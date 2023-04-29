The Robbies: Where Are Item Scouts Now?

When it comes to gathering collectibles, one needs to have a sharp eye and extensive knowledge regarding various fields to truly ascertain the value of a certain item. In Netflix’s ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch,’ we get to see the father and son duo of Robin “Robbie” Davis Sr and Jr, famously known as “The Robbies,” who are some of the best item scouts out there. Though primarily involved in the world of sports, it is not unknown for them to transcend those boundaries and provide the best possible collectibles to their clients. If you are wondering what the two are up to these days, worry not because here are all the answers you need!

Who are The Robbies?

Robbie Sr has been active in the world of collectibles for a very long time and established Robbie’s First Base, a retail and wholesale sales operation primarily based in Baltimore, Maryland. The company specializes in sports memorabilia and allows clients to get their hands on some of the most coveted items in the field. Whether it is baseball, basketball, football, or some other sport that has your heart, the shop is one that will surely keep you entranced for hours.

As for Robbie Jr, he became a student at Community College of Beaver County in 1996, playing baseball and judo while there. In 1998, he left the institute and became,e a part of Palm Beach Atlantic University in the following year. 2001 saw him completing his business studies while he continued to maintain his interest in baseball. From 1999 to 2000, he was also a part of the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club.

Starting in May 2002, Robbie Jr joined Robbie’s First Base, taking up roles in the sales, fundraising, and event coordinating department of the establishment. Even today, he continues to work alongside his father, and the two often scour a variety of places across the USA in order to collect unforgettable memorabilia. Interestingly, Robbie Jr became a part of ABC’s ‘Ball Boys’ from March 2012 until April 2014. In May 2014, the show was shifted to Reelz, and he remained associated with it until May 2015.

Where are The Robbies Now?

As of writing, Robbie Sr and Jr continue to work as Item Scouts. While they have their own venture through Robbie’s First Base, they are also affiliated with Goldin Auctions and provide them with some truly authentic collectibles, especially ones that are not related to sports. The company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Ken Goldin, stated that he had known the two even before he had started his company and was quite happy to work alongside them.

The Robbies prefer to keep their personal lives private but have been more than happy about their reality TV debut. The active promotion of the show through their social media is only an indication of their appreciation towards the opportunity the Netflix series has provided them with. It has also helped them rise in popularity, with people becoming quite interested in their work and what they have to offer to the world. We wish them both the very best in their lives and do hope that they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Ken Goldin: Where is Goldin Auctions Founder Now?