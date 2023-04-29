Ken Goldin: Where is Goldin Auctions Founder Now?

Collecting unique and historical items has been a hobby that has existed in the world for a long time. Though the exact items that the collectors gather depend upon the individual themself, the core essence of wanting to be in possession of something of immense value remains persistent. In Netflix’s ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch,’ we get to see Ken Goldin, who helps collectors around the world buy or sell unique collectibles. His work and connections have established the businessman as one of the best in the field, with people eager to know more about him and his current whereabouts. If you are wondering about the same, worry not because we have your back!

Who is Ken Goldin?

Ken’s interest in collectibles started when he was just thirteen years old and entered the world of baseball cards. As he exchanged his electric racetrack cars for 5,000 baseball cards from his friend, he began his journey into a world that would soon see him as one of the best. In order to hone his business skills, he became a student at the George Washington University School of Business in 1983 and graduated in 1985. After this, he joined Drexel University to study Business Administration and Management.

In 1986, while he was still a student, Ken and his father established The Score Board Inc. The following years saw him graduating from Drexel University as well as his company going public for the first time. Having sales worth about $1 million in 1987, the organization continued to grow, hitting the $20 million mark in 1989 and selling collectibles worth $100 million in 1994. The success of the company made Ken well-known among the public, and even had him appear on various television shows.

However, in 1997, Ken gave up his position as Co-Founder and CEO of The Sports Inc, with the company going bankrupt the following year owing to an overabundance of baseball cards at that point. Instead, Ken established Goldin Sports Inc in January 1998, taking up the position of its CEO, and continued his work in the collectibles industry. For a long time, he worked on his own and continued to garner fame.

Knowing just how valuable the internet had become in the marketplace, Ken himself opted to start auctioning items on platforms like Instagram. Soon enough, he created Goldin Auctions in January 2012, leading to some of his most well-known sales over the years. Thanks to his phenomenal work, Ken is on reasonably good terms with celebrities like Drake and Mike Tyson, both of whom have been featured in the Netflix show. He is also quite close to Peyton Manning, the celebrated football player, who is one of the investors in Ken’s company and helped in the creation of ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.’

Where is Ken Goldin Now?

As of writing, Ken continues to thrive in his life as a successful businessman. The Founder and Executive Chairman of Goldin Auctions works alongside a team that is just as dedicated as him when it comes to finding rare collectibles and auctioning them to people across the world. His appearance in the Netflix show has only served to boost his popularity, with people becoming more aware of just what it means to be a collector and how getting your hand on a valuable item can easily turn your life around.

Interestingly, one of the biggest reasons behind Ken choosing to partner up with Netflix for the show is Brett Oppenheim from ‘Selling Sunset.’ “He called me up even before I had a deal or even an offer and told me I needed to go with Netflix,” Ken shared with The Sun. “He said, ‘I signed with Netflix, and I never have to spend any money advertising for my real estate agency because Selling Sunset does everything for me.’ He convinced me to go with Netflix even before I got an offer.” Another reason behind the decision was the fact that the streaming giant has a worldwide audience, much like the clientele that Goldin Auctions caters to.

Presently, Ken is seemingly married to Jenn Goldin. He was married to his first wife after a proposal in Puerto Rico, but the marriage ended in divorce. However, he does have a daughter named Laura Goldin from his first marriage whom he loves very much, and she is a prominent part of ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’ season 1. Additionally, Ken has two other children, named Paul and Carleigh, who are 9 and 5 years old, respectively.

