Red Hook, making it the first season to have more than seven cast members. Now, let’s catch up with these contestants of ‘The Real World: Brooklyn’ and explore their journeys after the season.

Where is Baya Voce Now?

Baya Voce, a 21-year-old from Salt Lake City, Utah, brought a unique perspective to the Brooklyn cast. She was often described as “the token cute white female” and was known for her laid-back demeanor, though she struggled with panic attacks. Baya was also actively involved in social and environmental causes. During the reunion, it was revealed that Baya had been producing music while living in New York with Scott and Devyn. In 2013, she graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Film and Media Studies.

Her career took several turns over the years, including founding The Playbook Consulting and working as a Production Coordinator at Redline Entertainment. She also founded Secret Experiences and co-founded Womenpreneurs. Baya’s journey led her to become an event planner, and she gained recognition for her TEDx talk on loneliness, which garnered over 4 million views. Presently, she is pursuing her Master’s in Advanced Clinical Psychology at Columbia University, marking another chapter in her ever-evolving career.

Where is Chet Cannon Now?

Chet Cannon, another cast member from Salt Lake City, Utah, brought a unique blend of characteristics to ‘The Real World: Brooklyn.’ Described as a “punk rock Mormon,” Chet was known for his straight-edge lifestyle, eschewing alcohol and premarital sex. He was a conservative Republican, setting him apart from his liberal housemates. After the season ended, Chet’s career took various turns. He worked as a Brand Ambassador for TY KU Premium Sake & Spirits and later as a Brand Ambassador for BEACON Audio. In 2012, he ventured into entrepreneurship, founding Chester Pink. He briefly hosted a Musical Knowledge Show (Pilot) for Vevo in Los Angeles.

Chet’s journey continued with roles at TOMS and Viacom, where he played a crucial role in nationally broadcast television programs and managed philanthropic events. He later worked in social media for johnnie-O. In 2014, he also got married to Danielle Paxton in a ceremony that was attended by most of his fellow cast members. Currently, Chet serves as a Content Director at Prep’s Not Dead, showcasing his diverse career path.

Where is Devyn Simone Now?

Devyn Simone, a 20-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, brought glamour and ambition to the Brooklyn cast. She had previously held titles like Miss American Teen and Miss Missouri Teen. Devyn was known for her flirtatious and attention-seeking personality, especially at clubs and on stage. Devyn’s journey post-season was filled with exciting ventures. She hosted and produced ‘Love at First Swipe’ on TLC alongside Clinton Kelly, a show that ran for 14 episodes. She also made appearances on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ and ‘The Challenge.’ Her personal life took a turn when she got engaged in 2015, though the relationship didn’t work out.

She engages with fans via her ‘Devyn on Dating’ blog, where she shares weekly dating tips. Additionally, she serves as the New York editor for Eligible Magazine. As a renowned matchmaker and dating expert, Devyn has guided countless singles to build lasting, fulfilling relationships. In 2009, she graduated with a degree in Theatre Performance and Music Studies at the University of South Florida.

She then became a Relationship Expert on TLC’s Love At First Swipe from January 2015 to December 2016. More recently, Devyn’s love story took center stage as she married fiancé Adam Lock in a soulmates-themed celebration in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri. She currently serves as a Senior Matchmaker at Three Day Rule Matchmaking in the Greater New York City Area.

Where is JD Ordoñez Now?

JD Ordoñez, a 22-year-old half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican gay man, captured viewers’ hearts with his resilience and determination. JD pursued his dreams passionately and became a dolphin trainer, inspired by a childhood visit to SeaWorld. He was not only the first among his siblings to graduate from high school but also put himself through college at the University of Miami. After his stint on the season, JD’s journey continued as he participated in MTV’s reality competitions, including ‘Battle of the Seasons (2012)’ and ‘Cutthroat.’ His determination and strength remained unwavering, making him a memorable and inspiring cast member from the season. Since then, he has kept the details of his private life out of the spotlight.

Where is Katelynn Cusanelli Now?

Katelynn Cusanelli, a 24-year-old Italian-American trans woman, shared her remarkable journey on ‘The Real World: Brooklyn.’ Her life before the season was marked by the challenges of coming out and transitioning in the face of her traditional Sicilian family. She began living as a woman at seventeen and underwent gender reassignment surgery in Thailand in July 2008. After the season, Katelynn’s life took an interesting turn. She became a prominent speaker on LGBT issues, sharing her experiences on college campuses. In 2012, she got married to her then-boyfriend, Mike, but the two have since been divorced.

