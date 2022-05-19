The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the seventh episode of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2, titled ‘Infinite Labyrinth,’ the show follows Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Rishia, who end up in an unknown dimension after trying to chase Kyo to his world. There they meet the hunting hero Kizuna who has lived there in captivity for a long time. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Once the Spirit Tortoise dies, Kyo flees with the souls that he has stolen. However, Naofumi, along with Raphtalia, Rishia, and Filo, also run after him in his world. When the shield hero later wakes up, he finds himself in a prison cell along with Rishia, who also appears just as clueless as him. She points out that his shield appears quite different. When Noafumi checks it, he is shocked to realize that his and Rishia’s powers have been reset to 1.

The shield hero soon realizes that Raphtalia is missing, but she emerges from the other end of the prison cell. She has somehow shrunk in size, and her abilities have diminished significantly. When they explore the outside world, they realize that the prison is on a beach. However, as they observe the horizon, it becomes evident that the dimensions of the world they are in are undoubtedly manipulated. Therefore, they turn in the opposite direction and find a dense forest behind them.

As they begin to explore the region, the trio is attacked by a strange monster. Naofumi does not waste any time and immediately tries to attack it, only to get his hand stuck in the monster’s mouth. He immediately asks Raphtalia to attack, who manages to kill it with her sword. Unfortunately, they have not eaten for a long time by now, and everyone feels hungry. While Raphtalia and Rishia drink water from the nearby river, the shield hero worries that fighting with a weak monster like the one they just confronted won’t be of much help if they plan to restore their levels.

As if the universe is listening to Naofumi’s concerns, a kappa emerges from the river and starts striking the trio. Unfortunately, all of their attacks do little harm, and when they appear to be in danger, the Hunting Hero Kizuna kills the monster instantly. She introduces herself to them and is shocked to learn that Naofumi is also a Cardinal Hero.

She later explains her story to the trio in the prison cell that she used to fight alongside her best friend Glass but was sadly captured by an enemy country who put her in this dimension. Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Rishia are shocked to learn that the world they are in is called the Infinite Labyrinth, and it’s not possible to escape it, according to Kizuna. She has been stuck there for so long that she has even stopped counting the years that have passed.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 7 Ending: What is the Infinite Labyrinth? How Does Naofumi, Raphtalia, Rishia, and Kizuna Escape it?

As mentioned above, Infinite Labyrinth is a world created allegedly by an ancient wizard using special spatial distortion magic. While it was not the actual goal of the creator, due to some problems in the magic used to create it, the world ended up becoming a seemingly inescapable maze. The Hunting Hero Kizuna, who has explored the Infinite Labyrinth in the past few years, takes her new friends to the far end of the world. There they find an illuminated path, which according to Kizuna, can be the key to escaping the Infinite Labyrinth.

Unfortunately, despite trying his best, Naofumi is unable to get his feet to the other side. However, he comes up with an intelligent idea. Using the BioPlant seeds, he manages to create monsters that grow rapidly and become big enough to apply pressure on the illuminated path. The force is big enough to break the walls surrounding the illuminated path and open the way for them to pass to the other world. Just a few moments later, Naofumi, Raphtalia, Rishia, and Kizuna find themselves in the hunting hero’s world, all set to begin their next mission.

