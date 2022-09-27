The Rookie Feds Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

A spin-off of ‘The Rookie,’ ABC’s police procedural show ‘The Rookie: Feds’ centers around Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. After joining the FBI as an agent, Simone tries to find her footing in the bureau while overcoming the prejudices concerning her age. The first episode of the show, titled ‘Day One,’ depicts Simone’s first day at the bureau and the challenges she faces to prove her potential and talents. She impresses her superiors with her out-of-the-box thinking, which also yields impressive results in an investigation. The engrossing episode ends with a pivotal development that rewrites Simone’s fate and here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Rookie: Feds Episode 1 Recap

‘Day One’ begins with Simone and a fellow agent named Brendon Acres joining the FBI together. Matthew Garza, a superior officer who leads a special unit, selects Acres as part of his unit and leads Simone to a desk job since he believes that she can be tough and exhausting to handle. Garza’s unit starts investigating the murder of a federal employee and discovers a lead regarding the murderer and his accomplices. Upon knowing about the case, Simone abandons her desk job and helps the unit to find the murderer with the assistance of the LAPD. Using her own network of guidance counselors, Simone finds out that the murderer can be Todd Lenox.

By the discovery of the same, Simone aspires to impress Garza and get into his unit. Seeing Simone’s potential, Garza asks her to work with the unit for a day. The unit eventually realizes that Lenox is targeting to steal an enormous amount of unregistered money stored in a federal establishment. Due to Simone’s timely intervention, Garza and his subordinates manage to arrive at the establishment before Lenox and his accomplices can escape. Carter Hope, one of the members of Garza’s unit, struggles with his separation from his wife and son. Christopher “Cutty” Clark, Simone’s father, expresses his concern regarding opening his doors to an officer while he attempts to reform the law enforcement system. Still, he asks his daughter to stay with him.

The Rookie: Feds Episode 1 Ending: Does Simone Get into Garza’s Unit?

Yes, Simone does get into Garza’s unit. When Simone joins the bureau, Garza doesn’t consider her as someone with the necessary potential and discipline to be in his group. Since he is under immense pressure to make and prove his unit a success, he doesn’t want to waste any time and resources to train Simone. Thus, he assigns her to a desk job. However, Simone proves his assumptions about her wrong. Using her out-of-the-box thinking and experience as a counselor, she solves several questions Garza and his colleague confront while investigating the murder of a federal employee.

When Garza, Hope, and Laura rely on traditional investigation tactics, Simone uses her life experience and instincts better than anyone in the unit. She also uses her connection to involve John Nolan and Angela Lopez from LAPD to solve the case. Garza eventually realizes that Simone’s characteristics and qualities that fail to initially impress him are the factors that set her apart and help her solve cases. He also understands the need of bringing a different perspective and methodology to his unit’s investigations, leading him to permanently assign Simone to his group.

When Garza sets up his unit, Tracy lets him know that she needs to see the same’s success in no time for him to move forward with the unit. If Simone can bring the success he desperately needs, irrespective of her methods, she is an invaluable agent for Garza. Thus, he assigns Hope to train her as part of the unit as well.

Will Hope Becomes a Mole? Will He Leave for New Orleans?

When Garza eventually succeeds in setting up a special unit, Tracy starts to aspire for his and his unit’s downfall. She tries to tempt Hope to be her guy inside the unit with an impending promotion. She also offers him a transfer to New Orleans since his wife and son are moving to the Big Easy. As someone who is finding it difficult to cope with the separation of his partner and son, Tracy’s offers are indeed tempting and nearly irresistible. However, Hope may not want to build his career by becoming a mole.

Hope has unflinchingly rejected several promotions to continue in his position as a special agent. He knows that the promotions do not define him as a law enforcement officer. Such an official is expected to reject Tracy’s offers without even considering the same. Although a transfer to New Orleans to live nearer to his wife and son may help him personally, Hope doesn’t seem to be someone who will jeopardize his ethics and values for personal gain, especially when it can lead to the downfall of a colleague who trusts him.