Katelynn competed on a few seasons of ‘The Challenge,’ including ‘Fresh Meat II’ and ‘Rivals.’ Her career spans various roles in the tech industry, including Network Validation Engineer at Intel Corporation in Hillsboro. She also co-founded Flutter Wireless in Campbell, California, where she managed various responsibilities related to website design and Kickstarter campaigns.

Later, she became a Senior Linux Administrator at FriendFinder Networks Inc. in Campbell, California, before embarking on a six-year journey as a Senior Staff Engineer at Cloudera in Palo Alto, California, where she worked until April 2022. Currently, Katelynn holds the position of Critical Account Manager at Cloudera within the Critical Accounts & Strategic Initiatives team.

Where is Ryan Conklin Now?

Ryan Conklin, a 23-year-old with a background in the military, brought a unique perspective to ‘The Real World: Brooklyn.’ Inspired by the events of 9/11, he enlisted at the age of 17 and served in Iraq, guarding Saddam Hussein during his trial. Ryan faced near-death experiences, posttraumatic stress, and knee problems as a result of his tour of duty. After filming, His life took unexpected turns. He was indeed recalled to active duty, a shock to both him and his castmates. He returned to Iraq and was eventually promoted to the rank of Sergeant. In January 2010, Conklin received an honorable discharge from the Army.

Afterward, Ryan traveled across the country, delivering lectures at colleges and universities about his experiences in Iraq. His memoir, “An Angel From Hell,” detailing his first Iraq tour, was published in April 2010. Conklin transitioned to become a firefighter in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania Fire Department, earning an award in March 2019 for saving a 10-year-old girl’s life. Ryan’s career path began with an internship at NBC Olympics in Stamford, Connecticut, in 2011. Subsequently, he served as a public speaker for Hope’s Voice, sharing his Iraq experiences at colleges nationwide from January 2011 to June 2012.

Ryan briefly worked as a Production Associate at NBC Olympics in London, where his team earned a Sports Emmy Award in 2012. Following that, he pursued roles as a Photojournalist and Editor at WFMZ-TV, a Photographer and Editor at WGAL News 8 (NBC), and a Writer Mentee at The Writers Guild Foundation – Veterans Writing Project. Currently, Ryan serves as a Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) at the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire in Pennsylvania, handling various emergency situations since September 2013. On February 2, 2018, he got married to Annie L. Noel at Gettysburg National Military Park.

Where is Sarah Rice Now?

Sarah Rice, a 22-year-old artist, brought her unique perspective to ‘The Real World: Brooklyn.’ Her life before the season was marked by traumatic experiences, including sexual abuse by a teacher and inappropriate behavior by her father, whom she tried unsuccessfully to have imprisoned. She had not spoken to her father in eight years before he reached out during the season. After leaving, Sarah continued her journey, participating in multiple seasons of ‘The Challenge’ and winning titles like ‘Battle of the Exes II’ and ‘Rivals III.’

In 2014, Sarah Rice got engaged and married Landon Patterson in 2015, with guests including Susie Meister, Chet Cannon, Baya Voce, Frank Sweeney, and Theresa Gonzalez. In 2018, she shared her miscarriage experience and announced her divorce the following year. Sarah is also the champion of ‘Battle of the Exes II’ and ‘Rivals III’ and a finalist in ‘The Ruins,’ ‘Cutthroat,’ and ‘Battle of the Seasons (2012).’ She also acted in a movie titled ‘Different Approach’ in 2020. As of now, she is the host of multiple podcasts, including ‘Brain Candy,’ ‘This Changes Everything’ and ‘Things We Got Wrong!’

Where is Scott Herman Now?

Scott Herman, a 23-year-old personal trainer, model, and actor, was a standout figure in ‘The Real World: Brooklyn.’ With a passion for fitness that began at the age of 14, Scott was known for his impressive physique and was featured in Men’s Health magazine. After the season ended, Scott continued to make a name for himself in the fitness industry, even earning the recognition for having the “best abs on the East Coast.” He amassed over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he shares fitness tips and workouts. He also appeared in movies like ‘Heist’ and ‘Living Will’. Additionally, he co-founded WAGMI Games, further cementing his status as a fitness influencer.

